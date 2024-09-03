Sakamoto Days chapter 181: Release date, what to expect, where to read, countdown, and more

Sakamoto Days chapter 181 will be released in Japan on Monday, September 9, 2024, at 12 am JST. Fans can read the issue on Viz Media’s official website, Shueisha’s MANGAPlus service, or the Shonen Jump+ app.

In the previous chapter, Shin and Heisuke's training moved in a new direction when they tried to take on a challenge by getting themselves thrown into JAA's prison. While this may seem extreme, they also have another reason: to track down a certain fortune teller. Fans will be excited to learn more about this fortune teller and see them in action in Sakamoto Days chapter 181.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the manga.

Sakamoto Days chapter 181: Release date and time

Nagumo and Kindaka as seen in Sakamoto Days (Image via Yuto Suzuki/Shueisha)

Yuto Suzuki's Sakamoto Days stands out as one of the best action manga currently being published. Sakamoto Days chapter 181 is set to be released as per the following schedule:

Time Zone Release Day Release Date Release Time Pacific Daylight Time Sunday September 9, 2024 8 am Central Daylight Time Sunday September 9, 2024 10 am Eastern Daylight Time Sunday September 9, 2024 11 am British Summer Time Sunday September 9, 2024 4 pm Central European Summer Time Sunday September 9, 2024 5 pm India Standard Time Sunday September 9, 2024 8:30 pm Philippine Time Sunday September 9, 2024 11 pm Japan Standard Time Monday September 10, 2024 12 am Australian Central Standard Time Monday September 10, 2024 12:30 am

Sakamoto Days chapter 180 recap

Shin and Kindaka fighting in Sakamoto Days (Image via Yuto Suzuki/Shueisha)

In the previous chapter, Kindaka was seen training Shin and Heisuke on a basketball court. Shin charged at Kindaka with intensity, but his efforts seemed ineffective until it was revealed that he had planned to untie Kindaka's shoelaces to trip him. Heisuke took a shot according to the plan, but Kindaka left his sneaker behind and leaped away. He then swiftly took down both Shin and Heisuke with two precise blows.

Kindaka reflected on how far his students had come in a short time but told them they had reached their physical limits and could not push further. He said they could never reach his or Sakamoto's level.

However, he advised Shin to stop trying to be like Sakamoto and instead focus on his own talents, such as his ESP abilities. Shin could read minds, see the future, and overwrite his enemy's thoughts, but he had not used these skills during training. Shin admitted he wanted to but could not get the timing right.

As Shin expressed a desire for a mentor to teach him these skills, Kindaka mentioned he knew just the person. Nagumo, who had just arrived, explained that this person was not an assassin but a former JAA fortune teller with a perfect accuracy record.

Kindaka and Heisuke seen in Sakamoto Days (Image via Yuto Suzuki/Shueisha)

The fortune teller was so skilled they could walk the front lines without getting hit. Once, a group plotted to assassinate them but died of food poisoning a day before the attack. Hearing this, Shin was eager to meet the fortune teller.

The chapter cuts to the JAA Assassin Support Center, where Shin and Heisuke turned themselves in for their involvement in the museum terrorist attack with Sakamoto. They were tried and sentenced to ten years in the JAA jail.

It was then explained that the fortune teller was jailed after making several bad calls about Uzuki's activities and was suspected of complicity. Shin thought it would be a great place to train since the jail was full of violent assassins, and nobody had ever made it out alive.

The chapter ended with Kindaka deciding not to inform Sakamoto and enjoying the break from training them.

What to expect from Sakamoto Days chapter 181 (speculative)

Shin will explore prison life in Sakamoto Days chapter 181 (Image via Yuto Suzuki/Shueisha)

In the previous chapter, Sakamoto was notably absent, but fans can look forward to his return in Sakamoto Days chapter 181. He is bound to be stunned when he finds out where Shin and Heisuke are.

Meanwhile, Shin and Heisuke are on their way to meet the JAA's fortune teller. But first, they must deal with the violent assassins they are trapped with. Once they handle this situation, they will likely break out of prison rather than serve their ten-year sentence.

