Sailor Moon filler guide: Full list of every episode you can skip

The original Sailor Moon has so much filler that it necessitated the creation of a Sailor Moon filler guide to help the most impatient fans who want to avoid the fluff. There's bound to be a lot of filler in the anime considering the series aired from 1992 to 1997 and the original Sailor Moon manga ran from 1991 to 1997.

Sailor Moon Crystal, a continuation of the series, was more faithful to the manga source material. The original Sailor Moon ran for 200 episodes. As a result, it's only natural that not every episode will adhere to the manga's canon.

This Sailor Moon filler guide details the filler episodes that can be skipped if fans wish, since they're not exactly important for the ongoing story of the series.

Sailor Moon filler guide detailed

For a popular magical girl anime, Sailor Moon having approximately 98 filler episodes makes it a bit of a chore to get through. Most old-school fans recommend not skipping the fillers because they contribute to character development while also providing breaks from the action and drama.

This is necessary given that the series has highs and lows. For those who despise filler, this Sailor Moon filler guide lists the following filler episodes that can be skipped if desired.

Episode 2: Punishment Awaits: the House of Fortune is the Monster Mansion

Episode 3: A Mysterious Sleeping Illness: Protect the Girls in Love

Episode 4: Learn How to Be Skinny from Usagi

Episode 5: Scent of a Monster: Chanela Will Steal Your Love

Episode 6: Protect the Melody of Love: Usagi Plays Cupid

Episode 7: Usagi Learns Her Lesson: Becoming a Star is Hard Work

Episode 9: Usagi's Disaster: Beware the Clock of Confusion

Episode 11: Usagi vs. Rei: Nightmare in Dream Land

Episode 12: I Want a Boyfriend: The Luxury Cruise Ship is a Trap

Episode 15: Usagi's Panic: Rei's First Date

Episode 16: A Girl's Dream: Usagi Becomes a Bride

Episode 17: Usagi's a Model: The Flash of the Monster Camera

Episode 18: Shingo's Love: The Grieving Doll

Episode 20: The Summer, the Beach, Youth, and Ghosts

Episode 21:Protect the Children's Dreams: Friendship Through Anime

Episode 26: Restore Naru's Smile: Usagi's Friendship

Episode 27: Crushing on Ami: The Boy Who Can See the Future

Episode 28: The Painting of Love: Usagi and Mamoru Get Closer

Episode 29: Total Chaos: The Messy Love Rectangle

Episode 30: Grandpa Loses Control: Rei in Danger

Episode 31: Love and Chased: Luna's Worst Day Ever

Episode 32: Umino's Resolve: I'll Protect Naru

Episode 37: Let's Become a Princess: Usagi's Bizarre Training

Episode 38: The Snow, the Mountains, Friendship, and Monsters

Episode 39: Paired with a Monster: Mako, the Ice-Skating Queen

Episode 40: The Legendary Lake Yokai: The Bond of Usagi's Family

Episode 41: I Won't Run Away from Love Anymore: Ami vs. Mamoru

Episode 43: Usagi Abandoned: The Falling-Out of the Sailor Guardians

Episode 47: Moon Revived! The Mysterious Aliens Appear

Episode 48: For Love and Justice! A Sailor Guardian Once Again

Episode 49: For Whom is the White Rise? Moonlight Knight Appears

Episode 50: Usagi's Crisis: The Moon Tiara Doesn't Work

Episode 51: A New Transformation: Usagi Powers Up

Episode 52: Targeted Kindergarten Kids: Venus's Great Performance

Episode 53: Mamoru and Usagi's Babysitting Mayhem

Episode 54: The Culture Fest is for Me? Queen Rei Sings with Passion

Episode 55: Is Seijuro the Moonlight Knight? Mako Falls in Love

Episode 56: Steal Mamoru's Kiss! An's Snow White Strategy

Episode 57: Be Careful After School: Usagi is a Target

Episode 58: The Lovers' Hearts Disagree: The Angry Doom Tree

Episode 59: True Love Awakens: The Angry Doom Tree

Episode 63: Women Should be Strong and Beautiful: Rei's Killer New Move

Episode 64: In Search of the Silver Crystal: Chibiusa's Secret

Episode 65: Dispute Over Love: Minako and Makoto Face Off

Episode 66 Usagi's Parental Love: A Curry Triangle Relationship

Episode 67: The Ocean! The Island! A Vacation! A Break for the Sailor Guardians

Episode 69: Awaken, Sleeping Beauty: Mamoru's Distress

Episode 78: Venus Minako's Nurse Mayhem

Episode 79: Artemis's Adventure: The Evil Animal Kingdom

Episode 80: Terrifying Illusion: Ami All Alone

Episode 89: Usagi and the Girls' Resolve: Prelude to a New Battle

Episode 94: Protect the Pure Heart: A Three-Way Battle

Episode 95: Leave it to the Moon for Love Aid

Episode 96: Cold-Hearted Uranus: Makoto in Trouble

Episode 97: The Labyrinth of Water: Ami the Targeted

Episode 98: Save Friends: Moon and Uranus Join Forces

Episode 99: The Kindness of a Man: Yuichiro, Heartbroken by Rei?

Episode 100: Retire from the Sailor Guardians? Minako's Concerns

Episode 104: Seeking Friends: Chibi Moon's Actions

Episode 107: Art is an Explosion of Love: Chibiusa's First Love

Episode 108: Usagi's Dance, in Time to Waltz

Episode 114: Crazy for Celebrities: Mimete in Doubt

Episode 116: Sunny Skies After a Storm: A Friendship Dedicated to Hotaru

Episode 117: Higher, Stronger! Cheers by Usagi

Episode 118: The Battle in a Demonic Dimension: The Sailor Guardians' Bet

Episode 127: Self-Awareness as a Guardian: Strength Lies in the Pure Heart

Episode 129: Super Transformations Again! Pegasus's Power

Episode 131: Capture the Pegasus: The Amazons' Trap

Episode 132: A Couple Made for Each Other: Usagi and Mamoru's Love

Episode 134: Makoto's Friendship: A Girl Who Adores a Pegasus

Episode 136: Protect Mamoru: Jealousy of Usagi the Ninja

Episode 137: Forest of Illusion: Invitation of a Beautiful Fairy

Episode 138: Drive to Heaven: Love Riding on the Car of Dreams

Episode 139: Try for the Best of Japan: The Worries of a Beautiful Girl Swordsman

Episode 140: Love Those Minis: The Fashionable Guardians

Episode 141: Storm of Love: Minako's Grand Two-Timing Plan

Episode 142: Mansion of Secrets: The Menu of Love to You

Episode 144: Sparkling Summer Days: Ami, the Girl in the Ocean Breeze

Episode 145: Aim for the Prima: Usagi's Ballet

Episode 146: Holiday in Juban City: A Carefree Princess

Episode 147: The Fated Partner? Makoto's Innocence

Episode 151: True Power Explodes: Ami's Song of the Heart

Episode 152: Burning Passion: Mars's Furious Deadly Attack

Episode 153: A Dentist of Terror? PallaPalla's House

Episode 154: Confrontation in Dreams: Minako and Makoto's Broken Friendship

Episode 155: Over the Fear: Jump to Freedom

Episode 156: Don't Lose Your Dreams: The Truth-Reflecting Mirror

Episode 157: Pegasus is Gone?! Swinging Friendships

Episode 159: Chibiusa's Little Rhapsody of Love

Episode 175: Aim to be an Idol: Minako's Ambition

Episode 176: Fighter's True Form: A Super-Shocking Transformation

Episode 177: Entrusting Dreams and Romance to the Stars: Taiki's Transformation

Episode 178: Luna Saw It?! Idol Yaten's True Face

Episode 183: The Scream of Dead Souls: The Mystery of Terror Camp

Episode 184: A Night Just for Us: Usagi's Pinch

Episode 185: Taiki Sings with Excellence: A Believing Heart Carried by a Song

Episode 186: The Mystery of Chibi Chibi? The Big Noisy Chase

Episode 192: Straight to Your Dream: Idol Minako is Born?

The episodes mentioned above are all fillers. An interesting fact about Sailor Moon is that roughly 49% of the original series is filler, by design. There are several episodes that combine canon and filler moments but this list only includes the filler episodes. This means that the manga only recognizes 102 of the total 200 episodes as canon.

Sailor Moon synopsis

In Sailor Moon's distant past, the Moon Kingdom was destroyed by darkness. Before all was lost, Queen Serenity put all of her power into ensuring the Sailor Senshi would be reincarnated in the next life. Years later, Usagi Tsukino is chosen to be Sailor Moon after helping a cat named Luna.

Sailor Moon follows Usagi and her friends as they defend Earth from all manner of villainous threats, from the Dark Kingdom to Chaos itself; all the while learning things about themselves as Sailor Guardians and as people. The stakes only get higher with the introduction of the Outer Scouts and other beings of higher power and extreme danger.

