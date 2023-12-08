Why Naruto the Last movie must be watched, explained

Naruto the Last is a controversial project in the franchise, mainly because of how the original series ended and how this film seems to explore some of the most divisive parts of the aforementioned ending. Elements such as Kaguya's sudden appearance towards the end, the inclusion of the Otsutsuki, and the lack of development between Naruto and Hinata as a couple were heavily explored in this movie, receiving mixed reactions.

Be that as it may, there is value to the Naruto the Last movie, and, viewed from a somewhat neutral perspective, it can lead to a lot of interesting details. While it is fair to say that Naruto has had much better storylines and moments, The Last also has something interesting to offer, especially to those who watch it with an open mind.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the Naruto the Last movie.

From beautiful visuals to properly fleshed-out characters, Naruto the Last has plenty to offer

Naruto the Last is a movie that was made in 2014 after the original anime ended, and it takes place between the events of the first series and Boruto. Naruto hasn't become Hokage yet and the movie focuses on his relationship with Hinata Hyuga, especially because the latter is kidnapped by an Otsutsuki, with the revelation that the Byakugan is connected to that race as well. The movie ends with Naruto and Hinata getting married.

There is a fair argument to be made that the original series didn't set up Naruto and Hinata's relationship well, which was a point of contention for a lot of people. This is something that the movie tried to remedy, adding more relevancy to the character of Hinata and also justifying Naruto's feelings for him. While that can be divisive to a lot of people, it gives their marriage in Boruto a more logical context.

The movie is also well-animated and flows quite well, with some beautiful visuals and scenery on show. The vast majority of the character designs are also quite good, particularly those of Naruto, Hinata, and Sasuke, particularly during the latter's short cameo. The film itself also tries to give screen time to the majority of the Konoha 13, which was a smart move for a lot of people who grew up with them.

Perhaps the most underrated moment of the film, though, was Naruto asking Iruka to be his father at his wedding. For people who have watched the series from the very beginning, watching that moment was poignant because Iruka was the first person who believed in Naruto and was kind to him when the entire village was demonizing a small child, which is a huge payoff for long-term fans of the series.

The arguments against The Last

Naruto the Last poster (Image via Studio Pierrot).

While there is some value to watching Naruto the Last, especially if people wanted more development from the original series' ending, it is also true that there is valid criticism of the project in question.

In a way, it shows the lack of focus that the franchise had in the mid-2010s, which probably hurt Boruto's prospects in the long term.

To a lot of fans, this movie feels like a late attempt to justify Kaguya's existence and give validity to Naruto and Hinata as a couple. Author Masashi Kishimoto had the entire original manga to develop his final enemy and the protagonist's eventual romantic partner from the very beginning, so this is a forced course correction from Studio Pierrot's part that never fully hit with the fandom.

Final thoughts

The best way to watch Naruto the Last is with an open mind and be willing to accept both the bad and the good. It is also fair to say that the movie hasn't aged all that well and that it reflects some of the worst aspects of the conclusion of the original series.

