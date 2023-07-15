Rurouni Kenshin episode 3: Release date and time, countdown, where to watch, and more

Rurouni Kenshin episode 3 is set to release on Friday, July 21, 2023, at 12:30 am JST. Following episode 2’s introduction of Yahiko Myojin, fans are excited to see how he’ll eventually become an ally to Kenshin and Kaoru. Likewise, fans are intrigued to see if more of Kenshin’s past will come back to haunt him in the next installment.

Unfortunately, there’s no verifiable spoiler information available for Rurouni Kenshin episode 3 at the time of this article’s writing. However, fans do at least have a confirmed release date and time for the highly anticipated episode.

Follow along as this article fully breaks down all currently available release information for Rurouni Kenshin episode 3, as well as speculates on what to expect from the episode.

Rurouni Kenshin episode 3 set to see Kenshin and Kaoru rescue Yahiko

Release date and time, where to watch

Rurouni Kenshin episode 3 is set to begin airing on local Japanese networks at 12:55 am JST on Friday, July 21, 2023. For a minority of international fans, this translates to a Saturday night local release window. A vast majority of international fans, like Japanese viewers, will instead see the episode become available locally on Sunday morning. The exact time of release varies by region and time zone.

International audiences can stream the episode on Crunchyroll roughly half an hour after it begins airing in Japan. While the delay is unfortunate, Crunchyroll is nevertheless the best platform to watch and support the series legally, and possibly the only way to do so via streaming, depending on the specific region.

Rurouni Kenshin episode 3 is set to become available on Crunchyroll at the following times in the corresponding time zones:

Pacific Standard Time: 8:55AM, Thursday, July 20

Eastern Standard Time: 11:55AM, Thursday, July 20

Greenwich Mean Time: 3:55PM, Thursday, July 20

Central European Time: 4:55PM, Thursday, July 20

Indian Standard Time: 9:25PM, Thursday, July 20

Philippine Standard Time: 11:55PM, Thursday, July 20

Japanese Standard Time: 12:55AM, Friday, July 21

Australia Central Standard Time: 2:25AM, Friday, July 21

Episode 2 recap

Rurouni Kenshin episode 2 began with Kaoru and Kenshin heading out to run some errands, where the latter was pickpocketed by Yahiko Myojin. While Kenshin tried giving the money to Yahiko anyway despite his being caught, the young boy refused such pity. Kaoru and Kenshin then split up to take care of their respective duties, with Kaoru being asked for directions to the police station by someone who seemingly knew Kenshin.

Unfortunately, not long after, Kaoru heard of someone getting arrested for allegedly violating the Sword Abolishment Act. This was unsurprisingly revealed to be Kenshin, who was willing to go along quietly until Lieutenant Ujiki of the Sword Bearing Police arrived. After he threatened to expose Kaoru’s body and humiliate her in public, Kenshin was forced to fight the unit, as Ujiki had wanted from the start.

After defeating them, Kenshin was approached by the man who asked Kaoru for directions, who was revealed to be Aritomo Yamagata, a former associate of Kenshin. Yamagata pleaded with Kenshin to join the government’s armed forces, but he declined, citing that he enjoys the freedom he has in choosing who to protect and how to protect them as a rurouni. The episode ended with Yahiko being beaten up by some Yakuza thugs after thinking of Kenshin as a role model.

What to expect (speculative)

Kolaz @KolazPVW Rurouni Kenshin (2023) Episode 3 Preview

Rurouni Kenshin episode 3 will likely continue the focus on Yahiko, either showing him in the aftermath of being beaten up or while still being assaulted. This will likely be followed by Kenshin and Kaoru saving him, either by healing him or by actually intervening and stopping the Yakuza thugs.

From here, Rurouni Kenshin episode 3 will almost certainly see Yahiko become a part of Kaoru and Kenshin’s group, whether formally or just as an ally they can call on in the future. With such a heavy emphasis on Kenshin and Yahiko thinking of each other in the final moments of the second episode, it’s essentially a foregone conclusion as of this article’s writing.

Be sure to keep up with all Rurouni Kenshin anime and manga news, as well as general anime, manga, film, and live-action news as 2023 progresses.

