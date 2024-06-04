Skypiea's Knock-Up Stream could play a major role in One Piece's Final Saga

The world of One Piece stands on the edge of a colossal event that could reshape the very core of the tale's setting. Recent chapters' summaries unveil a grave caution from the brilliant scientist Dr. Vegapunk, signaling that the whole One Piece world will soon be consumed by a massive flood. This revelation has sent ripples of amazement through fans, with many pondering the potential role of the Ancient Weapon Uranus in this impending catastrophe.
A pivotal aspect of the anime universe that could prove vital in this unfolding crisis is the Knock-Up Stream – a natural force that the Straw Hat crew famously use to reach the sky island of Skypiea. Considering the potential for widespread flooding, these potent vertical currents may emerge across the globe, serving as crucial havens for those caught in the rising tides.
One Piece: The Knock-Up Stream's role in the Final Saga
Many theories propose that the tremors and rising sea levels witnessed in this anime world are intrinsically linked to the awakening of the Ancient Weapon Uranus. This formidable device, capable of decimating entire islands and reshaping the global landscape, seems to be at the heart of the impending disaster.
As Dr. Vegapunk's chilling prediction reveals, the use of the Mother Flame has already caused a one-meter rise in sea levels, leading to widespread flooding and devastation. However, this is merely the beginning, as the scientist warns that the entire world will soon be submerged beneath the waves.
It is in this context that the Knock-Up Streams could play a crucial role. These towering columns of water, which can launch ships and even entire islands high into the sky, may emerge in various locations around the world as a result of seismic activity and rising sea levels. According to this theory, the Knock-Up Streams worldwide would be responsible for the Great Flood.
One Piece: The Knock-Up Stream's function and significance
The Knock-Up Stream was first introduced in the Skypiea arc, where it served as the Straw Hats' gateway to the sky island. This natural phenomenon is generated by a complex interaction between the sea currents and the underwater terrain, creating a powerful vertical current that can propel objects and people skyward.
In the context of the impending flood, the Knock-Up Streams could emerge in various locations, potentially providing a way for people to reach higher ground and escape the rising waters. As the sea levels continue to rise due to the use of the Mother Flame, these vertical currents may become more prevalent, causing the world to flood.
Final thoughts
As the One Piece narrative progresses toward an anticipated climax, the intriguing Knock-Up Stream might emerge as a pivotal aspect in the storyline's closing chapter. These powerful upward currents, initially encountered by the Straw Hat crew during their voyage to Skypiea, could now play a bigger role in drowning the world.
With the prediction by Dr. Vegapunk resonating across the world, the manifestation of Knock-Up Streams in various locales could cause the world to flood faster. As the Final Saga unfolds, the role of these dynamic natural phenomena might prove instrumental in shaping the ultimate destiny of the anime world.
Related Links:
- One Piece fans are right about Law having secret allies, but it isn't SWORD or the Marines
- One Piece's Great Flood turns Sanji's All Blue dream into a nightmare
- One Piece teases why Imu wants Vivi in chapter 1116 spoilers