Sakamoto Days chapter 161: Release date, what to expect, where to read, countdown, and more

Sakamoto Days chapter 161 will be released in Japan on Monday, April 8, 2024, at 12 am JST, following a week-long break. Fans can read the issue on Viz Media’s official website, Shueisha’s MANGAPlus service, or the Shonen Jump+ app.

In the previous chapter, the battle between Shishiba and Amane against Carolina Reaper and Kumanomi seemingly came to an end, with Uzuki's underlings being outsmarted. However, in Sakamoto Days chapter 161, readers might witness some infighting, as Amane might not take well to the information he received from Shishiba.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for Sakamoto Days manga.

Sakamoto Days chapter 161: Release Date and Time

Amane might go on a rampage in Sakamoto Days chapter 161 (Image via Yuto Suzuki/Shueisha)

Yuto Suzuki's Sakamoto Days stands out as one of the best action manga currently being published. The upcoming Sakamoto Days chapter 161 is set to be released as per the following schedule:

Time Zone Release Day Release Date Release Time Pacific Daylight Time Sunday April 7, 2024 8 am Central Daylight Time Sunday April 7, 2024 10 am Eastern Daylight Time Sunday April 7, 2024 11 am British Summer Time Sunday April 7, 2024 4 pm Central European Summer Time Sunday April 7, 2024 5 pm India Standard Time Sunday April 7, 2024 8:30 pm Philippine Time Sunday April 7, 2024 11 pm Japan Standard Time Monday April 8, 2024 12 am Australian Central Standard Time Monday April 8, 2024 12:30 am

Sakamoto Days chapter 160 recap

Kumanomi makes use of her broken axe in Sakamoto Days (Image via Yuto Suzuki/Shueisha)

In the previous chapter, Shishiba informed Amane that he had no obligation to join the battle. However, even if Amane had decided to back out, Carolina Reaper would not have allowed it, as he sought revenge for the injury his brother had suffered at the hands of Amane.

Amane decided to stay with Shishiba, knowing that handling two of Uzuki's subordinates alone would be overwhelming. Kumanomi attacked Shishiba with an axe, which the latter shattered with his hammer. In response, Kumanomi used her electromagnetic abilities to retrieve the axe fragments and focused them on her fist before striking Shishiba. Shishiba managed to recover, and their battle continued.

Meanwhile, Carolina brought out a gas saber, a weapon that uses acetylene and pure oxygen to generate tremendous firepower, capable of slicing through steel. Seeing Amane at a disadvantage distracted Shishiba, and Kumanomi seized the opportunity to throw a knife at him. However, this did not bother Shishiba, although he began to contemplate a strategy to counter her electromagnetic power.

Amane was ahead of Shishiba in this regard.

Carolina Reaper wielding his saber in Sakamoto Days (Image via Yuto Suzuki/Shueisha)

As Amane continued to avoid Carolina, the entire area began to heat up due to the fire. His goal was to put Kumanomi at a disadvantage by raising the temperature to the Curie point, where electromagnets lose their effectiveness.

As Kumanomi's armored hand started falling apart, Shishiba slammed her to the ground and tossed her away. In the next instant, he also sent Carolina flying with a strike.

As Shishiba was about to wrap things up, Amane inquired about his father's whereabouts. Shishiba casually admitted that he had killed Satoru Yotsumura.

What to expect from Sakamoto Days chapter 161 (speculative)

Shishiba might find himself in trouble in Sakamoto Days chapter 161 (Image via Yuto Suzuki/Shueisha)

In Sakamoto Days chapter 161, the focus will be on Amane’s response to Shishiba’s shocking disclosure that Yotsumura is no more, and it was Shishiba who ended his life. There is a possibility that Amane might lose composure and attack Shishiba, which will lead to a rather interesting fight.

On the other hand, readers are eager to know about Uzuki’s current situation, as he was last seen cornered by Nagumo and Asaki, with Sakamoto en route to support the Order.

