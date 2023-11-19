Rurouni Kenshin episode 21: Release date and time, countdown, where to watch, and more

Rurouni Kenshin episode 21 is set to release on Friday, November 24, 2023, at 12:55 AM JST. With the series seemingly focusing on a story from Kenshin’s past, it’s expected (but not confirmed) that this look back at one of his prior adventures will also be the next episode’s focus.

Unsurprisingly, fans are desperate to learn what’s next for Kenshin and co in the 2023 readaptation of the world-famous manga series. However, there was no verifiable spoiler information available for Rurouni Kenshin episode 21 at the time of writing this article. That being said, fans have a confirmed release date and time for the episode.

This article will break down all currently available release information for Rurouni Kenshin episode 21 while speculating on what to expect from the episode.

Rurouni Kenshin episode 21 set to continue focusing on Kenshin’s past prior to meeting Kaoru and co

Rurouni Kenshin episode 21 will begin airing on the local Japanese networks at 12:55 am JST on Friday, November 24, 2023. For a minority of international fans, this translates to a Thursday night or day local release window.

A vast majority of international fans, like Japanese viewers, will see the episode become available early on Friday morning locally. The exact time of release varies by region and timezone.

International audiences can stream the episode on Crunchyroll roughly one hour after the episode begins airing in Japan. While the delay is unfortunate, Crunchyroll is the best way to watch and support the series legally. It is possibly one of the only ways to do so by streaming depending on the specific region.

Rurouni Kenshin episode 21 is set to become available on Crunchyroll at the following times in the corresponding time zones:

Pacific Standard Time: 7:55 am on Thursday, November 23, 2023

Eastern Standard Time: 10:55 am, Thursday, November 23, 2023

Greenwich Mean Time: 3:55 pm, Thursday, November 23, 2023

Central European Time: 4:55 pm, Thursday, November 23, 2023

Indian Standard Time: 9:25 pm, Thursday, November 23, 2023

Philippine Standard Time: 11:55 pm, Thursday, November 23, 2023

Japanese Standard Time: 12:55 am, Friday, November 24, 2023

Australia Central Standard Time: 2:25 am, Friday, November 24, 2023

Episode 20 recap

Rurouni Kenshin episode 20 began with Sanosuke Sagara recapping Kenshin Himura’s past as an Imperialist assassin and commando swordsman, and a recap of his meeting Kaoru. The scene then shifted to Team Kenshin and Megumi drinking tea at Kaoru’s dojo. Kenshin then began telling them a story of his time in Yokohama’s foreign settlement, where he was hit by a traveling merchant named Dankichi.

A westerner with a plague doctor mask then appeared to help an injured woman. However, a man named Deian Ishizu appeared and accused the doctor of performing medicine in his area without his permission. Kenshin then stood up to Ishizu, saving the doctor while Dankichi transported her patients. Kenshin, Dankichi, and the doctor then went to get tea, meeting a suspicious individual carrying a Western sword who noticed Kenshin’s samurai sword.

The episode then showed the trio taking a tour of Yokohama once the injured woman was helped, with Dankichi parting ways after that. The doctor then let Kenshin stay with her, where she received a message.

The episode then saw Ishizu plotting to deal with the doctor, revealing that the strange man from earlier was being enlisted by Ishizu to deal with Kenshin. The episode ended with the man revealing he knew Kenshin’s true identity and being excited to fight him.

What to expect (speculative)

With the series focused on a story from Kenshin’s past, Rurouni Kenshin episode 21 will likely continue this focus considering a ”new” opponent for Kenshin is being built up. Thankfully, the flashback’s plot seems to be moving fairly quickly, suggesting that it’ll be fully wrapped up in the next episode or the one immediately thereafter at the latest.

In the meantime, Rurouni Kenshin episode 21 will likely see Kenshin struggle versus this Western opponent, as well as feeling a need to rescue Doctor Elder from Ishizu’s schemes. This will likely culminate in some sort of revelation or change of heart for Kenshin which will further establish how he became the Rurouni fans know him to be contemporarily.

