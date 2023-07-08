Rurouni Kenshin episode 2: Release date and time, countdown, where to watch, and more

Rurouni Kenshin episode 2 is set to release on Friday, July 14, at 12:30 am JST. With Kaoru Kamiya and Kenshin Himura having established themselves as allies by the pilot episode’s end, fans are excited to see what’s next for the duo. Likewise, those experiencing the series for the first time are incredibly curious as to what they can expect from the series moving forward.

Unfortunately, there’s no verifiable spoiler info available for Rurouni Kenshin episode 2 at the time of this article’s writing. However, fans do at least have a confirmed release date and time for the highly-anticipated episode.

Rurouni Kenshin episode 2 likely to focus again on Kaoru and Kenshin’s budding friendship

Rurouni Kenshin episode 2 is set to begin airing on local Japanese networks at 12:55 am JST on Friday, July 14. For a minority of international fans, this translates to a Saturday night local release window. A vast majority of international fans, like Japanese viewers, will instead see the episode become available Sunday morning locally. Exact time of release varies by region and timezone.

International audiences can stream the episode on Crunchyroll roughly one hour after the episode begins airing in Japan. While Netflix is also streaming the series’ new episodes for their subscribers weekly, their delay time seems to be longer than Crunchyroll’s. Resultantly, Crunchyroll appears to be the overall better option for viewing the upcoming episode.

Rurouni Kenshin episode 2 is set to become available on Crunchyroll at the following times in the corresponding time zones:

Pacific Standard Time: 8:55 am, Thursday, July 13

Eastern Standard Time: 11:55 am, Thursday, July 13

Greenwich Mean Time: 3:55 pm, Thursday, July 13

Central European Time: 4:55 pm, Thursday, July 13

Indian Standard Time: 9:25 pm, Thursday, July 13

Philippine Standard Time: 11:55 pm, Thursday, July 13

Japanese Standard Time: 12:55 am, Friday, July 14

Australia Central Standard Time: 2:25 am, Friday, July 14

Episode 1 recap

Rurouni Kenshin episode 1 opened up with a focus on Hitokiri Battosai fighting off several members of the Shinsengumi during the Bakumatsu era. The episode then jumped to the 11th year of the Meiji era, where Kaoru Kamiya met a wandering Battosai in Tokyo. She accused him of being Battosai the crossroads killer, ironically wrong about his being the killer but unknowingly right about him being Battosai.

After a run in with the crossroads killer, the real Battosai and Kaoru returned to the latter’s dojo, where she explained how her father wanted to create a life-giving sword style. The two met again the next day, where Kaoru and her attendant Kihei saved the real Battosai from being arrested. This is also where the real Battosai learned of a dojo in a neighboring town that may be the hideout of the crossroads killer.

This prompted the real Battosai to head to the dojo, where his suspicions are confirmed. Meanwhile, Kihei revealed to Kaoru that he and his brother Gohei were responsible for the crossroads killings all along, using her dojo’s name to defame it. Thankfully, Battosai was able to save her in time, leading to him revealing his name as Kenshin Himura and the two becoming friends.

What to expect (speculative)

Based on how episode 1 went, Rurouni Kenshin episode 2 will likely yet again be focusing on Kenshin and Kaoru’s new friendship, as well as having to adjust to living with each other. This will give readers a chance to get familiar with and see the two of them develop before presumably adding other characters into their allied group.

Similarly, Rurouni Kenshin episode 2 may lay the groundwork for the introduction of whatever character is next set to join Kaoru and Kenshin’s party. This will likely come at the end of the episode if it happens at all, but nevertheless fans can at least expect the series to somehow move towards adding in another character to the group.

