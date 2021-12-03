One Piece Chapter 1034 (Leaked): Sanji may become the next Conqueror's Haki user after Zoro

One Piece Chapter 1034 is set to release Sunday, December 5, and the chapter seems to follow in its predecessor's footsteps. One Piece Chapter 1033 officially released this past Sunday, November 28, and brought with it Zoro finally awakening his Conqueror’s Haki. While this was welcome news to many fans, some felt that the powerup was too sudden and wasn’t developed enough.

Unfortunately for those fans, it seems One Piece Chapter 1034 may leave them wanting as well. One Piece Chapter 1034's initial leaks showed the chapter focusing on Sanji, with Sanji debuting a new move at the end of the chapter.

Initial leaks weren’t incredibly clear on the nature or creation of this move, but further leaks have developed with divisive news indeed. It seems Sanji’s leg during this attack is illustrated as having white lightning shooting from his leg, suggesting the Straw Hat chef has now awoken his Conqueror’s Haki.

One Piece Chapter 1034 leaks seem poised to divide the fanbase with Sanji's apparent Conqueror's Haki awakening

One Piece Chapter 1034: Leaks so far

OROJAPAN @Orojapan1 #ONEPIECE1034

SPOILERS ONE PIECE CHAPTER 1034 SPOILERS ONE PIECE CHAPTER 1034 #ONEPIECE1034SPOILERS ONE PIECE CHAPTER 1034 https://t.co/XLRGbw8ycx

Initial One Piece Chapter 1034 leaks titled the chapter as Sanji vs. Queen. The leaks also detailed the geisha Sanji had apparently struck while expanding on the situation. After revealing that Queen can use all Germa 66 powers, readers are shown that Queen was the one who hit the woman while invisible, not an enraged Sanji.

The chapter then begins its closing pages with Sanji debuting a new technique and attack. Initial leaks described the technique as a new combination of strength, great speed, Armament Haki, and his recently developed exoskeleton. This results in a new move, allegedly called Demon Wind.

OROJAPAN @Orojapan1 #ONEPIECE1034

SPOILERS. Chapter 1034 (15 page)



Sanji attacks Queen with a powerful kick . Queen blows away , Sanji's leg has now fire and withe lightning effects ... 🔥🔥🔥 SPOILERS. Chapter 1034 (15 page)Sanji attacks Queen with a powerful kick . Queen blows away , Sanji's leg has now fire and withe lightning effects ... 🔥🔥🔥 #ONEPIECE1034SPOILERS. Chapter 1034 (15 page)Sanji attacks Queen with a powerful kick . Queen blows away , Sanji's leg has now fire and withe lightning effects ... 🔥🔥🔥 https://t.co/CLTMEuCTNC

Initial leaks ended there with no further details on the matter. A development coming from reputable One Piece leaker @OROJAPAN1 on Twitter shows the Demon Wind having white lightning effects. While Conqueror’s Haki is typically depicted as black in the manga, the design of the lightning excluding color is consistent with Conqueror’s Haki portrayals.

If interpreted correctly, it seems Oda is now having Sanji awaken Conqueror’s Haki to a degree. It’s yet unclear if Sanji is using Conqueror’s Coating or just Conqueror’s Haki. Regardless, it seems obvious Sanji has awakened one of the two to a degree.

One Piece Chapter 1034 implications

When considering the implications of giving Sanji Conqueror’s Haki, readers must consider the two possibilities of Sanji’s awakening. These are whether Sanji has just Conqueror’s Haki, or if he has Conqueror’s Coating. This will hopefully be answered in One Piece Chapter 1034.

If Sanji just has Conqueror’s Haki, the only major implications here have to do with the Straw Hat crew relative to other crews. It’s sensible for Sanji to have Conqueror’s Haki being as strong as he is and his lineage, so there’s no problems there. It also establishes the Straw Hat crew as being Yonko level with three Conqueror’s Haki users on board.

If Sanji has Conqueror’s Coating Haki, there’s a lot of negative implications for the story. Kaido said to Luffy in recent chapters that even among Conqueror’s Haki users, Conqueror’s Coating is extremely rare. To have three members of the same crew awaken it in the same battle seems contradictory to this statement.

Sanji having Conqueror’s Coating also waters down the ability’s relevance to a degree. Armament and Observation Haki don’t feel like a big deal in the New World because everyone there uses them. While obviously not on the same scale yet, Conqueror’s Coating won’t feel as special if everyone is suddenly awakening it in such a condensed time frame.

In summation

One Piece Chapter 1033 got fans incredibly excited for the future of the series and set Twitter ablaze. One Piece Chapter 1034 seems poised to do the same with Sanji’s apparent Conqueror’s Haki once it is officially released.

One Piece Chapter 1034's repeat powerup is certainly interesting to see. Sanji awakening Conqueror’s Haki can have some massive implications depending on his proficiency with the skill. Regardless, the fanbase will certainly be somewhat divided on Sanji’s apparent elevation to Conquering King status.

Be sure to check out and support One Piece Chapter 1034's official release this Sunday, December 5, on various Shonen Jump platforms.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Note: The article reflects the views of the writer.

Edited by R. Elahi