Noragami anime sequel rumored to be in production from studio BONES

Wednesday, May 22, 2024 saw X (formerly Twitter) user @Tsumizee (Tsumi) allege that a sequel to the cult classic Noragami anime series was set to be produced. Tsumi furthered that, according to their own unconfirmed sources, Kotaro Tamura will be working on the production.

That, in turn, suggests that studio BONES is still behind the series since Tamura directed previous seasons of the television anime which were produced by BONES.

The news is wholly unsubstantiated, with no other sources beyond Tsumi claiming that a Noragami anime sequel is coming. However, they have a track record of accurately reporting alleged information months before larger names like @MangaMoguraRE and @WSJ_manga share the info.

As such, while undoubtedly still a rumor given a lack of corroboration, there is some credence to Tsumi’s claim. The Noragami anime series serves as the television anime adaptation of manga artist duo Adachitoka’s original manga series of the same name.

The second season of the anime series, with the subtitle Aragoto, aired in Fall 2015. The anime has put out no new material since the conclusion of this second season.

While the Noragami anime was a major hit amongst those who discovered and experienced the series, its total reach wasn’t as wide as many other popular anime series at the time. As a result, BONES’ production somewhat fell to the wayside in popularity, which is likely why a follow up to the second season in any form was never produced.

However, hype around the series has swelled yet again in recent months for two key reasons, the first being widespread discussion of the anime series online. The second, which is also responsible for sparking discussion of the first, is that the manga series officially ended earlier this year in January 2024.

Likewise, these developments also make Tsumi’s allegations even more trustworthy on the surface, even with the current lack of corroboration from any other source whatsoever.

Nevertheless, fans are best to treat this Noragami anime leak as a rumor until other sources confirm this information or until BONES themselves makes an announcement regarding the production.

Adachitoka’s original manga first debuted in Kodansha’s Monthly Shonen Magazine in December 2010, where it ran for just over 14 years until its aforementioned January 2024 conclusion.

The mainline series concluded with 109 chapters compiled into 27 volumes, with three additional volumes compiling 13 additional “stories” from supplemental materials.

The television anime adaptation premiered in January 2014, running until March 2014 for 12 total episodes and two OVAs which were also aired. The second season premiered in October 2015, and ran until December 2015 totalling 13 episodes and an additional two OVAs.

