Rurouni Kenshin episode 6: Release date and time, countdown, where to watch, and more

Rurouni Kenshin episode 6 is set to release on Friday, August 11, 2023, at 12:30 am JST. Following the conclusion of Kenshin’s and Sanosuke's fight, a new threat was teased at the end of the previous episode. Fans are excited to see who Kenshin’s next enemy is. Based on the tease at episode 5’s end, the upcoming challenger seems to be the most enigmatically powerful yet.

Unfortunately, there’s no verifiable spoiler information available for Rurouni Kenshin episode 6 at the time of this article’s writing. However, fans do at least have a confirmed release date and time for the highly-anticipated episode.

Follow along as this article fully breaks down all currently available release information for Rurouni Kenshin episode 6, as well as speculates on what to expect from the episode.

Rurouni Kenshin episode 6 set to introduce Kenshin’s biggest threat yet

Kenshin Himura as seen in the series' anime (Image via Liden Films)

Rurouni Kenshin episode 6 is set to begin airing on local Japanese networks at 12:55 am JST on Friday, August 11, 2023. For some international fans, this translates to a Saturday night local release window. A vast majority of international fans, like Japanese viewers, will instead see the episode become available locally on Sunday morning. The exact time of release varies by region and time zone.

International audiences can stream the episode on Crunchyroll roughly one hour after it begins airing in Japan. While the delay is unfortunate, Crunchyroll is nevertheless the best platform to watch and support the series legally, and possibly the only way to do so via streaming, depending on the specific region.

Rurouni Kenshin episode 6 is set to become available on Crunchyroll at the following times in the corresponding time zones:

Pacific Standard Time: 8:55 am, Thursday, August 10

Eastern Standard Time: 11:55 am, Thursday, August 10

Greenwich Mean Time: 3:55 pm, Thursday, August 10

Central European Time: 4:55 pm, Thursday, August 10

Indian Standard Time: 9:25 pm, Thursday, August 10

Philippine Standard Time: 11:55 pm, Thursday, August 10

Japanese Standard Time: 12:55 am, Friday, August 11

Australia Central Standard Time: 2:25 am, Friday, August 11

Episode 4 recap

Rurouni Kenshin episode 5 began with Kenshin and Sanosuke’s fight continuing in full swing, with the latter continuously impressing spectators by being able to take Kenshin’s attacks. This in turn forced Kenshin to use stronger moves, which eventually led to Sanosuke being knocked to the ground.

This set in motion a flashback to Sanosuke’s younger years, where it was revealed that his Captain in the Sekiho Army was framed and beheaded in order to avoid fulfilling the Land Tax Halving Order. In the present, this riled Sanosuke up enough to stand up to the shock of Kenshin. Kihei Hiruma then took this time to reveal he had a second gun, shooting Kenshin with it but not hitting him.

Kihei then ordered his brother Gohei to restrain Kaoru and Yahiko, prompting Sanosuke to attack Gohei while Kenshin took care of Kihei. Kenshin won the fight shortly thereafter, with Sanosuke recognizing that Kenshin and his former Captain are very similar. The episode ended with the two becoming allies as what’s likely Kenshin’s next threat performed a massacre on Imperialist government officials elsewhere.

What to expect (speculative)

With Kenshin’s core group now established, Rurouni Kenshin episode 6 will likely introduce the first threat or group of threats that will require all four friends to work together to defeat. This is especially true considering the mysterious swordsman’s apparent ability to stop people from being able to move their bodies with just a glance. While there’s likely something else going on there, this is what the case appears to be at the time of this article’s writing.

Whether this accurately describes the upcoming foe’s power or not, Rurouni Kenshin episode 6 will nonetheless likely merit all of Kenshin’s group working together to overcome this new threat. It’s also likely that this mysterious swordsman has other allies working with him. This will almost certainly create a scenario where Kenshin, Yahiko, Kaoru, and Sanosuke are all given their own matchups or roles for the coming fight.

Be sure to keep up with all Rurouni Kenshin anime and manga news, as well as general anime, manga, film, and live-action news as 2023 progresses.

Sportskeeda Anime is now on Twitter! Follow us here for latest news & updates.