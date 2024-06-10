One Piece fans may already know the Ancient Kingdom's true name, thanks to the Celestial Dragons

The largest mystery in the One Piece universe is the Ancient Kingdom from the Void Century, a civilization that was extremely powerful and technologically advanced while it was still around. The World Government concealed this period of history on purpose for fear that it may reveal something else about them, so they wrote it out of the history books.

The true name of the ancient kingdom has been a subject of speculation amongst fans, and some recent theories suggest that a clue may be found with the celestial dragons themselves. The theory states that this kingdom’s name could directly tie into why the World Government is so desperate to keep it hidden forever.

It’s not just about unveiling what it was like back then, but also challenging everything about their current reign.

One Piece theory: The Ancient Kingdom was likely known as the "God's Kingdom"

The theory that the Ancient Kingdom was known as the "God's Kingdom" or a similar name hinges on several key observations and inferences from the One Piece narrative.

The Gorosei (Image via Toei Animation)

First, it is important to consider the purpose behind the World Government's efforts to hide the name of the Ancient Kingdom. Given the importance and influence of this lost civilization, it is reasonable to assume that its name must have held some significant meaning or implication that the World Government wanted to suppress.

One possibility is that the name of the Ancient Kingdom directly challenged or undermined the Celestial Dragons' self-proclaimed status as "gods."

Celestial Dragons as shown in the anime (Image via Toei Animation)

The theory suggests that the Ancient Kingdom may have been a truly utopian and technologically advanced society, perhaps even one that was led by or aligned with figures known as "gods" or "celestials."

The destruction of such a kingdom by the Celestial Dragons would have been a major blow to their legitimacy and authority, as they would effectively be seen as usurpers of the true "gods."

Devil Fruits (Image via Toei Animation)

In addition, the Ancient Kingdom may have been linked with divine and godlike imagery. For instance, the idea of Devil Fruits and their relation to the country provides an interesting possibility – these fruits might have actually been called “God’s Fruits” because they were gifts from an advanced civilization that later became known as “devilish” due to the World Government’s influence.

One Piece: The "D" symbolism and the World Government's efforts

Luffy, Dragon, and Garp are members of the D. family (Image via Toei Animation)

Furthermore, the theory suggests that the D in the names of various characters (such as Monkey D. Luffy) may be an ironic or subversive reference to the Ancient Kingdom's true name, which was likely associated with the concept of "gods."

The World Government, having defeated the Ancient Kingdom, may have deliberately branded its supporters and descendants as "devils" or "demons" to further solidify their own power and divine status.

King of the Beast Pirates is a Lunarian (Image via Toei Animation)

The theory also draws connections between the "god-like" figures and symbols found throughout the One Piece world, such as the Lunarians, the giants who worship a god, and the Gorosei's demonic appearances. These elements suggest a larger narrative thread that ties back to the Ancient Kingdom's true identity as the "God's Kingdom."

Lastly, the theory points to the significance of the "Age of Heaven" calendar mentioned in the series, which is contrasted with the "Age of the Circle-Sea" used by the World Government.

This dichotomy between the "heavenly" and the "worldly" calendars further reinforces the idea that the Ancient Kingdom was associated with divine or celestial themes, while the World Government has sought to erase and replace this historical narrative.

Final thoughts

Monkey D. Luffy in Gear 5 (Image via Toei Animation)

The theory about the Ancient Kingdom in One Piece being referred to as the “God’s Kingdom” or something similar is quite strong, as it is supported by several points of the story.

This theory attempts to explain what the name of the Ancient Kingdom could mean and why the World Government does not want people to know about it by looking at its possible implications.

