Saint's Magic Power is Omnipotent season 2 episode 3 release date and time, where to watch, and more

Saint's Magic Power is Omnipotent season 2 episode 3 will be released next Tuesday, and fans of the first season are eagerly awaiting the next segment's developments. After what was a short yet enjoyable first season back in 2021, comprising only 13 episodes, the Diomedéa has finally made a return, despite there being little information out there about this second season.

Sei continues with interest with Albert, with the anime offering a lot of comedic moments in this little isekai project. Given where things stand right now, Saint's Magic Power is Omnipotent season 2 episode 3 is probably going to continue on this path, with a strong emphasis on developing their relationship moving forward.

Disclaimer: This article contains potential spoilers for Saint's Magic Power is Omnipotent season 2 episode 3.

Saint's Magic Power is Omnipotent season 2 episode 3 is likely to show how Sei uses her medical abilities

Release date and countdown

More about Saint's Magic Power is Omnipotent season 2 episode 3 (Image via Diomedéa)

Saint's Magic Power is Omnipotent season 2 episode 3 is going to be released on Tuesday, October 17, at 23:00 JST. As has been the case with the previous episodes, the upcoming segment is also going to follow the weekly release schedule, unless there are unforeseen delays or production issues that may upend the routine.

Be that as it may, here are the release dates for different time zones in the world:

Central Standard Time: Tuesday, October 17, 9 am

Pacific Standard Time: Tuesday, October 17, 7 am

British Summer Time: Tuesday, October 17, 3 pm

Central European Summer Time: Tuesday, October 17, 4 pm

Indian Standard Time: Tuesday, October 17, 7:30 pm

Eastern Standard Time: Tuesday, October 17, 10 am

Australian Central Standard Time: Tuesday, October 17, 11:30 pm

Philippine Standard Time: Tuesday, October 17, 10 pm

Brazil Time: Tuesday, October 17, 11:00 am

Streaming details for the upcoming episode

For those who are living in Japan, the series is shown on several different platforms, including the likes of AT-X, MBS, BS11, and Tokyo MX. These are some of the most popular TV networks, when it comes to anime in the Land of the Rising Sun.

On the other hand, for those who are living outside of Japan, the series can be watched on Crunchyroll. The platform owns the streaming rights for the series outside of that country, and it is very simple to use.

Previous episode recap

Sei continued with her thrilling adventures across these new lands that were unfamiliar to her. She also disguised herself during a certain portion of the episode, which was done for comedic purposes. There were also hints that Albert may propose to her in the near future.

Furthermore, Sei was exploring towns to look for rice and other things to cook, which eventually led to her having to rescue a couple of people. It was a mostly chill episode, focusing on Sei and how she went about her day in this fantasy setting.

What to expect in the following episode?

Saint's Magic Power is Omnipotent season 2 episode 3 is likely to focus on more of similar adventures when it comes to Sei's journey.

Moreover, she is going to encounter several new circumstances as the story progresses. Fans will also get to see how her medical abilities are going to play a pivotal role with several other characters in the series.

