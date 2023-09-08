Rurouni Kenshin episode 10: Team Kenshin ambushes the Oniwabanshu after Megumi takes matters into her own hands

Rurouni Kenshin episode 10 was released on Friday, September 8, 2023, bringing with it the continuation of Team Kenshin’s battle against the Oniwabashu. While the episode begins by establishing that a quiet week has passed since the two groups last faced off, the second round gets fully underway by the episode’s end.

Rurouni Kenshin episode 10 also sees all of Team Kenshin play a role in the battle, with even Megumi Takani trying to contribute as best she can. While this only further instigates a large-scale battle in the end, it’s nevertheless encouraging to see this previously aloof character begin forging a true bond with Kenshin and co.

Rurouni Kenshin episode 10 continues to build Megumi as a true ally and borderline unofficial member of Team Kenshin

Brief episode recap

Rurouni Kenshin episode 10 begins with Sanosuke Sagara walking through Tokyo on his own, the Spiderweb opium in hand. The episode then cuts back to Kaoru Kamiya’s dojo, where Megumi has cooked ohagi for the rest of Team Kenshin. Megumi makes a joke about Kenshin leaving Kaoru for her, prompting the latter to get upset and further establishing her feelings.

Sanosuke then returns, saying he got results from someone he knows and can confirm Megumi’s claims about the opium. He’s offered some ohagi by Kenshin, but he refuses to eat anything made by “opium girl” or Kaoru. Sanosuke then says he’s going to sleep until the noon gun sounds, prompting Kenshin to beg forgiveness on Sanosuke’s behalf.

Rurouni Kenshin episode 10 sees Kenshin add that Sanosuke is just frustrated because the fist he raised for his friend has lost its direction due to no conflict in the past week. As Megumi is washing dishes, an old man arrives at the dojo, calling himself a book lender. The man is revealed to be Han’nya, who convinces Megumi to come speak with Kanryu Takeda by threatening to poison the members of Team Kenshin.

Takeda and Megumi meet with Han’nya supervising, with the former begging Megumi to come back but her refusing to. Kanryu then threatens to burn down the Kamiya Dojo if she doesn’t cooperate, adding that both the Oniwabanshu and local yakuza will surround the house as it burns and ensure nobody is able to escape. Kanryu then points out how disappointed her family would already be in her for her past actions, saying that they and the opium all share the same fate.

Rurouni Kenshin episode 10 sees Kanryu and Han’nya leave as they tell Megumi to decide by midnight tonight, which is when they’ll burn the dojo down. As they walk away, it’s revealed Aoshi Shinomori was also present, with Kanryu saying that he’s hoping she does return in order to avoid fighting with Kenshin, whom he calls Hitokiri Battosai here.

He asserts that if she leaves of her own free will, Kenshin won’t have a reason to fight them, but Aoshi seems skeptical about this. The scene then shifts to Team Kenshin reading a letter from Megumi at around sunset, where she claims she has returned to Aizu since things have calmed down. However, Kenshin instantly sees through the ploy, telling Sanosuke they should head to Kanryu’s mansion.

Shockingly, Rurouni Kenshin episode 10 sees Sanosuke refuse to help Megumi, with Kenshin flatly saying this isn’t like him. Sanosuke then discusses his friend, who died due to the opium that Megumi made, essentially saying he has no reason to act on her behalf and that he’s not as much of a sucker as Kenshin.

Kenshin responds by saying Sanosuke didn’t look closely enough at Megumi’s eyes, claiming there was a time when she looked at the group with lonesome eyes. Megumi returns to the Kanryu mansion as Kenshin continues, asserting that Megumi was looking for friends who could become her new family.

Rurouni Kenshin episode 10 sees Kenshin depart for Kanryu’s mansion, with Yahiko Myojin eventually convincing Kaoru to let him go too. Sanosuke then also departs, telling Kaoru to prepare breakfast for five since this will take all night (the fifth being Megumi). With that, the fighting members of Team Kenshin head to Kanryu’s mansion.

The group then breaks down the door, easily dealing with the dozens of guards in their way, as Megumi and Kanryu begin discussing her return. He instantly asks her to make Spiderweb opium, but she says nothing in response. She eventually says she’s here not to make opium but to kill Kanryu, adding that they’ll share the same fate in the end and go to hell along with him.

Rurouni Kenshin episode 10 then sees Aoshi Shinomori intervene, taking Megumi’s dagger. This lets Kanryu begin attacking and ranting at the defenseless Megumi. At that moment, the emergency whistle sounds, signaling the arrival of Kenshin and co. to the Oniwabanshu. Kanryu angrily watches Team Kenshin and questions why Kenshin himself would go so far for Megumi.

Aoshi says that it’s Kenshin’s origins and commitment to ideals that drive him, seemingly excited at reuniting with him. Now close enough to the house to speak with Kanryu via the window, Kenshin demands he come down with Megumi. However, Kanryu simply laughs, sharing that he knows Kenshin’s background and wants him to join his Oniwabanshu.

Rurouni Kenshin episode 10 sees Kenshin continually reject the offers, with Aoshi even saying it’s useless to try and convince him with money. Kanryu then claims he surrenders but asks for one hour to make preparations. Kenshin decides to grant him this hour, which Kanryu admits he plans to spend torturing Megumi until she tells him about the refinement process.

However, Kenshin then approaches a nearby lamppost and slices it in half, sending it flying at Kanryu’s mansion. He says he’ll be there within the hour, telling Kanryu to brace himself for what’s to come as he waits. Kanryu responds by telling Aoshi to mobilize the Oniwabanshu, which he says has already been done. Kanryu responds by saying he doesn’t want any more useless soldiers like Beshimi and Hyottoko.

Rurouni Kenshin episode 10 sees Aoshi remind Kanryu that he doesn’t lead the Oniwabanshu group and that he won’t allow anyone to insult the group and its members. He then takes Megumi to the third floor observatory to lock her up, telling Kanryu to sit tight and “count money, or something.”

Megumi wakes up after being taken to the observatory, crying when she realizes Team Kenshin has come here to rescue her. Aoshi then returns Megumi’s dagger to her but tells her not to give herself false hope since Kenshin’s group will never make it here. Aoshi then thanks Megumi for helping him come across a strong enemy like Kenshin, with the episode ending as Kenshin and his team find Han’nya to be their first enemy.

Rurouni Kenshin episode 10: In review

One of the most exciting aspects of Ruruouni Kenshin episode 10 is that it’s the first time all three fighting members of Team Kenshin are taking on an enemy together. While Kaoru’s lack of involvement is arguably a misstep, the episode still at least delivers by making Yahiko, Sanosuke, and Kenshin’s battle contributions significant.

The additional development of both Megumi Takani and Aoshi Shinomori’s characters in this episode is great as well, adding a new element to both of their identities. The juxtaposition between these elements is also nice, with Megumi sad to see her new friends risking their lives for her and Aoshi happy they’ve done so since it gives him a strong new enemy to face.

Rurouni Kenshin episode 10: In summation

Overall, Rurouni Kenshin episode 10 accomplishes everything it needs to in terms of putting the final pieces in place for what’s likely to be the Oniwabanashu arc’s finale in coming episodes. Essentially, all that’s left is to deliver on the action, with fans hoping animation studio LIDEN FILMS goes above and beyond what’s been shown so far for the occasion.

