"REALLY hate this movie": The Last: Naruto the Movie begins to sour in fans' eyes & it's Hinata's fault

The movie The Last: Naruto the Movie evoked mixed reactions from devoted fans. Some embraced it wholeheartedly, while others voiced strong disapproval. As @hates_place's tweet illustrates, certain viewers criticized elements like the film's focus on Hinata, and perceived alterations to Naruto's established character traits. Various opinions emerged, reflecting the passionate nature of the fanbase.
Certain viewers connected with the film's portrayal of the bond between Naruto and Hinata. However, others felt let down by what they considered missed narrative chances or storytelling missteps. This diversity of perspectives within the passionate Naruto fan base warrants a closer examination of the contrasting viewpoints surrounding this cinematic offering.
Naruto fan expresses disappointment over The Last: Naruto the Movie
A fan identifying as @hates_place voiced their dissatisfaction with Naruto: The Last on social media. They found the movie to be overly centered on Hinata Hyuga, a character they struggled to relate to or enjoy. The storyline faced criticism for its exaggerated melodrama and cliché romantic elements, deviating from the gripping narratives fans anticipated from the Naruto series.
The viewer expressed dismay over the film's marketing heavily focusing on their beloved character Naruto, yet ultimately delivering a frustratingly minimal presence for him on screen. This failure to properly spotlight Naruto left a sense of dissatisfaction and disappointment in the audience member.
Fans expressed disappointment regarding Naruto's characterization in The Last: Naruto the Movie, finding it inconsistent with his portrayal in the manga and anime. They criticized his naivety and tendency to easily surrender when Hinata departed with Toneri, arguing that after his significant growth throughout the series, such misunderstandings and conflicts seemed implausible for the character.
They felt Naruto's development was compromised by depicting him still struggling with fundamental conflicts.
A significant criticism raised by the @hates_place centered on the inclusion of the Byakugan Princess storyline in The Last: Naruto the movie. They felt this narrative addition lacked depth and emotional resonance compared to Naruto and Sasuke's compelling backstories. The fan believed the princess' storyline served solely to elevate her power levels to match Naruto's, resulting in an underwhelming and unsatisfying showdown that fell short of expectations.
How rest of the Naruto fandom reacted to this hate to The Last: Naruto the Movie
"Is this one of those “how not to write a story” type of movies?"
"I usually don't mind Hinata related content cuz god knows she needed more development, but this was just bad"
"I love Hinata and NaruHina but in my opinion the movie does not make sense. Everything came rushed and random stuffs like the byakugan princess it does not even explained why. What made me mad is that they said that Naruto compares love with ramen although he knows what love is."
The reception of The Last: Naruto the Movie among fans varied significantly. While some resonated with the criticisms, expressing dismay over unfulfilled expectations and an unsatisfying finale, others embraced the film's narrative and found solace in its storytelling. This divergence showcased the multifaceted nature of the Naruto fanbase, with each viewer navigating personal connections and interpretations of the beloved series' conclusion.
"Just say you’re salty that naruto and hinata got their own movie, quit yapping"
"No cap this is best Naruto movie of all time"
"People who dislike this movie get labelled as "NH antis" or "jealous" whereas I always ask myself..how do NH fans even like this movie given it ruins not only Naruto's character but also Hinata's (tho naruto took a harder hit)."
The film garnered mixed reactions, with some viewers staunchly supporting its portrayal of Naruto and Hinata's bond, appreciating the emotional nuances explored. Others, however, expressed contrasting viewpoints, acknowledging the movie's focus on their relationship dynamic.
Final thoughts
When discussing The Last: Naruto the Movie fans hold various perspectives surrounding its strengths and weaknesses. While some found the film's focus on Hinata and the interpretation of Naruto's character unsatisfying, others had concerns about the introduction of the Byakugan Princess narrative.
While some embrace its narrative choices, others find aspects of the film divergent from their cherished vision. This difference in opinions underscores the various perspectives within any passionate community.