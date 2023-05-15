Sakamoto Days chapter 119: Release date, what to expect, where to read, countdown, and more

Sakamoto Days chapter 119 will be released in Japan on Monday, May 22, 2023, at 12 am JST. Fans can read the issue on Viz Media’s official website, Shueisha’s MANGAPlus service, or the Shonen Jump+ app. Readers worldwide will get access to the chapter at different times based on their time zones.

In the previous chapter, readers witnessed the climactic showdown between Sakamoto and Koba, with the former being the obvious victor. However, now it seems that a new problem has arisen as Kindaka's life is in danger, while Uzuki is in greater pressure than ever to kill him.

Uzuki might kill Kindaka in Sakamoto Days chapter 119

Release date and time of Sakamoto Days chapter 119

Yuto Suzuki’s Sakamoto Days chapter 119 will continue exploring the protagonist's past. The upcoming chapter is set to be released as per the following schedule:

Pacific Daylight Time 8 am, Sunday, May 21, 2023

Central Daylight Time - 10 am, Sunday, May 21, 2023

Eastern Daylight Time - 11 am, Sunday, May 21, 2023

British Summer Time - 4 pm, Sunday, May 21, 2023

Central European Summer Time- 5 pm, Sunday, May 21, 2023

Indian Standard Time - 8:30 pm, Sunday, May 21, 2023

Philippine Time - 11 pm, on Sunday, May 14, 2023

Japan Standard Time – 12 am, Monday, May 22, 2023

Australian Central Daylight Time - 1:30 am, Monday, May 22, 2023

A quick recap of Sakamoto Days chapter 118

In the previous chapter, readers witnessed Rion explaining to Sakamoto how the poison affected those who moved faster with greater intensity. Koba, still in shock that Sakamoto defeated Higuchi, appeared quite confident that his poison would ensure his victory.

However, Sakamoto realized that he would need to kill Koba slowly. So, when Koba approached and stabbed him, Sakamoto seized the opportunity and took hold of his neck. Koba continued slashing while trapped in the chokehold, but it did not last long because as the grip tightened, he began desiring a swift death. Eventually, he met his defeat.

The antidote was discovered on Koba's body and initially shared with Konomo and Amo, followed by Nagumo, Sakamoto, and Rion. Kindaka and Uzuki, who scarcely moved during the battle, chose to wait until the others finished.

Meanwhile, Rion inquired whether Sakamoto felt the fear of dying. Sakamoto explained how he did not know how much time others had left, so he had to think of the fastest way to kill his enemy without moving. Rion admired this mindset of prioritizing the lives of loved ones over one's own life because it made them better fighters.

At that point, Uzuki posed a question about placing the lives of loved ones above the lives of others, should such a situation arise. Rion swiftly responded that she would go as far as killing anyone, including sacrificing herself, for the sake of those she cares about.

Later, Uzuki went to check if Koba had more antidote for him and Kindaka. At that moment, he received a call from Gaku, who Asaki was torturing to emotionally manipulate Uzuki into assassinating Kindaka. This prompted Uzuki to recall Rion's words and decide to sacrifice his own life instead of taking someone else's. Consequently, he dropped the vial of antidote.

However, before it could hit the ground and shatter, Kindaka appeared with astonishing speed and rescued it. He returned it to Uzuki just in the nick of time before collapsing in a pool of his own blood.

What to expect from Sakamoto Days chapter 119

In Sakamoto Days chapter 119, readers can look forward to an end to the suspense surrounding Kindaka's fate, i.e., whether he managed to survive the poison or succumbed to it. If he can be saved, then the question remains if Kindaka had overheard Uzuki's telephone conversation and caught wind of his actual motive.

In Sakamoto Days chapter 119, Uzuki will face a personal conflict as he will grapple with the decision of whether to save Kindaka using the antidote out of genuine concern or to for the sake of maintaining appearances or to just let him die in order to save Gaku. Moreover, it seems Rion is aware of the situation, which may set the stage for a tense and climactic confrontation in Sakamoto Days chapter 119.

