Rurouni Kenshin episode 5: Sanosuke's backstory revealed as Kenshin's life threatened by Kihei

Rurouni Kenshin episode 5 was released on Friday, August 4, 2023, bringing with it an exciting new installment to the readaptation of author and illustrator Nobuhiro Watsuki’s manga series. As was expected by many fans, the episode continued the series’ focus on the fight between Kenshin and Sanosuke, opening with their fight.

However, as Rurouni Kenshin episode 5 progressed, fans saw Sanosuke Sagara’s backstory masterfully weaved into the fight, also helping to explain who Sanosuke is and why he acts so. Although there were some unexpected interferences in the two’s duel, fans eventually saw the fight between Sanosuke and Kenshin Himura come to an end.

Rurouni Kenshin episode 5 sets up Sanosuke as distant ally to Kenshin and co. following fight’s resolution

Episode recap

Sanosuke Sagara as seen in the series' anime (Image via Liden Films)

Rurouni Kenshin episode 5 opened up with Sanosuke and Kenshin being set to clash again after the former recovered from the latter’s last attack. However, Kihei Hiruma told his brother Gohei that Sanosuke couldn’t possibly win, adding that despite this fact, everything was still going according to his plan.

Kenshin and Sanosuke briefly talked trash to each other before rushing at one another again. Sanosuke continuously failed to land an attack, prompting Kenshin to hit him with rapid-fire blows once an opening had been made. Once bloodied and on the ground, Kenshin pointed out how Sanosuke’s weapon choice makes his attacks easy to read due to their inherent offensive limitations.

Rurouni Kenshin episode 5 then began a flashback to Sanosuke’s time in the Sekiho Army, a nationalist squad formed during the revolution. The group was led by Sozo Sagara, and their goal was to spread the word of the Land Tax Halving Order declared by Revolutionary warriors. After setting up camp for the night, Sanosuke was seen speaking with Sozo, establishing the two’s bond and the fact that Sanosuke clearly looked up to him.

Kenshin Himura as seen in the series' anime (Image via Liden Films)

This was further established by Sanosuke asking Sozo if he could take his surname of Sagara once the revolution was successful and the four classes were successful. After approving this, Sozo and Sanosuke returned to camp, where it was revealed that the Government-General has dubbed the Sekiho Army a “fake army” to avoid actually going through with the Land Tax Halving Order.

Rurouni Kenshin episode 5 saw Sozo decide to march his army to the nearby Shimosuwa stronghold, telling a young Sanosuke and his friend Katsuhiro to stay behind. However, Sanosuke and Katsuhiro later discovered that Sozo had been captured and executed for the obviously falsified crime of leading a fake army and promoting the Land Tax Halving Order.

In the present, remembering his origins caused Sanosuke’s fighting spirit to return, leading to him standing up once more to continue the fight. Sanosuke then ranted about the fate that befell Sozo and the Sekiho Army, rushing at Kenshin shortly thereafter. Kenshin admired Sanosuke’s strength when Kihei suddenly pulled out another pistol and shot Kenshin, sending him crashing to the ground.

Thankfully, Rurouni Kenshin episode 5 revealed that Kenshin was fine and that he blocked the bullet with the guard of his blade. Kihei then pointed his gun at Kaoru and Yahiko, telling Gohei to break their legs so they couldn’t escape. However, Sanosuke then threw his Zanbato at Gohei, slicing him across the face while reminding the two brothers that this was his fight alone.

Kenshin then called Kihei a hopeless soul, battering him with a barrage of blows as Kihei pulled out yet another pistol and tried shooting Kenshin again. After retrieving his sword, Sanosuke squared off with Kenshin once again. Sanosuke began twirling his blade, using centripetal force to make his attack even more powerful, while ranting about how fighting had let him forget everything in his past.

Rurouni Kenshin episode 5 saw Kenshin unfazed as Sanosuke swung at him, countering the blow completely and eventually slicing through Sanosuke’s Zanbato. Kenshin then used the same move he defeated Gohei Hiruma with on Sanosuke, who somehow stood tall even after absorbing the massive blow.

Ramon Castro The Digimon Emperor @DigimonFan4Life sanosuke's backstory was a bit messed up but I liked how he able to hold his own in the rest of the match vs kenshin. That post credit scene tho Rurouni Kenshin 2023 episode 5 was another good episode that it wassanosuke's backstory was a bit messed up but I liked how he able to hold his own in the rest of the match vs kenshin. That post credit scene tho

Sanosuke claimed that the fight wasn’t over yet as Kenshin tried to walk away, ranting about his past and how he had to defeat Kenshin given his title as the Strongest Imperialist. However, Kenshin simply punched Sanosuke, asking him what the Sekiho Army taught him and if he was attacking the right opponent.

Rurouni Kenshin episode 5 saw Sanosuke rant about Imperialists and their governmental roles and abuse of power, prompting Kaoru to step in and explain how Kenshin is different from them. Kenshin himself then said that the Revolution isn’t over yet and that it’s up to people like him and Kenshin to help those still stuck in an old age where the weak are oppressed by the strong and powerful.

Sanosuke falls to the ground after this, recognizing that Kenshin is the same as Sozo and that Kenshin never gave up fighting while Sanosuke did. The episode then cuts to the next day, where Yahiko, Kenshin, and Kaoru are walking to the hotpot restaurant where they first met Sanosuke.

Rurouni Kenshin episode 5 sees the same drunkards from the last time they were at the restaurant get thrown out by Sanosuke, revealing that he’s already up and about. He essentially says that he plans on monitoring Kenshin and his activities to see for himself who Kenshin truly is, adding that he better not leave town without telling him as the episode ends.

In review

Overall, the episode is a fairly exciting one, providing easily Kenshin’s biggest combative challenge yet and also arguably the best fight scene of the series yet. While it’s clear that Kenshin’s true power has yet to be tested, the fight against Sanosuke does a good job of teasing out what the true limits of Kenshin’s strength are.

Rurouni Kenshin episode 5 also does a good job of establishing why Sanosuke has an interest in Kenshin via his personal backstory and continued exposition on who Kenshin is nowadays. While Sanosuke doesn’t formally join the group within this installment, the approach of having him be an ally from a distance works very well for his character and his motivations for allying with Kenshin.

In summation

While the series is still clearly only scratching the introductory surface, fans seem set to see it develop into something more over the coming weeks and installments. Having faced his strongest opponent yet and with the core group of his allies established, fans can expect Kenshin’s next challenger to force him to draw out more strength than they have seen thus far.

