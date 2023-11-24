Rurouni Kenshin episode 21: Kenshin vs Espiral concludes Yokohama side story before a return to the present

Rurouni Kenshin episode 21 was released on Friday, November 24, 2023, bringing with it the continuation of a lookback at Kenshin Himura’s past experiences in Yokohama. With the previous episode ending with Deian Ishizu looking to hire someone to kill Kenshin, fans are excitedly expecting a fight in the coming installment.

Excitingly, Rurouni Kenshin episode 21 not only delivers in this regard but also seemingly sets up a return to contemporary events in Tokyo, which many fans are excited for. With the release providing a satisfactory and quick ending to the Yokohama focus, fans are extremely pleased with this latest episode’s contents.

Rurouni Kenshin episode 21 sees Kenshin continue to turn enemies into allies in Yokohama story's conclusion

Brief episode recap

Kenshin's Yokohama adventures continue in Rurouni Kenshin episode 21 (Image via LIDEN FILMS)

Rurouni Kenshin episode 21 began with Deian Ishizu speaking with the two men from the previous episode about killing Kenshin Himura. Ishizu shared a vial of the smallpox virus with them, doing so to explain that he can create money by releasing it, so price is of no objective. He then claimed that, like low-quality medicine, low-quality bodyguards are useless.

He then tested the Western swordsman against one of his own bodyguards, with the Western swordsman quickly winning. The scene then shifted to Kenshin speaking with Doctor Elder about her manly appearance in her doctor clothes. She explained that she does this to overcome the fact that women typically aren’t respected or trusted in the world of medicine.

Rurouni Kenshin episode 21 sees Kenshin respect her efforts and the training she must’ve done, with Elder revealing she once did one-mean theatrical shows. Kenshin laments how she’s mistrusted by wearing a mask, but Elder says she’s fine with it for what doing so allows her to accomplish with her medicinal skills.

Kenshin discovers he and Doctor Elder are kindred spirits in Rurouni Kenshin episode 21 (Image via LIDEN FILMS)

Kenshin then exits the room on the basis that he can’t stay here with her now that he knows she’s a woman, but leaves her with some encouraging words before departing. Kenshin then remembers discussing his sword style with someone in a dojo, seemingly before he was known as Hitokiri Battosai based on his claim of never having killed a man with his style.

Rurouni Kenshin episode 21 sees Kenshin connect the words he said that day to what Doctor Elder said to him as the series returns to the present. Kenshin finds the note for Doctor Elder in his pocket, while Dankichi goes to fetch Elder and explains the situation to her. Elder is suspicious of the call, causing Dankichi to also become suspicious.

Suddenly, the Western swordsman appears on the road before them, attacking their cart and destroying it while Deian Ishizu watches from a nearby alleyway. The swordsman asks Elder where Kenshin is when he suddenly appears. The Western swordsman then reveals Kenshin’s true identity to Elder and Dankichi, saying he is without a doubt Hitokiri Battosai.

Damkichi is caught in the crossfire in Rurouni Kenshin episode 21 (Image via LIDEN FILMS)

Rurouni Kenshin episode 21 sees Kenshin say he did away with that name long ago, but the Western swordsman forces him to fight by threatening Elder’s life. The swordsman apologizes to Elder for the rough handling, suggesting that he knows she is a girl. The Western swordsman then lunges at Kenshin with his blade, starting their fight in earnest.

Kenshin dodges this initial blow as well as the flurry that follows, even seemingly standing on the tip of his enemy’s sword at one point. The Western swordsman’s name is revealed to be Espiral, as he sets up what appears to be his ultimate technique by contorting his body in unnatural ways.

Rurouni Kenshin episode 21 then sees Espiral launch his attack, which Kenshin blocks with his sheath before drawing his blade and attacking with it. Espiral’s sword breaks as a result, causing him to admit defeat and accept death. However, Kenshin shows his sword and likewise explains that he doesn’t wish to kill anyone nowadays.

Espiral's experience fighting Kenshin turns him into a changed man by Rurouni Kenshin episode 21's ending scenes (Image via LIDEN FILMS)

Ishizu then angrily launches the smallpox virus into the street, intending to spread it all over Yokohama so he can get a distraction with which to escape. After some bouncing around in the vial, Espiral is the one who eventually catches it before it breaks. Dankichi then throws a piece of his broken cart at Ishizu to prevent him from running away, with Kenshin, Dankichi, and Elder satisfied with their win.

Rurouni Kenshin episode 21 then sees Espiral wake up the next day in Elder’s treatment. Espiral claims he has no reason to live anymore even if his wounds heal, prompting Elder to suggest he’s lost sight of his true goals along the way. He agrees, as Kenshin summates that Ishizu was arrested and that the middleman between him and Espiral has been deported.

Espiral then thanks Kenshin for helping him realize that he should have smaller, more achievable hopes, revealing that he has decided to protect Elder as her swordsman. Espiral then departs after shaking hands with Kenshin, leaving him and Elder to say their goodbyes. Dankichi and several civilians, including the mother she treated, then send her off and give her well wishes, prompting her to reveal her true identity to them.

Rurouni Kenshin episode 21 then sees Kenshin and Elder officially say goodbye to one another, while Elder comments on how Kenshin’s scar looks so fresh despite seeming so old. She tells him to move to a new land and start a completely new life if he’s holding onto his past, to which Kenshin says he chose his past for himself and he can’t simply let it go.

Elder agrees with him that this might be best for his life as the scene shifts back to Kaoru Kamiya’s dojo. Kenshin explains that this was all just days before he arrived at Kaoru’s dojo, much to the shock of everyone else present. Megumi Takani then looks at Kenshin’s scar before pointing out how he said he could smell flowers but not black tea.

Rurouni Kenshin episode 21 sees him confirm this, while Kaoru points out that he just said the tea tasted great. Megumi Takani says that all is fine then, as Kenshin remembers Elder’s words that rest and treatment are always needed in combination. Likewise, it’s important to settle down in one location and soothe your mind and body over time. Kenshin then looks at Kaoru as he remembers Elder’s words about pausing his journey for someone worth it as the episode ends.

In review

Arguably the greatest strength of Rurouni Kenshin episode 21 is its ability to provide a satisfying conclusion to the Yokohama sidestory in such a short amount of time. The sidestory also introduced memorable characters in the form of Elder and Espiral, both of whom clearly impacted Kenshin’s life in a major way.

The sidestory also does a great job of encapsulating Kenshin’s ideals, seeing him meet others with similar backgrounds and sentiments, and teaching them how to move forward in life. This is especially true for Espiral, who almost seems to have been set up for a return later on in the series alongside Doctor Elder.

In summation

Overall, Rurouni Kenshin episode 21 is still an incredibly enjoyable experience, even if it's far from the peaks the series has already reached in its first season. Nevertheless, the quick and satisfying wrapup to the Yokohama sidestory makes it incredibly enjoyable, preventing it from overstaying its welcome too long and unnecessarily delaying a return to the main plot.

