Record of Ragnarok chapter 81 release date and time, where to read, what to expect, and more

The upcoming chapter of Record of Ragnarok is set to be released on August 25, 2023. In the ongoing ninth round of the battles in Record of Ragnarok, the epic clash takes place between Apollo - the Sun god - and Leonidas - the revered king of Sparta. Thus, chapter 81 of Record of Ragnarok holds great excitement as the battle between Apollo and Leonidas wages on. The clash between these two formidable fighters brings anticipation for their outcomes and who will claim victory.
Written by Shinya Umemura and Takumi Fukui and illustrated by Ajichika, Record of Ragnarok has captured the hearts of global audiences. This engaging narrative revolves around an immense clash between 13 mortal warriors and 13 deities representing diverse mythologies. As such, the very essence of humanity hangs in the balance as these momentous battles unfold.
The popular Japanese Manga series is published by Coamix and holds an English license from Viz Media. Notably, this series also featured in Tokuma Shoten and has been adapted into an anime by Netflix.
Record of Ragnarok chapter 81 will be released in late August
Record of Ragnarok chapter 81 is set to be published on August 25, 2023, in Japan's Monthly Comic Zenon. Fans worldwide have been eagerly awaiting the upcoming installment as round 9 will see the gripping clash between Apollo and Leonidas.
Authorized translations of chapter 81 will be available for fans to read in their preferred language after the official release. It is recommended that fans wait until August 25 for the official release of the chapter in Japan's Monthly Comic Zenon magazine.
Additionally, readers will have access to Record of Ragnarok chapter 81 on various online platforms such as Coamix's Monthly Comic Zenon website, MangaHot's official website, Manga Plus, and Viz Media.
Recap of chapter 80 of Record of Ragnarok
In chapter 80 of the manga series, the epic clash between Apollo and Leonidas raged on. Apollo effortlessly evaded every one of Leonidas's attacks, delivering powerful blew that tip the scales heavily in his favor. Despite Leonidas's valiant attempts to strike back with his weapon, Apollo effortlessly intercepted it barehanded.
Leonidas applied more energy to his weapon and executed the Phalanx Enchos move, which successfully knocked down Apollo. Overhearing Leonidas's army discussing his chances of winning if the ring were smaller, Apollo deliberately reduced its size. Despite this, he still managed to land a direct blow on Leonidas. The chapter concluded with Apollo revealing his weapon, which is known as the Threads of Artemis.
What to expect in Record of Ragnarok chapter 81
Chapter 81 does not have an official synopsis yet. However, fans can expect an intense battle between the gods and humans to continue, bringing forth more revelations and surprises. In this chapter, readers will see Apollo's radiant persona and witness a fierce showdown between him and the fearless Spartan king, Leonidas. Apollo is determined to put on a spectacle while attempting to defeat Leonidas.
The dynamic interaction between the two mythological figures with opposite personalities will be entertaining. Since each chapter of Record of Ragnarok offers captivating insights into the characters' backgrounds and motivations, chapter 81 also promises significant revelations about the divine beings and their intricate ties to humanity.
