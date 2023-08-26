Rurouni Kenshin episode 9: Release date and time, countdown, where to watch, and more

Rurouni Kenshin episode 9 is set to release on Friday, September 1, 2023, at 12:30 am JST. Following the Oniwabanshu’s attack on Kaoru Kamiya’s dojo in the previous episode, fans are extremely excited and curious to see how Team Kenshin will respond. Likewise, many are hoping that Yahiko Myojin and Sanosuke Sagara will have roles to play in the coming fight.

Unsurprisingly, fans are desperate to learn what’s next for Kenshin and the squad in the 2023 readaptation of the world-famous manga series. Unfortunately, there’s no verifiable spoiler information available for Rurouni Kenshin episode 9 at the time of this article’s writing. However, fans do at least have a confirmed release date and time for the highly anticipated episode.

Follow along as this article fully breaks down all currently available release information for Rurouni Kenshin episode 9, as well as speculates on what to expect from the episode.

Team Kenshin set to defend their home base from the Oniwabanshu in Rurouni Kenshin episode 9

Release date and time, where to watch

Rurouni Kenshin episode 9 is set to begin airing on local Japanese networks at 12:30 am JST on Friday, September 1, 2023. For a minority of international fans, this translates to a Thursday night release window. The exact time of release varies by region and time zone.

International audiences can stream the episode on Crunchyroll roughly one hour after it begins airing in Japan. While the delay is unfortunate, Crunchyroll is nevertheless the best way to watch and support the series legally, and possibly the only way to do so via streaming, depending on the specific region.

Rurouni Kenshin episode 9 is set to become available on Crunchyroll at the following times in the corresponding time zones:

Pacific Standard Time: 8:55 am, Thursday, August 31

Eastern Standard Time: 11:55 am, Thursday, August 31

Greenwich Mean Time: 3:55 pm, Thursday, August 31

Central European Time: 4:55 pm, Thursday, August 31

Indian Standard Time: 9:25 pm, Thursday, August 31

Philippine Standard Time: 11:55 pm, Thursday, August 31

Japanese Standard Time: 12:55 am, Friday, September 1

Australia Central Standard Time: 2:25 am, Friday, September 1

Episode 8 recap

Rurouni Kenshin episode 8 began with an unknown woman running from two men. The focus then shifted to Kenshin and Sanosuke, who were gambling at a restaurant. As Sanosuke learned of his friend’s death due to an opium overdose, the woman ran in with the men behind her. Kenshin and Sanosuke deal with the men, learning the woman’s name to be Megumi as a third man named Beshimi enters.

Beshimi incapacitated two patrons who tried to apprehend him, but Kenshin and Sanosuke quickly dealt with him. Several packets of opium then fell out of Megumi’s clothes, prompting Kenshin and Sanosuke to approach her and learn her story. She told them about Kanryu Takeda, a young entrepreneur with a private army, whom she ran away from.

The trio then ran into Kanryu, Beshimi, and Aoshi Shinomori, the leader of the Oniwabanshu group Beshimi is a part of. Shinomori told Beshimi to follow Kenshin, Sanosuke, and Megumi back to their hideout and attack with the help of Han’nya and Hyottoko. The episode ended with the Oniwabanshu members doing just that as Kenshin, Sanosuke, and Megumi returned to Kaoru’s dojo for the night.

What to expect (speculative)

With the Oniwabanashu attacking relatively en masse, Rurouni Kenshin episode 9 is likely to see all members of Team Kenshin get involved in the fight, save for Kaoru. Instead, Kaoru will supposedly be responsible for protecting Megumi from any errant attacks or additional fighters who show up. Likewise, this may result in her eventually getting into her own fight, but she’s unlikely to start off involved in one.

Rurouni Kenshin episode 9 will then possibly see Yahiko Myojin, Sanosuke, and Kenshin each take on one of their three new opponents. Yahiko will almost certainly fight Beshimi considering their similar statures, but either Kenshin or Sanosuke are equally likely to take on the giant Hyottoko.

