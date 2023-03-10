Sakamoto Days chapter 110 release date countdown, where to read, what to expect, and more

Sakamoto Days chapter 110 will be released in Japan on Monday, March 13, 2023, at 12 am JST. Fans can read the issue on either Viz Media’s official website, Shueisha’s MANGAPlus service, or the Shonen Jump+ app.

Previously in the series, Sakamoto, Nagumo, Rion, and Uzuki were given an assignment by Yamada sensei to kill a target named The Steel Dragon. However, they were unaware that everyone who attempted this mission had died. The Steel Dragon, as it became known, was running an illegal business in a department store full of assassins, but there Sakamoto and Nagumo came across a man named Kindaka.

Fans of Yuto Suzuki's manga are eager to discover more about this mysterious Kindaka, who demonstrated incredible speed and was nearly unbeatable in the previous chapter. Despite his brief presence, he has already become a fan favorite, and the flashback segment should be offering readers a lot more, including explanations for what precisely happened to Uzuki and Rion.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers.

Sakamoto Days chapter 110 is likely to reveal more about Kindaka and the Order

Sakamoto Days chapter 110 release date and time

Sakamoto Days chapter 110 will continue with the Assassin Department Store Arc. The upcoming chapter is set to be released at the following times in the corresponding time zones:

Pacific Standard Time: 7 am, Sunday, March 12

Eastern Standard Time: 10 am, Sunday, March 12

Greenwich Mean Time: 3 pm, Sunday, March 12

Central European Time: 4 pm, Sunday, March 12

Indian Standard Time: 8.30 pm, Sunday, March 12

Philippine Standard Time: 11 pm, Monday, Sunday, March 12

Japanese Standard Time: 12 am, Monday, March 13

Australia Central Standard Time: 12.30 am, Monday, March 13

What to expect from the upcoming Sakamoto Days chapter 110

The two main things that fans will be hoping to learn in Sakamoto Days chapter 110 are, of course, more about Kindaka and what the deal is with joining the Order. As manga readers will know, the Order is a special force within the Japanese Association of Assassins comprised of the strongest JAA assassins whose primary goal is to keep the assassin world in order. Readers are already aware that both Sakamoto and Nagumo joined The Order, and it may ultimately be revealed how they did so.

Given the level of skill Rion showed in the last chapter, and the knowledge that her death will be at the hands of Uzuki, it will be interesting to see how things play out for both of them. The tension developing between them was already on display in the previous chapter.

A quick recap of Sakamoto Days chapter 109

Shonen Jump @shonenjump Sakamoto Days, Ch. 109: A young Sakamoto battles for his life as the department store fight continues! Read it FREE from the official source! bit.ly/3YgI3OE Sakamoto Days, Ch. 109: A young Sakamoto battles for his life as the department store fight continues! Read it FREE from the official source! bit.ly/3YgI3OE https://t.co/q6yha9gQZq

In the previous chapter, readers saw Sakamoto and Nagumo struggle against their new opponent, who was as fast as lightning and gave them no chance of attacking him. He even claimed to be the fastest assassin alive, crediting his light-speed shoes for his speed.

Meanwhile, Uzuki prevented Rion from killing meaninglessly. He stated that all killings are evil and that they should be avoided at all costs. They decided to go to the others and investigate why they were struggling to kill the target after hearing some crashing noises.

While Sakamoto and Nagumo did not stand a chance against Kindaka, the tables turned as soon as Rion joined the fight. They were able to trap him in a box and beat him up thanks to her pathways ability. The chapter ended with Kindaka offering them the opportunity to join the Order.

Poll : 0 votes