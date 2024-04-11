Sakamoto Days chapter 162: Release date, what to expect, where to read, countdown, and more

Sakamoto Days chapter 162 will be released in Japan on Monday, April 15, 2024, at 12 am JST, after a week-long break. Fans can read the issue on Viz Media’s official website, Shueisha’s MANGAPlus service, or the Shonen Jump+ app.

Another battle had been set up in the previous chapter, this time between Amane and Osaragi, who had only returned to the battlefield after being frightened by Seba. But once in action, she had effortlessly taken out one of Uzuki's minions. In Sakamoto Days chapter 162, readers can expect some more intense action scenes before the manga properly focuses on Uzuki.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers.

Sakamoto Days chapter 162 releases this week

Shishiba as seen in Sakamoto Days (Image via Yuto Suzuki/Shueisha)

Yuto Suzuki's Sakamoto Days stands out as one of the best action-comedy manga currently being published. The upcoming Sakamoto Days chapter 162 is set to be released as per the following schedule:

Time Zone Release Day Release Date Release Time Pacific Daylight Time Sunday April 14 2024 8 am Central Daylight Time Sunday April 14 2024 10 am Eastern Daylight Time Sunday April 14 2024 11 am British Summer Time Sunday April 14 2024 4 pm Central European Summer Time Sunday April 14 2024 5 pm India Standard Time Sunday April 14 2024 8:30 pm Philippine Time Sunday April 14 2024 11 pm Japan Standard Time Monday April 15, 2024 12 am Australian Central Standard Time Monday April 15, 2024 12:30 am

Sakamoto Days chapter 161 recap

Yotsumura as seen in Sakamoto Days (Image via Yuto Suzuki/Shueisha)

In the previous chapter, Amane confronted Shishiba, seeking answers about the death of his father. But Shishiba only said that Yotsumura was killed because it was a duty he had to carry out.

This left Amane perplexed, as he knew the two were very close. However, Shishiba refused to elaborate, despite Amane's insistence that he deserved an explanation. saying the information was classified.

Amane, still keeping his cool, speculated that Shishiba's actions were not impulsive but possibly influenced by the higher authorities of the JAA. Shishiba, however, urged not to ask him anything more on the subject.

This interaction reminded Shishiba of a past incident where Yotsumura had similarly advised him against probing too deeply into his enemies. Shishiba now understood that Yotsumura was trying to protect him.

At this point, Carolina Reaper attempted to attack Amane from behind. Shishiba, trying to protect him, lunged at Carolina with his hammer. However, as Shishiba struck Carolina, the latter’s gas saber cut him, leaving him with a severe wound. And then Kumanomi also reappeared, ready to fight.

Osaragi confronts Amane in Sakamoto Days (Image via Yuto Suzuki/Shueisha)

Suddenly, a circular saw emerged from beneath the floor, creating a hole through which Carolina fell. The next panel showed him unconscious. Osaragi then emerged from the same hole and proceeded to briefly tend to Shishiba before confronting Amane.

She suspected him of causing Shishiba's injuries and was prepared to kill him. Meanwhile, Shishiba’s voice was too faint to reach Osaragi and clear the mess.

The chapter then shifted to the storage vault below the museum, where Nagumo was puzzled as to why Uzuki was still alive despite having his heart pierced.

Uzuki responded with laughter, then remarked on how Nagumo and Asaki still looked good, unlike Sakamoto, who had gained weight. However, he found their appearance to be boring. On the other hand, Nagumo was visibly shaken, as Uzuki's demeanor was reminiscent of Rion Akao.

What to expect from Sakamoto Days chapter 162 (speculative)

Uzuki as seen in Sakamoto Days (Image via Yuto Suzuki/Shueisha)

In Sakamoto Days chapter 162, readers will be interested to see if the next battle is between Osaragi, who is furious about Shishibas' injuries, and Amane. Alternatively, the misunderstanding between them will get resolved and Kumanomi will be defeated.

Sakamoto, on the other hand, has yet to get to the underground vault where Uzuki has taken on the persona of Rion. How this benefits him remains to be seen.

Related links:

Where to read Sakamoto Days

More underrated Shonen Jump manga

Anime characters with high kill count