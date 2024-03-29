Redrawn One Punch Man chapter 197: Major spoilers to expect

Redrawn One Punch Man chapter 197 has been highly anticipated by fans as the manga announced a revamp of the Ninjas Arc. Fans are thus going to see it from a new angle, even though they have a rough idea of what could happen.

Meanwhile, the previous chapter saw Blast reject Flashy Flash's request to join the fight against God. Right after, he revealed his past to the ninja village founder, Empty Void. Moments later, the Hero Association headquarters were attacked by Empty Void. It was a sign that the ninja village founder had woken up from his coma.

What to expect from the redrawn One Punch Man chapter 197?

Speed-o'-Sound Sonic might finally make his move in the redrawn One Punch Man chapter 197

Speed-o'- Sonic as seen in One Punch Man manga (Image via Shueisha)

As previously seen in the manga, Speed-o'-Sound Sonic was approached by the Heavenly Ninja Party's Tennin to help them bring Flashy Flash to their agreed-upon location. While Sonic may not want to follow Tennin's orders, he is bound to confront Flashy Flash. With that, he may want to test his strength against his former friend.

Considering that before the revamp, Sonic called out Flash with a letter, fans can expect the same to happen in the upcoming chapter. If the same development were to happen, it is almost guaranteed that Sonic may send a secret message in the revamped chapter as well.

Blast may go after Empty Void in the redrawn One Punch Man chapter 197

Blast as seen in the One Punch Man manga (Image via Shueisha)

Considering that the previous chapter ended with Empty Void's attack hitting the Hero Association headquarters' location, it is guaranteed that the ninja village founder has woken up from his coma. Even Blast deduced that the attack might be Empty Void's method to greet his former partner.

With that, fans can expect Blast to go after Empty Void to fight him. He planned on reversing his former partner's monsterification. For this, he needed to immobilize him and bring him to the laboratory. Thus, the next chapter could set up a fight between the two former partners.

Blast could reunite with Tatsumaki in the redrawn One Punch Man chapter 197

Tatsumaki as seen in One Punch Man (Image via Madhouse)

The end of the previous chapter saw Saitama and Manako spot something that belonged to Tatsumaki in the distance. Hence, there is a good chance that Tatsumaki might reunite with Blast in the upcoming chapter.

As revealed by the manga, Tatsumaki was previously rescued by Blast. Hence, she would want to meet him when he is back at the Hero Association headquarters.

Therefore, the upcoming manga chapter could finally give fans a new interaction that hadn't been seen before. With Tatsumaki's possible involvement in the Ninjas Arc, fans can expect a lot more to happen in the ongoing arc.

