Sarada may become Boruto's most key ally, but only with Sarada's help

Boruto and his story have gone through considerable evolution throughout its years-long run. Although his power level has seen significant growth, currently placing him as one of the strongest entities within the story, his shared existence with Momoshiki and the void caused by the loss of his identity serve as his greatest and most exploitable weaknesses.

While the protagonist’s rather brash actions and constant steering away from the plan make up most of his current weaknesses, the void of a genuine connection and his inability to use the Kāma seal stand as the barriers between his power level and his enemies.

Sarada is one of the two characters left functioning in the series who can aid him through these hardships. This might be achieved by using one of Sakura's strongest techniques.

Disclaimer- This article contains spoilers for the Boruto Two Blue Vortex series.

Boruto and Sarada's bond might become the strongest asset

Sarada's Mangekyou Sharingan as shown in the manga (Image via Shueisha)

Boruto and Sarada have shared a bond since the debut of Naruto's successor series. Although their relationship remained superficial throughout the initial chapters, its strength and depth have been thoroughly explored. While Naruto, Hinata, and Himawari occupy integral roles in the protagonist's motivation, Sarada is the only functioning shinobi who serves as his emotional anchor in the story.

Sarada made her first appearance in the final chapters of Naruto and swiftly made it obvious that she had inherited some of Sakura's techniques and personality alongside the Uchiha's Sharingan. While her Sharingan has not served much purpose in Sarada’s narrative, as well as the protagonist’s own, the Hundred Seals technique remains one of the techniques that might aid both of them in astounding ways.

Sakura as shown in the Boruto anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

The Hundred Seals technique was mainly explored through Tsunade in the original Naruto series. Although not much about the mechanics of this technique is known, its essential function has been thoroughly conveyed. The Hundred Seals technique is a stockpile of chakra built over time and stored at a specific point in the user's body. Tsunade and Sakura stored this chakra as a rhombus mark on their foreheads.

Upon activation, the mark wraps itself around the user's body, similar to how the Kāma seal acts upon activation. While their similar natures have not been expanded upon in the story, it is possible that Sarada potentially unlocking this technique could allow her to merge with the protagonist's Kama seal. This could enable the protagonist to fully utilize the seal without risking a takeover from Momoshiki.

Momoshiki as shown in the anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

While chakra restrictions have not been a major factor in Boruto's ability to use the Kama seal's abilities, the wearing down of his resolve and the void left after Omnipotence create an opening for Momoshiki to exploit. Sarada essentially serves as the second half of the protagonist and dividing the strain of the Kama seal would ensure that Momoshiki cannot exploit the protagonist's weaknesses to a huge degree.

Resolve, will, and emptiness have played a significant role in both Naruto and its successor series. It is possible that they once again become the main origin of the protagonist's power while simultaneously deepening Sarada and Boruto's bond to a much stronger level.

Final Thoughts

Boruto Two Blue Vortex Chapter 19 will be released on February 19, 2025, and might see Sarada unlock a new power-up. While Sarada did awaken her Mangekyō Sharingan following Eida's Omnipotence trigger, it has not been seen in action even once throughout the series. Given Sarada's inclination toward close-quarters combat and her status as a Uchiha descendant, the next few chapters may push her strength to a level rivaling that of the protagonist.

