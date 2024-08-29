Sakamoto Days chapter 180: Release date, what to expect, where to read, countdown, and more

Sakamoto Days chapter 180 will be released in Japan on Monday, September 2, 2024, at 12 am JST. Fans can read the issue on Viz Media’s website, Shueisha’s MANGAPlus service or the Shonen Jump+ app.

In the previous chapter, the battle between Sakamoto and Torres came to an end. Sakamoto, who had believed that he could beat the Order members and enhance his abilities, realized that he was no match for the new Order. The interest in Sakamoto Days chapter 180 lies in discovering what steps he will take to reclaim his status as a top assassin.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers.

Sakamoto Days chapter 180 Release Date and Time

Sakamoto's next steps will be the focus of Sakamoto Days chapter 180 (Image via Yuto Suzuki/Shueisha)

Yuto Suzuki's Sakamoto Days stands out as one of the best action manga being published. The upcoming Sakamoto Days chapter 180 is set to be released as per the following schedule:

Time Zone Release Day Release Date Release Time Pacific Daylight Time Sunday September 1, 2024 8 am Central Daylight Time Sunday September 1, 2024 10 am Eastern Daylight Time Sunday September 1, 2024 11 am British Summer Time Sunday September 1, 2024 4 pm Central European Summer Time Sunday September 1, 2024 5 pm India Standard Time Sunday September 1, 2024 8:30 pm Philippine Time Sunday September 1, 2024 11 pm Japan Standard Time Monday September 2, 2024 12 am Australian Central Standard Time Monday September 2, 2024 12:30 am

Sakamoto Days chapter 179 recap

Torres as seen in Sakamoto Days (Image via Yuto Suzuki/Shueisha)

In the previous chapter, Torres was reluctant to kill Sakamoto because he generally found killing to be a tiresome and unpleasant task. His motivation for becoming an assassin was primarily financial, as the income allowed him to continue gambling despite being heavily in debt.

When Torres insulted assassins, Sakamoto told him that his wife considered gamblers to be idiots. Torres, though, countered by saying that only those who lose are idiots. Sakamoto then pointed out that Torres was, in fact, losing, to which Torres confidently responded that his game was not yet over and that he would eventually emerge victorious.

Following this exchange, Sakamoto launched a kick at Torres, intending to send him crashing into a car parked behind him, but Torres easily blocked the attack. He then warned Sakamoto that he was not a worthy opponent, as the one billion yen bounty on his head was insufficient.

Torres then unleashed a blast that sent Sakamoto flying backward. The attack came from sand-blasters that Torres had concealed within the cuffs of his coat. He had chosen to use these devices because they were more cost-effective than purchasing bullets.

Despite his age, Torres was not solely reliant on his sand blasters, as he was pretty quick on his feet. Relying too much on the weapons would allow Sakamoto, who was quick and agile, to keep dodging his attacks.

Torres attacks the suspended train in Sakamoto Days (Image via Yuto Suzuki/Shueisha)

Their battle moved to a suspended train. After Sakamoto crashed into one of the train cars, Torres removed the floor, and a child almost fell. Sakamoto, though, saved the child.

Immediately after, Sakamoto faced another direct sand blast from Torres at point blank. As Sakamoto was falling, he grabbed Torres, pulling him down as well. They both crashed into a car, with Torres absorbing much of the impact of the fall.

The injured Sakamoto chose to retreat, and surprisingly, Torres allowed him to do so. Later, Sakamoto realized how Torres could have killed him if he had truly wanted to, which led Sakamoto to contemplate how he could turn the situation to his advantage.

What to expect from Sakamoto Days chapter 180 (speculative)?

Sakamoto as seen in Sakamoto Days (Image via Yuto Suzuki/Shueisha)

It's clear that Torres spared Sakamoto's life because his bounty was too low to be worth killing. However, Torres recognized Sakamoto's potential to become stronger and more efficient.

In Sakamoto Days chapter 180, readers can look forward to seeing Sakamoto's efforts to improve himself. As his previous plans to find a master and gain strength by fighting the Order haven't been successful, it will be interesting to see what his next steps will be.

