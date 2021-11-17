Dragon Ball Super Chapter 78 draft teases Gas vs Goku, Vegeta and Granolah

The rough drafts for Dragon Ball Super Chapter 78 have leaked, teasing (among other things) a massive fight between Gas and Goku, Vegeta, and Granolah.

In addition, we know the Dragon Ball Super Chapter 78 title to be “Gas’s Wish,” implying whatever wish the Heeters made is a desire of Gas’. While always best to wait for official translations, this is seemingly legit and cemented info regarding Dragon Ball Super Chapter 78.

Dragon Ball Super Chapter 78: Gas vs Goku, Vegeta and Granolah teased

Dragon Ball Super Chapter 78 leaked pages

The initial set of leaked page drafts for Dragon Ball Super Chapter 78 have come out. While there’re no official releases or final drafts to compare for legitimacy, these pages are likely accurate given previous Dragon Ball Super manga leaks.

Todd Blankenship @Herms98 The roughs are out for DBS ch.78, “Gas’ Wish”. Maki receives word from Oil that the Saiyans and Granolah have stopped fighting. Elec sends Maki and Gas to go finish them off in their weakened state, while he makes a wish on the DBs. dragon-ball-official.com/news/01_648.ht… The roughs are out for DBS ch.78, “Gas’ Wish”. Maki receives word from Oil that the Saiyans and Granolah have stopped fighting. Elec sends Maki and Gas to go finish them off in their weakened state, while he makes a wish on the DBs. dragon-ball-official.com/news/01_648.ht… https://t.co/Y7UHvYz6s4

Dragon Ball Super Chapter 78 opens with Elec, Macki, and Gas in their ship. Macki gets word from Oil that the Saiyans and Granolah have stopped fighting. This prompts Elec to send Macki and Gas to finish the group off while he makes a wish with the Dragon Balls. Gas assures Elec he can handle the group in the current shape, but Elec insists on making the wish just in case.

Dragon Ball Super Chapter 78 then shows us Granolah lamenting his working for the person who killed his mom all these years. Monaito apologizes but explains it was the only way they could survive, hence his withholding of the truth. Vegeta asks if Bardock beat Gas, which Monaito confirms, adding Bardock was remarkably strong despite his low status.

The Dragon God and inventor of the Super Dragon Balls, Zalama. (Image via Toei Animation)

Suddenly, the sky goes dark, and we cut to Elec standing in awe of the great wish-granting dragon. Although a rough draft, this dragon does look somewhat similar to Zalama, Dragon God and inventor of the Super Dragon Balls. Hopefully, this similarity is explored. The final panels of the leaked pages show the Sugarians looking on in awe.

Possibilities for Elec’s wish?

The biggest question these leaked pages present is what Elec could be wishing for. It’s safe to assume the wish will be a boost of strength for Gas, but the many different forms that boost could come in pose various problems.

The biggest problem, and therefore most unlikely wish, is to make Gas immortal. This has been the goal of various Dragon Ball villains since the inception of the franchise. Although none have canonically done so, there’s a first time for everything, and Gas is not the ideal inheritor of that immortality.

Todd Blankenship @Herms98 The dragon tells Elec to speak his wish. Elec is astonished; so this is the wish-granting dragon? Meanwhile, the Sugarians wonder what’s going on. And that’s it. What exactly will the Heaters’ wish be? The full chapter’s out in a week, etc etc. The dragon tells Elec to speak his wish. Elec is astonished; so this is the wish-granting dragon? Meanwhile, the Sugarians wonder what’s going on. And that’s it. What exactly will the Heaters’ wish be? The full chapter’s out in a week, etc etc. https://t.co/MAWt5tfsLY

A more likely wish is that Gas will get a new form or have the power level of his base form raised significantly. This can be done in multiple ways. Elec could wish for Gas to have the power of a Great Ape, which has canonically been said to be roughly ten times stronger than a Saiyan’s base form. This would presumably give Gas a similar multiplier.

Something which could make for great writing is to have Elec wish for Gas to be as powerful as Bardock. For one, it’d be great writing to see Gas fight with Bardock’s power unbeknownst to him. We already know Gas holds animosity for Bardock, so it’d be great to see Gas discover this and come to terms with the fact.

Bardock as the Legendary Super Saiyan, as seen in the uncanonized Episode of Bardock movie. (Image via Toei Animation)

It also makes it a great test of strength for Goku, even if Bardock is uncanonically the Legendary Super Saiyan. For Goku to be the first Super Saiyan in a thousand years going against his father’s strength, that of the Legendary Super Saiyan would be a great moment for Goku’s character. Even if uncanonized, Bardock is still the Legendary Super Saiyan in many fans' hearts.

Unfortunately, wishing Bardock back to life so Gas can beat him seems unlikely, as it doesn’t make sense to have Gas leave the wish site in this scenario. Elec is unlikely to make this wish, much to the disappointment of fans. Fans will have to wait for Dragon Ball Super chapter 78 to be officially released to find out Elec's desire.

Final thoughts

While the leaked drafts of Dragon Ball Super Chapter 78 show us the general setup for the chapter, there are still some details we have to wait on.

The official release will surely answer all questions posed by these leaked drafts. However, fans are most likely clamoring for the official release after reading these leaked Dragon Ball Super Chapter 78 drafts.

Dragon Ball Super Chapter 78 officially releases on Sunday, November 20, in Shueisha’s Shonen Jump publication.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar