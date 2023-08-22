Reign of the Seven Spellblades episode 8: Release date, what to expect, where to watch, countdown, and more

Reign of the Seven Spellblades episode 8 will be released on Saturday, August 26, at 12:30 am JST on TOKYO MX and BS11, following which, it will air on AT-T the next day. The episode will also be available for simulcast on Crunchyroll. Due to varying time zones, the episode will be available to watch on Friday in most countries internationally.

The previous episode mostly focused on Pete discovering that he is a reversi, which is why he faced difficulties getting used to his new identity. However, with Oliver's help, he realized that he was an extremely rare individual with a unique set of abilities. Now in Reign of the Seven Spellblades episode 8, a new adversary is likely to make their presence known.

Oliver and Pete might encounter a new adversary in Reign of the Seven Spellblades episode 8

Release date and time of Reign of the Seven Spellblades episode 8

Pete (Image via J.C.Staff)

The Reign of the Seven Spellblades anime is based on a Japanese light novel series written by Bokuto Uno and illustrated by Ruria Miyuki. The release timings for Reign of the Seven Spellblades episode 8 are listed below, along with the corresponding time zones:

Pacific Daylight Time - 8:30 am, Friday, August 25, 2023

Central Daylight Time - 10:30 am, Friday, August 25, 2023

Eastern Daylight Time - 11:30 am, Friday, August 25, 2023

British Summer Time - 4:30 pm, Friday, August 25, 2023

Central European Summer Time - 5:30 pm, Friday, August 25, 2023

Indian Standard Time - 9 pm, Friday, August 25, 2023

Philippine Time - 11:30 pm, Friday, August 25, 2023

Japan Standard Time - 12:30 am, Saturday, August 26, 2023

Australian Central Daylight Time - 2 am, Saturday, August 26, 2023

A quick recap of Reign of the Seven Spellblades episode 7

Esmeralda (Image via J.C.Staff)

In the previous episode, the headmistress of Kimberly Magic Academy, Esmeralda, called a meeting among the teachers to discuss the disappearance of Darius Grenville, who she suspected was dead. Esmeralda was understandably angry and ready to take action against whoever was responsible. The episode then cut to Pete, who woke up from a nightmare to find that his body had been transformed into a woman's.

The next day, students were introduced to Dustine Hedges, who had come to teach them how to ride a broomstick. The students were taken to the broom house, where the brooms were seen flying about. Some of the friendly ones approached the students to say hello.

Many of the brooms took a liking to Nanao, but she had her eyes set on a bucking broom. After some initial reluctance, the broom accepted her. Nanao then mounted it and flew out of the broom house.

Later, during a magical engineering class, Enrico Forghieri assigned the students to divide themselves into groups and dismantle four boxes, which were actually magical traps. Oliver's group was unable to finish the task on time. As a result, a bunch of snakes flew out of the box and attempted to attack Pete. Oliver stepped in to save Pete and ended up getting bitten.

Enrico (Image via J.C.Staff)

When the snakes attacked Guy, he neutralized them by spraying water on himself and then running electricity through his body. Enrico, impressed by the class' perseverance, gave them all candies containing the antidote.

Later, Oliver pulled Pete aside and informed him that he knew about his situation. Pete was a rare case known as "reversi," which explained his gender change. Oliver went on to say that the male and female sides had different elemental affinities. This meant that while Pete struggled with lightning spells as a male, he had no trouble as a female.

At this point, Whitrow appeared and admitted to having overheard them. They invited Pete to an event in the labyrinth and promised to explain more later. That night, Pete, joined by Oliver and Godfrey, went into the labyrinth. The event taking place in the labyrinth was a gathering for individuals with s*x-based magic traits.

What to expect in Reign of the Seven Spellblades episode 8?

Oliver's new adversary will be revealed in Reign of the Seven Spellblades episode 8 (Image via J.C.Staff)

At this moment, spoilers for the upcoming Reign of the Seven Spellblades episode 8 are not available. However, it is known that the next episode will be titled Rivals.

It will, in all probability, reveal the identity of the individual shown at the end of the previous episode, who wanted to spoil Pete and Oliver's growing friendship, perhaps out of jealousy.

