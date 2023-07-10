Saint Cecilia and Pastor Lawrence episode 1: Release date and time, countdown, where to watch, and more

Saint Cecilia and Pastor Lawrence episode 1 is set to release on Thursday, July 13, 2023, at 12:30 am JST. Following the delay from the series’ initially planned April release, fans now can’t wait for the first episode’s arrival. Moreover, those who are eagerly waiting to start the series, they are eager to learn what the series is about.

Unfortunately, there has been no verifiable spoiler information for Saint Cecilia and Pastor Lawrence episode 1 yet. This is to be expected, with the episode’s information in all aspects likely being kept under tight wraps so as to not spoil any events for first time fans. This can also be expected to be a constant throughout the series’ first season overall.

Thankfully, what fans do have is officially confirmed release information for the episode which should remain constant throughout the week.

Saint Cecilia and Pastor Lawrence episode 1 finally premieres after three month delay due to COVID-19

Release date and time, where to watch

Saint Cecilia and Pastor Lawrence episode 1 will begin airing on local Japanese networks at 12.30 am JST on Thursday, July 13, 2023. A majority of international regions will see the episode release sometime during the day on Wednesday, July 12, instead, while a select few territories will see it the following day. Exact time of release varies by region and timezone.

Saint Cecilia and Pastor Lawrence episode 1 is set to air at the following times in the corresponding time zones:

Pacific Standard Time: 8:30 am, Wednesday, July 12

Eastern Standard Time: 11:30 pm, Wednesday, July 12

British Summer Time: 4:30PM, Wednesday, July 12

Central European Summer Time: 5:30 pm, Wednesday, July 12

Indian Standard Time: 9 pm, Wednesday, July 12

Philippine Standard Time: 11:30 pm Wednesday, July 12

Japanese Standard Time: 12:30 am JST, Thursday, July 13

Australia Central Standard Time: 1 am Thursday, July 13

International audiences can stream the episode on Crunchyroll once the episode begins airing in Japan. Unfortunately, the streaming platform will have a slight delay in making the episode available, given the nature of their simulcast agreements. Nevertheless, Crunchyroll is still the best way for international fans to legally watch the series.

Series synopsis

Saint Cecilia and Pastor Lawrence follows the story of protagonists Cecilia and Lawrence. The latter works as a local pastor for the townsfolk, responsible for guiding people in need to the church so they can visit the “Saint,” who is symbolic of good morals and listens to and advises on the problems of those who come.

The kind young Cecilia is chosen to play the role of Saint, but is quickly exhausted by the job. Combined with her unknown bouts of drowsiness, she’s often seen lazing around the church, leaving Lawrence to care for it all by himself. Likewise, Lawrence is responsible for both catering to Cecilia’s needs (even as she sleepily lounges around) and performing the church’s responsibilities.

As time goes on, the two slowly begin to form a valuable friendship with one another, thanks to Lawrence accepting Cecilia’s lax nature and she his smothering one. However, Cecilia’s feelings begin to grow beyond the realm of friendship, begging the question of how Lawrence will respond upon discovering it.

What to expect from episode 1 (speculative)

Saint Cecilia and Pastor Lawrence episode 1 may focus on introducing viewers to both Cecilia and Lawrence. While it’s unclear who the central protagonist is based on currently available information for the anime series, the two seem equal in terms of centrality to the series’ plot.

Moreover, Saint Cecilia and Pastor Lawrence episode 1 will certainly split time between developing the two, likely ending with unified interaction to show their relationship. If nothing else, fans should have a good idea of the pair’s dynamic with one another by the time the episode ends.

Follow along for more Saint Cecilia and Pastor Lawrence anime and manga news, as well as general anime, manga, film, and live-action news as 2023 progresses.

