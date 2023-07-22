Rurouni Kenshin episode 4: Release date and time, countdown, where to watch, and more

Rurouni Kenshin episode 4 is set to release on Friday, July 28, at 12:30 am JST. With Yahiko Myojin now having officially joined Kaoru Kamiya’s dojo, Kenshin Himura seemingly has the core of his allies officially by his side. However, it seems that one more eventual ally is set to appear in the coming episode based on the final moments of the prior installment.

Unfortunately, there’s no verifiable spoiler info available for Rurouni Kenshin episode 4 at the time of this article’s writing. However, fans do at least have a confirmed release date and time for the highly-anticipated episode.

Rurouni Kenshin episode 4 set to round out Kenshin Himura’s foursome of allies

Rurouni Kenshin episode 4 is set to begin airing on local Japanese networks at 12:55 am JST on Friday, July 28. For a minority of international fans, this translates to a Saturday night local release window. A vast majority of international fans, like Japanese viewers, will instead see the episode become available Sunday morning locally. Exact time of release varies by region and timezone.

International audiences can stream the episode on Crunchyroll roughly one hour after the episode begins airing in Japan. While the delay is unfortunate, Crunchyroll is nevertheless the best way to watch and support the series legally, even possibly the only way to do so via streaming depending on specific region.

Rurouni Kenshin episode 4 is set to become available on Crunchyroll at the following times in the corresponding time zones:

Pacific Standard Time: 8:55AM, Thursday, July 27

Eastern Standard Time: 11:55AM, Thursday, July 27

Greenwich Mean Time: 3:55PM, Thursday, July 27

Central European Time: 4:55PM, Thursday, July 27

Indian Standard Time: 9:25PM, Thursday, July 27

Philippine Standard Time: 11:55PM, Thursday, July 27

Japanese Standard Time: 12:55AM, Friday, July 28

Australia Central Standard Time: 2:25AM, Friday, July 28

Episode 3 recap

Rurouni Kenshin episode 3 began with Kaoru spotting Yahiko on her way home from practicing at another dojo, watching them take the young boy to a Yakuza boss’ house. Here, Yahiko stood his ground in front of the boss, leading to his being beaten up once more. Thankfully, Kenshin showed up at the perfect time, rescuing him and returning him to Kaoru’s dojo where he officially introduced him as her newest student.

Fans then saw Yahiko and Kaoru butt heads in the first days of their new student-teacher relationship, with two of Kaoru’s former students showing up one day. They explained that they saw two men on a drunken riot in town and intervened, but were then chased by their allies. On cue, the two men show up and try to attack Kaoru’s former students, forcing her to intervene on their behalf.

However, the full force of their allies then appeared as Yahiko deduced that Kaoru’s former students were the ones drunkenly rioting. Just as it seemed Kaoru had to hand herself over in place of her former students, Kenshin returned and scared their attackers off. In the aftermath, Yahiko and Kaoru’s relationship improved, with the episode’s final moments seeing them get along as a new apparent opponent for Kenshin was introduced elsewhere.

What to expect (speculative)

In an effort to solidify their relationship, Rurouni Kenshin episode 4 will likely open up with a focus on Kaoru and Yahiko’s training. This will almost certainly translate into a scenario in which the group meets the fighter who appeared in the final moments of the previous episode.

At this point, Rurouni Kenshin episode 4 will likely see Kenshin be forced to fight this new opponent after Yahiko and Kaoru are threatened or put in danger in some way. While it may not be another new ally for the group, chances are that Kenshin will indeed win the fight and find himself with a new friend in the form of his former adversary.

Be sure to keep up with all Rurouni Kenshin anime and manga news, as well as general anime, manga, film, and live-action news as 2023 progresses.

