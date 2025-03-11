Sanji's dream might be the true name of One Piece's Ancient Kingdom

One Piece volume 111 was released on March 24, 2025, and confirmed that the name of the planet, where the series is taking place, is named Bluestar. This opened a new lore for the manga theorists who were more-or-less expecting the name of this planet to be something related to the color 'blue.' However, the name of this planet might have also clarified a key mystery.

The name 'Bluestar' might have also confirmed that the Ancient Kingdom might also have a similar name, given by the World Government's reaction to Clover's confession. So, connecting all the loose points, the name of this kingdom where every race lived proudly might be that of Sanji's dreamland, the All Blue.

Disclaimer: This article is a speculative theory and reflects the writer's opinion.

One Piece: Exploring the real name of the Ancient Kingdom

The Ancient Kingdom as seen in the anime (Image via Toei Animation)

While answering one question during the One Piece volume 111's SBS section, Eiichiro Oda unveiled the name of the series' world, the Bluestar. Without any clarifications, this name speaks for itself as it combines two words: 'Blue' and 'Star.' Blue represents the Grand Line, which covers the majority of this star or planet.

While this opened up room for the existence of other stars with different colors, it might have clarified some long-started mysteries, one of which might be the real name of the Ancient Kingdom. The Ancient Kingdom was the place where JoyBoy and different races lived.

This kingdom went against an all-out war against the First Twenty (now known as the World Government) and utterly lost, thus losing its existence. However, even though the Imu and the World Government tried to remove this kingdom from existence, some clues about it managed to be passed down, and the biggest clues about the kingdom's existence were in the hands of the scholars at Ohara.

The hypothetical image of the Ancient Kingdom (Image via Toei Animation)

Sadly, these scholars were ruthlessly killed by the Marines on the orders of the Gorosei and Imu. Interestingly, the World Government leaders were even scared of the revelation of the name of the Ancient Kingdom, as it might be connected to the truth of the world.

Given the recent revelation, the real name of this kingdom might already be before the One Piece fandom. The name of the Ancient Kingdom might be 'All Blue,' the fantastical water body, and Sanji's dreamland, where fish of every kind reside. As this kingdom had all races living in harmony, the name 'All Blue' would fit it perfectly.

Exploring the name's legitimacy and why it isn't unknown to the world

The hypothetical image of Nika (Image via Toei Animation)

The first logical question in this case would be why, even after such hardships, the name 'All Blue' is still present in this world (as a water body where fish of every kind reside). Coincidently, it might be similar to another mystery unveiled during One Piece's Wano Arc.

During the Wano Arc, Luffy's Gum-Gum devil fruit was revealed as the Human-Human (Model: Nika) devil fruit. Even though the World Government tried its best to keep this fruit a mystery, it was passed to future generations through local myths (the Elbaph myths of how Nika, the warrior of liberation, would free the slaves).

Similarly, the All Blue might have passed to the future as a mythical water body where every kind of fish from every Blue (South, East, West, and North Blue) is dumped. However, in reality, the true meaning of this was to represent a land where every race lived in a single kingdom, the Ancient Kingdom.

Analysis and Final Thoughts

Due to the weight of this revelation and how correctly it relates to the canon material, this theory might become a reality. Given how 'Nika' faced similar conditions until it officially became a reality through Luffy's devil fruit, the true name of the Ancient Kingdom might eventually be revealed as the 'All Blue.'

