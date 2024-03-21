Sakamoto Days Chapter 160: Release date, what to expect, where to read, countdown, and more

Sakamoto Days Chapter 160 will be released in Japan on Monday, March 25, 2024, at 12 am JST. Fans can read the issue on Viz Media’s official website, Shueisha’s MANGAPlus service, or the Shonen Jump+ app.
In the previous chapter, viewers witnessed the intense battle between Shin and Haruma come to an end. While Shin won the sumo match, nobody won the battle because both collapsed. The story has now moved on to the penultimate battle, before Uzuki's fate is revealed.
Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers.
Sakamoto Days Chapter 160 release date and time
Yuto Suzuki's Sakamoto Days is among the best action manga currently being published. The upcoming Sakamoto Days Chapter 160 is set to be released as per the following schedule:
Sakamoto Days Chapter 159 recap
In the previous chapter, Shin, with the last bit of charge left in his power glove, managed to send Haruma flying through the air. However, this move took a toll on Shin as well, who collapsed soon after. He fervently hoped that Haruma would not be able to get up, but to his dismay, Haruma did not stay down for long.
Although impressed by the impact of Shin's final blow, he was left puzzled. He could not understand how Shin had managed to freeze him in place with his penultimate move. However, instead of dwelling on this confusion, Haruma decided to ask Shin a question: Why had Shin chosen to send him flying to an area where there were no weapons that would hurt him when he landed?
Shin, in response, explained that his intention was not to kill anyone. His goal was to stop Uzuki. Upon hearing this, Haruma decided to leave the battlefield and join his leader. He did not want to waste any more energy on an opponent who was barely alive.
He also admitted that he had lost the sumo match as he was the first one to be pushed out of the ring so there was no point in continuing the fight. Moreover, he believed that attacking Shin after that would go against his sportsman spirit. However, he did say that he would consider a rematch in the future, before he left.
Once out of Shin's sight, Haruma started coughing up blood and had to sit down to rest.
Meanwhile, in the east wing of the first floor, another fight was taking place. Carolina Reaper was relentlessly being attacked by Amane. However, the slashes from Amane’s blade seemed to have no effect. As Carolina started to fight back, trapping Amane in a circle of fire, Shishiba and Kumanomi also arrived at the scene.
Kumanomi lost her arm fighting Shishiba. However, before they began round two of their battle, she was able to create a new arm from a nearby suit of armor, using her electromagnetic abilities.
What to expect from Sakamoto Days Chapter 160 (speculative)?
In Sakamoto Days Chapter 160, the focus will be on the team of Amane and Shishiba, as they face off against Kumanomi and Carolina Reaper. With Shin, Osaragi, Gaku, and Haruma apparently out of the scene, Shishiba and Amane’s victory will be vital if they are to back Sakamoto and to finally resolve the longstanding hostility between Uzuki and the Order.
However, it is likely that the readers will not receive any updates on the current situation between Uzuki, Nagumo, and Asaki until the battle ends.
