Record of Ragnarok chapter 82: Release date, countdown, and more

The upcoming chapter of Record of Ragnarok is set to be released on September 25, 2023, at 9:30 pm JST. The chapter will be published by Coamix in the Monthly Comic Zenon magazine. The english translation of the chapter will be published by Viz Media.
This chapter is expected to pick up where Chapter 81 left off last month. Readers can expect thrilling action, deep-rooted themes to ponder upon, and unexpected plot twists in the upcoming chapter, which will most likely bring the battle between Apollo and Leonidas to an end.
Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for Record of Ragnarok.
Record of Ragnarok Chapter 82: Release dates and times around the world
Fans of Record of Ragnarok have anxiously anticipated the much-awaited release of Chapter 82, and their wait is finally drawing to a close. Based on available information, it is expected that Chapter 82 will be released on September 25, 2023.
This news has ignited a wave of excitement among devoted fans eagerly waiting to delve into the continuing journey and witness the riveting events unfolding in the series.
The announcement of the release date has ignited a frenzy among enthusiasts. With less than a week remaining until Chapter 82 is unveiled, fans can mark their calendars.
The release date and time for the upcoming chapter in different timezones are as given below:
- Indian Standard Time: 6 pm on September 25, 2023
- Central European Time: 3:30 pm on September 25, 2023
- New York (Eastern Daylight Time): 8:30 am on September 25, 2023
- Australian Capital Territory: 10:30 pm on September 25, 2023
- Singapore Standard Time: 8:30 pm on September 25, 2023
- Eastern European Time: 2:30 pm on September 25, 2023
- Philippine Standard Time: 8:30 pm on September 25, 2023
- Korean Standard Time: 9:30 pm on September 25, 2023
Expected Plot of Record of Ragnarok Chapter 82
Chapter 82 of the book unveils limited details about its plot. However, fans can anticipate a continuation of riveting battles, high-stakes confrontations, and further exploration into the intricate relationships between gods and humans. This chapter is expected to conclude the ongoning heated fight between Apollo and Leonidas.
Record of Ragnarok consistently delivers thrilling action and unexpected plot developments, building anticipation for Chapter 82. As gods clash with humans on the battlefield, the fate of humanity hangs in the balance. Each chapter keeps fans captivated, and Chapter 82 is no exception.
Recap of Record of Ragnarok Chapter 81
In the midst of anticipation and excitement, as divine Apollo made his awe-inspiring appearance, everyone stood in stunned silence. They attributed his strength to his magnificent aesthetic. Amidst preparations for a momentous battle, the crowd rallied behind him.
Hermes mentioned how he hadn't seen Apollo's lightning since their previous match, while Ares found it amusing that people could be so enthusiastic about battle without fully understanding the excitement.
Goll confided in Hilde, sharing her feelings of intimidation whenever she found herself in the presence of Apollo and Geirolul. These two Valkyries were known for their pride and strength. In another encounter, Leonidas confronted Apollo to inquire about his intentions, which led Geirolul to pledge her support to Leonidas in their quest to defeat Apollo.
Despite the menacing threats, Apollo remained undaunted. Leonidas proposed that their sole objective should be to humiliate Apollo. As tensions mounted and preparations for combat intensified, the outcome loomed as the defining moment of triumph.
Both gods and humans had assembled to bear witness to this extraordinary battle. Apollo wielded his radiant thread of light, while Leonidas relied on the hammer of the god of destruction. The clash between these formidable adversaries would ultimately determine the ultimate champion.
Final thoughts
Chapter 82 of Record of Ragnarok is eagerly anticipated by manga enthusiasts worldwide. This captivating series, with its blend of mythology, intense battles, and thought-provoking themes, has garnered a dedicated following. The unfolding story promises readers a captivating experience filled with surprises, electrifying action, and poignant moments that will hold fans' attention until the very end.
