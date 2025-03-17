Sarada's Mangekyo being like Obito's in Boruto makes perfect sense (& their similarities are why)

A debate has erupted over the similarity between Sarada Uchiha’s Mangekyo Sharingan in Boruto and the abilities used by Obito. This parallel highlights a deep emotional and thematic connection that goes beyond mere narrative convenience.

Obito acquired his Mangekyo Sharingan because he refused to accept Rin's death. Sarada’s abilities mirroring Obito's powers reflect her struggles with denial and emotional distress. This aligns with the true nature of Mangekyo evolution, challenging the misconception that it necessitates the death of a best friend. Instead, it emphasizes that these powers arise from profound psychological trauma, adding depth to Sarada’s character development.

Sarada’s Mangekyo and the truth behind its awakening in Boruto: How trauma, not tragedy, shapes Uchiha power

The Mangekyo Sharingan always appears to develop due to extreme emotional trauma rather than specific actions. Itachi's deliberate deception, claiming he killed his closest friend, served as a manipulative tactic to prevent Sasuke from seeking power.

Although the series shows that Uchiha awaken their Mangekyo through various emotional triggers, fans persist in believing this misconception. Sarada experiences profound emotional turmoil as she witnesses Boruto's situation. Her potential inability to accept this reality reflects Obito's psychological state after losing Rin.

This parallel isn't just convenient—it's thematically resonant. Both characters face a reality they cannot endure, and their Sharingan evolves to mirror this internal conflict.

Sarada’s Mangekyo and the psychology of power in Boruto: How emotion shapes Uchiha's abilities

Sarada, as seen in the anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Each Uchiha's Mangekyo abilities seem to directly reflect their psychological state. Obito's Kamui, which allows him to traverse reality, symbolizes his profound desire to escape from a world that took Rin away from him. Through his use of Tsukuyomi, Itachi showcased his capability to manipulate both narratives and others' perceptions.

Amaterasu served as a physical representation of Sasuke's total dedication to seeking revenge. Sarada sharing Obito's abilities suggests she operates through similar psychological processes.

Her potential inability to accept what's happening to Boruto could manifest as a power that allows her to alter or escape reality. This narrative choice would uphold the series' tradition of linking Mangekyo abilities to specific emotional states instead of assigning powers randomly.

Sarada’s Mangekyo and Obito’s legacy: Rewriting Uchiha fate through a new generation in Boruto

Obito, as seen in Naruto (Image via Studio Pierrot)

The series explores how descendants inherit their ancestors' legacies and subsequently reshape them. The fact that Sarada develops an ability that resembles Obito's creates an intriguing connection between generations. While Obito utilized his powers to pursue a nihilistic goal, Sarada illustrates how these abilities can lead to redemption and positive outcomes.

The series leverages this connection to reinterpret one of the Uchiha's most intricate characters from a fresh perspective. Obito found redemption at the end of his journey, which was marked by years of darkness. Sarada offers a chance to examine how similar emotional trauma and powers can yield different results when shaped by distinct values and experiences.

Conclusion

The narrative intentionally aligns Sarada’s Mangekyo with Obito’s abilities to illustrate the Sharingan's inherent emotional nature. The most powerful Uchiha abilities arise from profound emotional responses, not merely from actions like killing allies.

By drawing parallels to Obito, Boruto deepens the exploration of Uchiha trauma across generations. This connection highlights how similar powers manifest differently in new eras, shaping Sarada’s path. Rather than serving as a storytelling shortcut, it enriches the series' themes, demonstrating how inherited pain can be transformed—enabling Sarada to wield abilities born from suffering for protection rather than destruction.

