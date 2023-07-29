Rurouni Kenshin episode 5: Release date and time, countdown, where to watch, and more

Rurouni Kenshin episode 5 is set to release on Friday, August 4, 2023, at 12:30 am JST. Following the start of Kenshin’s fight with Sanosuke Sagara in the previous episode, fans are excited for an action-packed next episode. Similarly, fans who are keen to know what to expect are eagerly anticipating any spoilers for the upcoming episode.

Unfortunately, no verifiable spoiler information is available for Rurouni Kenshin episode 5 at the time of this article’s writing. However, fans do at least have a confirmed release date and time for the highly anticipated episode.

Follow along as this article fully breaks down all currently available release information for Rurouni Kenshin episode 5, as well as speculates on what to expect from the episode.

Kenshin and Sanosuke’s fight likely to take up all of Rurouni Kenshin episode 5’s runtime

Rurouni Kenshin episode 5 is set to begin airing on local Japanese networks at 12:55 am JST on Friday, August 4, 2023. For a minority of international fans, this translates to a Saturday night local release window. A vast majority of international fans, like Japanese viewers, will instead see the episode become available locally on Sunday morning. The exact time of release varies by region and time zone.

International audiences can stream the episode on Crunchyroll roughly one hour after it begins airing in Japan. While the delay is unfortunate, Crunchyroll is nevertheless the best way to watch and support the series legally, and possibly the only way to do so via streaming, depending on the specific region.

Rurouni Kenshin episode 5 is set to become available on Crunchyroll at the following times in the corresponding time zones:

Pacific Standard Time: 8:55 am, Thursday, August 3

Eastern Standard Time: 11:55 am, Thursday, August 3

Greenwich Mean Time: 3:55 pm, Thursday, August 3

Central European Time: 4:55 pm, Thursday, August 3

Indian Standard Time: 9:25 pm, Thursday, August 3

Philippine Standard Time: 11:55 pm, Thursday, August 3

Japanese Standard Time: 12:55 am, Friday, August 4

Australia Central Standard Time: 2:25 am, Friday, August 4

Episode 4 recap

Rurouni Kenshin episode 4 began with Kenshin and co heading to a restaurant to celebrate coming into some money. Here, a fight broke out between three drunk men and a young man, with Kenshin getting involved when one of the drunk men tried pulling a knife. Kenshin and the young man spoke briefly afterward, with the latter challenging the former to a fight, which Kenshin declined.

The episode then saw Sanosuke being approached for a job by the Hiruma brothers, Kihei and Gohei, who had escaped from prison. They told Sanosuke of Kenshin’s true identity and hired him to fight Kenshin for them. Two weeks later, Sanosuke finally went and challenged Kenshin, revealing his true identity to Yahiko for the first time in the process.

Kenshin and Sanosuke’s groups then went to the riverbank, where the latter brought out his weapon, a massive sword called a zanbato. The two then began their fight, with Kenshin landing a clean hit, which Sanosuke did recover from. However, this worried Kaoru, with her pointing out that none of Kenshin’s enemies thus far could take more than one hit from him as the episode ended.

What to expect (speculative)

Rurouni Kenshin episode 5 is guaranteed to open up with a focus on Sanosuke and Kenshin’s fight. With no other major plotlines going on right now, there are very few other options for focus. While a flashback or backstory reveal for Sanosuke in the episode’s early moments could occur, this will more likely be saved for the end of their fight.

Speaking of the end of their fight, Rurouni Kenshin episode 5 will likely all but see Kenshin declared the winner of the two’s battle. While their bout could be a half-episode one, the build to it as Kenshin’s first true challenge thus far suggests it will comprise a majority of episode 5’s runtime. If this ends up not being the case, however, fans can expect the fight to compensate for its lack of quantity with overwhelmingly high quality.

Be sure to keep up with all Rurouni Kenshin anime and manga news, as well as general anime, manga, film, and live-action news as 2023 progresses.

