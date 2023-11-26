Rurouni Kenshin episode 22: Release date and time, countdown, where to watch, and more

Rurouni Kenshin episode 22 is set to release on Friday, December 1, 2023, at 12:55 am JST. Following the conclusion of the Yokohama side story in the previous installment, the series will likely spend its final three episodes of the first season setting up future events.

Fans are eager to learn what's next for Kenshin and co in the 2023 readaptation of the popular manga series. However, there's sadly no verifiable spoiler information available for Rurouni Kenshin episode 22 as of this article's writing. Thankfully, fans do at least have confirmed information about the highly-anticipated episode.

Rurouni Kenshin episode 22 likely to begin setting up events for season 2 in the first of the last three episodes

Release date, time, and where to watch

Rurouni Kenshin episode 22 is set to begin airing on local Japanese networks at 12:55 am JST on Friday, December 1, 2023. For a few international fans, this translates to a Thursday night or day release. A vast majority of international fans, like Japanese viewers, will instead be able to enjoy the episode extremely early on Friday morning.

International audiences can watch the episode on Crunchyroll about an hour after it begins airing in Japan. While the delay is unfortunate, Crunchyroll is the best way to watch the series legally.

Rurouni Kenshin episode 22 is set to become available on Crunchyroll at the following times in the corresponding time zones:

Pacific Standard Time: 7:55 am, Thursday, November 30

Eastern Standard Time: 10:55 am, Thursday, November 30

Greenwich Mean Time: 3:55 pm, Thursday, November 30

Central European Time: 4:55 pm, Thursday, November 30

Indian Standard Time: 9:25 pm, Thursday, November 30

Philippine Standard Time: 11:55 pm, Thursday, November 30

Japanese Standard Time: 12:55 am, Friday, December 1

Australia Central Standard Time: 2:25 am, Friday, December 1

Episode 21 recap

Rurouni Kenshin episode 21 began with Deian Ishizu officially hiring Espiral to fight Kenshin Himura. Kenshin, meanwhile, spoke to Doctor Elder about her true identity as a woman, suggesting that they both face similar problems in their current lives. Kenshin then left, claiming he couldn't stay here after finding out she was a woman. However, he left before handing her the note that arrived for her in the previous episode.

Elder, meanwhile, was summoned by Dankichi to a late-night medical emergency, sharing her suspicions about the situation along the way. These were proven true when Espiral arrived and attacked them, ruining Dankichi's cart. However, Kenshin appeared shortly thereafter, beginning a fight with Espiral. Eventually, Kenshin won by using the momentum of Espiral's final attack against him.

The episode then saw Ishizu, who had been watching from the alleyway, try and break a vial of smallpox he had to cause enough of a commotion to escape. He'd also make money off the treatment of the disease, so it was a win-win.

However, Espiral caught the vial, leading to Ishizu's arrest. He then began accompanying Doctor Elder after the two said goodbye to Kenshin. The episode then ended with a return to the present.

What to expect (speculative)

With the series having finally returned to contemporary times, Rurouni Kenshin episode 22 will likely begin setting up key events for the second season. With only three episodes left in the first season, it's likely that whatever arc begins in the coming installment will not be fully resolved, and will instead be what season 2 opens up with.

As for exactly what Rurouni Kenshin episode 22 focuses on, there is still the matter of the unknown individual, Shishio. It's more likely than not that Kenshin will learn of their activities in the coming release, with fans, in turn, discovering what Kenshin knows about this character if anything at all.

