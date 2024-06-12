  • home icon
  Sakamoto Days chapter 170: Release date, what to expect, where to read, countdown, and more

Sakamoto Days chapter 170: Release date, what to expect, where to read, countdown, and more

By Subhayan Basu
Modified Jun 12, 2024 01:43 GMT
Sakamoto Days chapter 170 release date and time
Shin bumps into the new Order in Sakamoto Days (Image via Yuto Suzuki/Shueisha)

Sakamoto Days chapter 170 will be released in Japan on Monday, June 17, 2024, at 12 am JST. Fans can read the issue on Viz Media’s official website, Shueisha’s MANGAPlus service, or the Shonen Jump+ app.

The last chapter introduced new Order members which is sure to create hurdles for Uzuki's mission to dismantle the JAA. It was revealed that these individuals are targeting not only him but also Sakamoto and Nagumo.

In the upcoming Sakamoto Days chapter 170, readers will be eager to learn more about Uzuki's whereabouts and whether a fight is on the horizon sooner than anticipated.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers.

Sakamoto Days chapter 170 releases next week

Sakamoto's wish to see Hana on her birthday might lead him to a battle in Sakamoto Days chapter 170 (Image via Yuto Suzuki/Shueisha)
Sakamoto's wish to see Hana on her birthday might lead him to a battle in Sakamoto Days chapter 170 (Image via Yuto Suzuki/Shueisha)

Yuto Suzuki's Sakamoto Days stands out as one of the best action manga currently being published. The upcoming Sakamoto Days chapter 170 is set to be released as per the following schedule:

Time ZoneRelease DayRelease DateRelease Time
Pacific Daylight TimeSundayJune 16, 20248 am
Central Daylight TimeSundayJune 16, 202410 am
Eastern Daylight TimeSundayJune 16, 202411 am
British Summer TimeSundayJune 16, 20244 pm
Central European Summer TimeSundayJune 16, 20245 pm
India Standard TimeSundayJune 16, 20248:30 pm
Philippine Time Sunday June 16, 2024 11 pm
Japan Standard Time Monday June 17, 2024 12 am
Australian Central Standard Time Monday June 17, 2024 12:30 am

Sakamoto Days chapter 169 recap

Torres as seen in Sakamoto Days (Image via Yuto Suzuki/Shueisha)
Torres as seen in Sakamoto Days (Image via Yuto Suzuki/Shueisha)

In the previous chapter, Shishiba cautioned Oki about the challenges of taking on Sakamoto, Nagumo, and Uzuki at the same time. The trio comprised of a former top assassin, a master of disguise, and the most notorious terrorist in JAA's history. Oki, having low expectations from the existing Order members, decided to bring two new members on board.

The first recruit was an elderly man named Torres, who was engrossed in a jackpot game. Shishiba, annoyed by Torres' request for a loan to fuel his gambling, attacked him. However, Shishiba's hammer shattered upon impact, leaving him impressed.

The second recruit was a musician, Tanabata. His music gave Osaragi a sad vibe and also made her collapse temporarily. Tanabata clarified that his music was the bliss he felt upon killing a person for the first time.

Once the introductions were over, Oki briefed everyone that despite Sakamoto, Nagumo, and Uzuki being former colleagues, they were to be eliminated without any hesitation.

Tanabata as seen in Sakamoto Days (Image via Yuto Suzuki/Shueisha)
Tanabata as seen in Sakamoto Days (Image via Yuto Suzuki/Shueisha)

In the meantime, Sakamoto was stress eating as it was Hana's birthday and he wanted to buy her a cake personally. Nagumo suggested that he should use a disguise. Thereafter, Nagumo disguised Sakamoto as a young woman, Shin as a man with black hair and glasses, and Nagumo as a stout man.

During their outing, they ran into the Order members. Shin was anxious, but Sakamoto and Nagumo tried to telepathically tell him to maintain his composure as even a slight change in expression could blow their cover.

The chapter ended with a tense moment as Sakamoto and Torres exchanged glances.

What to expect from Sakamoto Days chapter 170 (speculative)

Shin, Sakamoto and Nagumo in their disguises as seen in Sakamoto Days (Image via Yuto Suzuki/Shueisha)
Shin, Sakamoto and Nagumo in their disguises as seen in Sakamoto Days (Image via Yuto Suzuki/Shueisha)

Sakamoto Days chapter 170 will make it clear whether fans are going to see a fight between the Order and Sakamoto’s group right away or not. If the fight is to take place right away, Sakamoto’s group will be at a major disadvantage given the Order has double the number and also seemingly immensely skilled assassins.

On the other hand, Nagumo’s disguise will remain for 30 minutes at best, so they cannot dilly dally either.

Edited by Prem Deshpande
