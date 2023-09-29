Rurouni Kenshin episode 13: Takeda and the Oniwabanshu meet their end as Team Kenshin rescues Megumi

Rurouni Kenshin episode 13 was released on Friday, September 29, 2023, bringing with it the tremendously exciting conclusion to the Oniwabanshu arc. Having been the main focus of the series’ last six episodes, fans had high hopes for the finale and were far from disappointed with the ending they got.

Episode 13 of Rurouni Kenshin provides both a satisfying end to Kanryu Takeda and the Oniwabanshu as well as a great wrap-up to Megumi Takani’s character arc. While the focus is less on Team Kenshin in this episode than some fans may have liked, it works especially well considering that this is an arc-ending installment.

Rurouni Kenshin episode 13 is arguably the best of the entire series yet

Rurouni Kenshin episode 13 begins by recapping the final moments of the previous installment. It’s revealed here that Shikijo whispered something to Kenshin as their paths crossed. The episode then sees Shikijo falling to his knees, speaking as though he's preparing himself for death. Shikijo dies shortly thereafter, with Hyottoko barging in immediately after.

The red giant rushes at Kanryu Takeda but is shot in the head upon reaching the latter. However, this seemed to be his plan, with Beshimi jumping out of the barrel on his back, trying to attack Takeda. Unfortunately, this plan also fails, resulting in the deaths of both men at Takeda’s hands.

Rurouni Kenshin episode 13 then sees Takeda proclaim that the Oniwabanshu are as useless as he thought, which Han’nya seems to take offense to. He then asks Kenshin how long it’ll take him to get his sword and kill Takeda, to which Kenshin says 10 seconds. Han’nya then points out where Megumi Takani is being captured, adding that he was thinking of Megumi the whole time but couldn’t value her above Aoshi Shinomori.

Rurouni Kenshin episode 13 then sees the two make their move, with Han’nya rushing at Takeda while Kenshin goes for his sword. This sets in motion a flashback to Han’nya training with Aoshi, seemingly soon after he first joined the Oniwabanshu. Aoshi tells him not to smile as much during training, with Han’nya not even realizing that he is doing so.

In the present, however, Han’nya is shot and killed by Takeda, just like his Oniwabanshu cohorts. However, he did buy enough time for Kenshin to get his sword, while Takeda celebrates getting the Gatling gun and all the money he’ll make from it. However, when Takeda tries to shoot Kenshin, it’s revealed that he’s out of bullets, making him defenseless against the rurouni, who knocks him out cold.

Rurouni Kenshin episode 13 then sees Kenshin say that they should go find Megumi, leaving Aoshi surrounded by his now deceased comrades. Team Kenshin then breaks down the door and finds Megumi, who apologizes to them for the trouble she has caused. She says that she’ll end her life to end the misery she’s brought to them, adding that she was happy to meet them in her final weeks of living.

Thankfully, before Megumi is able to hurt herself, Sanosuke Sagara grabs the knife out of her hands, telling her not to be foolish. Yahiko then reveals that the police have arrived, meaning that Team Kenshin needs to leave quickly. Megumi then hands Kenshin a balm to stop his bleeding before telling him how to exit and thanking him for all he’s done.

Rurouni Kenshin episode 13 sees him remind her that the punishment for opium production is death, to which she says she must atone somehow for her sins. The episode then sees the police investigating the scene, with Megumi approaching them. Takeda claims that she’s the one who made the opium, which she begins to say is true.

However, Kenshin stops her before she gets the words out, instead claiming Takeda is to blame for forcing her to produce it. Yahiko Myojin confirms this at Kenshin’s request, with the latter subtly pleading with the Captain to take this explanation at face value. The police then say that Megumi is free to go before taking Takeda away.

Rurouni Kenshin episode 13 then sees Kenshin implore Megumi to live like others as a means of atoning for her sins, similarly to how he himself does. He also reveals his true identity to her, asserting that she can save more than a former killer’s sword could. He suggests that she become a doctor to atone for her misdeeds, with Sanosuke and Yahiko also offering words of encouragement on this choice.

Kenshin then asks the police chief how they’ll deal with Aoshi, to which the chief says that there were only four beheaded corpses and Takeda when they arrived. Kenshin reveals that there’s an entrance Aoshi could’ve used to escape, prompting Megumi to guide him to the route’s exit. They find the exit open, confirming that he did indeed escape via the secret route.

Rurouni Kenshin episode 13 then sees Aoshi standing atop a nearby roof, holding the heads of his comrades. Sanosuke tells Aoshi that it’s not his fault and that they gave their lives for him. Kenshin then asks Aoshi to fight him one more time and defeat him before adorning his comrade’s graves with the word “strongest.” Aoshi says to make sure he doesn’t die before he can kill him, retreating immediately after.

Team Kenshin and Megumi then head home to Kaoru’s dojo, where she reveals she has breakfast and baths ready. Sanosuke and Yahiko try to go to sleep instead, but Kaoru forces them to partake in her preparations. Megumi asks if it’s okay for her to partake as well, which Kenshin and Kaoru happily confirm.

Rurouni Kenshin episode 13 then sees Megumi depart after breakfast, with Kaoru apologizing for not being able to house her. However, it’s revealed that they did find her a live-in job with the local doctor, with Megumi departing after some kind words to the group. At this moment, Kenshin reveals that he declared himself Aoshi’s target to give him a reason to live before asking Sanosuke if he spoke with Shikijo at all.

It’s then revealed that Shikijo told Kenshin that Sanosuke had potential and to take care of him. Kenshin then says he wishes they could’ve gotten to know the Oniwabanshu better, to which Sanosuke agrees. The episode ends by revealing that Aoshi has buried his comrades somewhere deep in the mountains, retreating into a deep forest when someone approaches him.

In review

Rurouni Kenshin episode 13 provides a fantastic ending to the Oniwabanshu arc, capitalizing fully on all of the storylines and developments present within the six-episode span. Especially praiseworthy is the ending which the Oniwabanshu meet, solidifying how impactful Aoshi was to each of them as well as demonstrating the group’s innate loyalty and devotion to one another.

Megumi’s character arc is also fairly noteworthy, especially with regard to how it ends. By becoming a foil to Kenshin, it finalizes her as a much more complex character than she initially was and also shows that Kenshin’s way of atoning for his sins can be more than just swinging a sword. While it’s unclear if this will be the blueprint for how future characters like Megumi are handled, it certainly wouldn’t be a bad choice to do so.

Rurouni Kenshin episode 13: In summation

Overall, Rurouni Kenshin episode 13 is both impressive in isolation and as an ending to the Oniwabanshu arc. The installment provides a satisfying ending to Megumi’s character arc, as well as a presumably temporary one to that of Aoshi Shinomori’s. Combined with the action present within the episode, it makes for one of the series’ most enjoyable watching experiences to date.

Be sure to keep up with all Rurouni Kenshin anime and manga news, as well as general anime, manga, film, and live-action news as 2023 progresses.

