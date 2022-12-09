Sailor Moon filler guide: Full list of every episode you can skip

The original Sailor Moon has so much filler that it necessitated the creation of a Sailor Moon filler guide to help the most impatient fans who want to avoid the fluff. There's bound to be a lot of filler in the anime considering the series aired from 1992 to 1997 and the original Sailor Moon manga ran from 1991 to 1997.
Sailor Moon Crystal, a continuation of the series, was more faithful to the manga source material. The original Sailor Moon ran for 200 episodes. As a result, it's only natural that not every episode will adhere to the manga's canon.
This Sailor Moon filler guide details the filler episodes that can be skipped if fans wish, since they're not exactly important for the ongoing story of the series.
Sailor Moon filler guide detailed
For a popular magical girl anime, Sailor Moon having approximately 98 filler episodes makes it a bit of a chore to get through. Most old-school fans recommend not skipping the fillers because they contribute to character development while also providing breaks from the action and drama.
This is necessary given that the series has highs and lows. For those who despise filler, this Sailor Moon filler guide lists the following filler episodes that can be skipped if desired.
- Episode 2: Punishment Awaits: the House of Fortune is the Monster Mansion
- Episode 3: A Mysterious Sleeping Illness: Protect the Girls in Love
- Episode 4: Learn How to Be Skinny from Usagi
- Episode 5: Scent of a Monster: Chanela Will Steal Your Love
- Episode 6: Protect the Melody of Love: Usagi Plays Cupid
- Episode 7: Usagi Learns Her Lesson: Becoming a Star is Hard Work
- Episode 9: Usagi's Disaster: Beware the Clock of Confusion
- Episode 11: Usagi vs. Rei: Nightmare in Dream Land
- Episode 12: I Want a Boyfriend: The Luxury Cruise Ship is a Trap
- Episode 15: Usagi's Panic: Rei's First Date
- Episode 16: A Girl's Dream: Usagi Becomes a Bride
- Episode 17: Usagi's a Model: The Flash of the Monster Camera
- Episode 18: Shingo's Love: The Grieving Doll
- Episode 20: The Summer, the Beach, Youth, and Ghosts
- Episode 21:Protect the Children's Dreams: Friendship Through Anime
- Episode 26: Restore Naru's Smile: Usagi's Friendship
- Episode 27: Crushing on Ami: The Boy Who Can See the Future
- Episode 28: The Painting of Love: Usagi and Mamoru Get Closer
- Episode 29: Total Chaos: The Messy Love Rectangle
- Episode 30: Grandpa Loses Control: Rei in Danger
- Episode 31: Love and Chased: Luna's Worst Day Ever
- Episode 32: Umino's Resolve: I'll Protect Naru
- Episode 37: Let's Become a Princess: Usagi's Bizarre Training
- Episode 38: The Snow, the Mountains, Friendship, and Monsters
- Episode 39: Paired with a Monster: Mako, the Ice-Skating Queen
- Episode 40: The Legendary Lake Yokai: The Bond of Usagi's Family
- Episode 41: I Won't Run Away from Love Anymore: Ami vs. Mamoru
- Episode 43: Usagi Abandoned: The Falling-Out of the Sailor Guardians
- Episode 47: Moon Revived! The Mysterious Aliens Appear
- Episode 48: For Love and Justice! A Sailor Guardian Once Again
- Episode 49: For Whom is the White Rise? Moonlight Knight Appears
- Episode 50: Usagi's Crisis: The Moon Tiara Doesn't Work
- Episode 51: A New Transformation: Usagi Powers Up
- Episode 52: Targeted Kindergarten Kids: Venus's Great Performance
- Episode 53: Mamoru and Usagi's Babysitting Mayhem
- Episode 54: The Culture Fest is for Me? Queen Rei Sings with Passion
- Episode 55: Is Seijuro the Moonlight Knight? Mako Falls in Love
- Episode 56: Steal Mamoru's Kiss! An's Snow White Strategy
- Episode 57: Be Careful After School: Usagi is a Target
- Episode 58: The Lovers' Hearts Disagree: The Angry Doom Tree
- Episode 59: True Love Awakens: The Angry Doom Tree
- Episode 63: Women Should be Strong and Beautiful: Rei's Killer New Move
- Episode 64: In Search of the Silver Crystal: Chibiusa's Secret
- Episode 65: Dispute Over Love: Minako and Makoto Face Off
- Episode 66 Usagi's Parental Love: A Curry Triangle Relationship
- Episode 67: The Ocean! The Island! A Vacation! A Break for the Sailor Guardians
- Episode 69: Awaken, Sleeping Beauty: Mamoru's Distress
- Episode 78: Venus Minako's Nurse Mayhem
- Episode 79: Artemis's Adventure: The Evil Animal Kingdom
- Episode 80: Terrifying Illusion: Ami All Alone
- Episode 89: Usagi and the Girls' Resolve: Prelude to a New Battle
- Episode 94: Protect the Pure Heart: A Three-Way Battle
- Episode 95: Leave it to the Moon for Love Aid
- Episode 96: Cold-Hearted Uranus: Makoto in Trouble
- Episode 97: The Labyrinth of Water: Ami the Targeted
- Episode 98: Save Friends: Moon and Uranus Join Forces
- Episode 99: The Kindness of a Man: Yuichiro, Heartbroken by Rei?
- Episode 100: Retire from the Sailor Guardians? Minako's Concerns
- Episode 104: Seeking Friends: Chibi Moon's Actions
- Episode 107: Art is an Explosion of Love: Chibiusa's First Love
- Episode 108: Usagi's Dance, in Time to Waltz
- Episode 114: Crazy for Celebrities: Mimete in Doubt
- Episode 116: Sunny Skies After a Storm: A Friendship Dedicated to Hotaru
- Episode 117: Higher, Stronger! Cheers by Usagi
- Episode 118: The Battle in a Demonic Dimension: The Sailor Guardians' Bet
- Episode 127: Self-Awareness as a Guardian: Strength Lies in the Pure Heart
- Episode 129: Super Transformations Again! Pegasus's Power
- Episode 131: Capture the Pegasus: The Amazons' Trap
- Episode 132: A Couple Made for Each Other: Usagi and Mamoru's Love
- Episode 134: Makoto's Friendship: A Girl Who Adores a Pegasus
- Episode 136: Protect Mamoru: Jealousy of Usagi the Ninja
- Episode 137: Forest of Illusion: Invitation of a Beautiful Fairy
- Episode 138: Drive to Heaven: Love Riding on the Car of Dreams
- Episode 139: Try for the Best of Japan: The Worries of a Beautiful Girl Swordsman
- Episode 140: Love Those Minis: The Fashionable Guardians
- Episode 141: Storm of Love: Minako's Grand Two-Timing Plan
- Episode 142: Mansion of Secrets: The Menu of Love to You
- Episode 144: Sparkling Summer Days: Ami, the Girl in the Ocean Breeze
- Episode 145: Aim for the Prima: Usagi's Ballet
- Episode 146: Holiday in Juban City: A Carefree Princess
- Episode 147: The Fated Partner? Makoto's Innocence
- Episode 151: True Power Explodes: Ami's Song of the Heart
- Episode 152: Burning Passion: Mars's Furious Deadly Attack
- Episode 153: A Dentist of Terror? PallaPalla's House
- Episode 154: Confrontation in Dreams: Minako and Makoto's Broken Friendship
- Episode 155: Over the Fear: Jump to Freedom
- Episode 156: Don't Lose Your Dreams: The Truth-Reflecting Mirror
- Episode 157: Pegasus is Gone?! Swinging Friendships
- Episode 159: Chibiusa's Little Rhapsody of Love
- Episode 175: Aim to be an Idol: Minako's Ambition
- Episode 176: Fighter's True Form: A Super-Shocking Transformation
- Episode 177: Entrusting Dreams and Romance to the Stars: Taiki's Transformation
- Episode 178: Luna Saw It?! Idol Yaten's True Face
- Episode 183: The Scream of Dead Souls: The Mystery of Terror Camp
- Episode 184: A Night Just for Us: Usagi's Pinch
- Episode 185: Taiki Sings with Excellence: A Believing Heart Carried by a Song
- Episode 186: The Mystery of Chibi Chibi? The Big Noisy Chase
- Episode 192: Straight to Your Dream: Idol Minako is Born?
The episodes mentioned above are all fillers. An interesting fact about Sailor Moon is that roughly 49% of the original series is filler, by design. There are several episodes that combine canon and filler moments but this list only includes the filler episodes. This means that the manga only recognizes 102 of the total 200 episodes as canon.
Sailor Moon synopsis
In Sailor Moon's distant past, the Moon Kingdom was destroyed by darkness. Before all was lost, Queen Serenity put all of her power into ensuring the Sailor Senshi would be reincarnated in the next life. Years later, Usagi Tsukino is chosen to be Sailor Moon after helping a cat named Luna.
Sailor Moon follows Usagi and her friends as they defend Earth from all manner of villainous threats, from the Dark Kingdom to Chaos itself; all the while learning things about themselves as Sailor Guardians and as people. The stakes only get higher with the introduction of the Outer Scouts and other beings of higher power and extreme danger.