Rascal Does Not Dream of Santa Claus episode 7 review: An emotional and impactful finale to the Nightingale Arc

Rascal Does Not Dream of Santa Claus episode 7 is among the most touching episodes in the entire franchise. Although the Nightingale Arc, centered on Ikumi Akagi, has been far from straightforward until now, the latest installment offers a fulfilling conclusion that is both inspiring and deeply rooted in the story’s supernatural themes.At the same time, the end of Rascal Does Not Dream of Santa Claus episode 7 ingeniously sets up the upcoming arc, further showcasing the series' incredible ability to weave together narratives.Rascal Does Not Dream of Santa Claus episode 7: Sakuta helps both Ikumi Akagis overcome their Puberty SyndromesRascal Does Not Dream of Santa Claus episode 7: A brief synopsis and narrative reviewRascal Does Not Dream of Santa Claus episode 7 majorly focuses on Sakuta’s realization from the end of the previous episode that the Ikumi Akagi he has been chasing is, in fact, from another world. After baiting her out using a Dreaming post, the protagonist confronts the other world’s Ikumi at Minegahara High School.Having been caught, Ikumi tries putting up a facade, pretending that her current reality is much more ideal than her original world, where she felt overshadowed by Sakuta and failed college. However, Sakuta realizes she feels guilty for running away and helps her rebuild the confidence to face her fears again.Right before leaving, the other world’s Ikumi tells Sakuta that his world’s Ikumi is waiting at their Middle School reunion. Sakuta then rushes to the party, where he is attacked by unwelcoming gazes, and identifies the invisible Ikumi. As everyone else looks on in shock at the phenomenon, Ikumi uses it to prove Puberty Syndrome.Ikumi as seen in the anime (Image via Studio CloverWorks)She then admonishes her rebellious classmates for their treatment of Sakuta in Middle School and asks them to apologize. Nevertheless, the protagonist tries to brush off the situation by acting as if Ikumi’s speech is a joke, and then leaves. While trying to sort out his emotions, Sakuta takes a long walk and is followed by Ikumi.Together, the two then start talking to each other, and Ikumi explains that even she enjoyed her trip to the other world, where she wasn’t plagued by the guilt of not helping Sakuta. However, similar to the other Ikumi, she starts regretting her choice to run away and asks Sakuta for help.The protagonist suggests that she live every day normally, going to school and in the company of her friends, and that it would help her restore her identity and heal. Rascal Does Not Dream of Santa Claus episode 7 ends with Ikumi overcoming her Puberty Syndrome, but not before delivering an ominous warning to Sakuta that Mai is in danger and he must find Touko Kirishima.Sakuta, as seen in the anime (Image via Studio CloverWorks)As mentioned, Rascal Does Not Dream of Santa Claus episode 7 is a moving installment that deals with themes of psychological trauma, self-identity, and empathy. Even though there are two Ikumi Akagis from two notably different worlds, both end up being dissatisfied with their situation and switch lives with each other.Regardless of the momentary pleasure, however, their strong personalities make them realize that running away isn’t a permanent solution, and with a helping hand from Sakuta, they return to their timelines. This makes for an encouraging message of accepting oneself and one’s circumstances while taking each day as it comes.Additionally, the monologues by both Ikumi Akagis are deep, thoughtful, and relatable, making the once-unknown side character immensely memorable. Finally, the episode’s cliffhanger ending yet again ensures that fans stay hooked for the coming story arc.Rascal Does Not Dream of Santa Claus episode 7: An overall production criticismIkumi, as seen in the anime (Image via Studio CloverWorks)While the lighter visuals, varied color palette, and soft, melancholic piano music playing in the background definitely help elevate Rascal Does Not Dream of Santa Claus episode 7, the main highlight of the episode is the performance by the voice actors.Specifically, the angst and moral confusion displayed by both Ikumi Akagis deeply resonate with the viewer, creating some of the best scenes in the entire franchise. Rascal Does Not Dream of Santa Claus episode 7 is one of the best episodes of this season and marks the conclusion of the Nightingale Arc. The two Ikumi Akagis deliver impactful speeches, while Sakuta helps them resolve their lingering issues, culminating in an emotional finale.