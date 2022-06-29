Rising of the Shield Hero Season 2 Episode 13: Release date and time, what to expect, and more

Rising of the Shield Hero Season 2 Episode 13 is set to release internationally on Wednesday, June 28, 2022. The episode will mark the season finale for Rising of the Shield Hero Season 2 which garnered mixed responses from viewers everywhere.

While the release information for Rising of the Shield Hero Season 2 Episode 13 has been made public, very little is known of the episode’s plot as of writing. The prior installment seemed to fully wrap up the storylines involving Kyo Ethnina and L’Arc’s group, so the next episode will likely feature the setup for the upcoming third season of the anime series.

Rising of the Shield Hero Season 2 Episode 13 likely to set up the storyline for the upcoming third season

Release date and time, where to watch

As mentioned above, Rising of the Shield Hero Season 2 Episode 13 is set to release on Wednesday, June 28 for viewers around the world. Broadcasts will begin in the evening in Japan via local syndication, while international viewers can stream the episode via Crunchyroll and Funimation.

Crunchyroll should have the episode available to stream immediately as it airs in Japan but Funimation viewers will have to wait a little bit to view the episode. This is due to Crunchyroll’s recent acquisition of Funimation recently which affected their Simulcast agreements for certain shows.

The episode will be available to watch at each of these times in the corresponding time zones:

Pacific time: 6AM PDT

Central time: 8AM CDT

Eastern time: 9AM EDT

British time: 2PM GMT

Indian time: 2:30PM IST

European time: 3PM CEST

Australian time: 6:30PM ACDT

Philippines time: 9PM PHT

Japanese time: 10PM JST

What to expect (speculative)

As mentioned above, Rising of the Shield Hero Season 2 Episode 13 is set to be the finale for the series’ second season. Despite polarizing responses from fans depending on the installment over the course of the season, the previous episode has left viewers pleased. The finale episode will likely set up the third season which is currently under production.

Based on preview images for the upcoming episode, it seems that the finale episode will partially be a recap episode. This is somewhat disappointing as the time surely could have been spent better focusing on certain characters or setting up events for the third season whose arrival is imminent.

The non-recap half of the episode, which will most likely be the second half, will hopefully begin introducing plot points and characters for the third season. The final moments of the prior installment seemed to point in that direction as it focused on characters who had not been seen up to that point.

Additionally, the plot point for the third season seems to have already been teased. All we know for now is that a Guardian Beast called the Phoenix will apparently awaken soon. We can infer that the third season will address this plotline in some way even though no other information has been shared regarding the same in recent episodes.

Finally, fans can also expect clarification on the status of Naofumi’s party members. This particularly matters for Rishia who will likely have to make a choice between rejoining Itsuki the Bow Hero and sticking with Naofumi’s party. She has grown to love the latter so her choice will be interesting to see.

