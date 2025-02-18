Sarada's Mangekyo Sharingan may serve a specific, significant purpose in Boruto

The Boruto Saga has revived the Narutoverse in more ways than one. Apart from changing the power system from one that was based on ninjutsu to one of Shinjutsu. There has also been a shift in threats from other villages to other planets.

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations introduced a litany of characters at its ending, and these characters were instrumental to the events of Two Blue Vortex. One of these characters that holds a lot of significance is Eida. She possesses Otsutsuki abilities, which means she can use various Shinjutsu. Her most prominent abilities are the Charm, Senrigan, and Omnipotence.

With Charm, Eida makes anyone who is near her to be smitten; the same rule applies to Omnipotence. The only characters that these abilities do not work on is Otsutsuki, this makes Boruto and Kawaki exempt from its effects. Sarada and Sumire are also two characters who surprisingly have shown resistance to Eida’s abilities.

Sarada’s resistance has led fans to come up with theories. One theory gaining some prominence is that Sarada’s Mangekyo Sharingan might be key to how she has resisted control. This theory is not far-fetched as the only other Uchiha was also on Boruto’s side. Here is why Sarada’s Mangekyo Sharingan might give her an advantage in the Boruto Saga.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the author’s opinion and may contain spoilers.

Why Sarada’s Sharingan might be key to countering Omnipotence in Boruto Two Blue Vortex

Sarada fighting in Two Blue Vortex (Image via Shueisha)

Sarada and Sumire are the first humans to show immunity to Eida’s Charm and Omnipotence. While other humans have adapted to Eida’s abilities like Shikamaru and Sasuke, none have handled it like Sarada and Sumire.

Fans have yet to come up with a comprehensive theory to explain Sumire’s resistance to Eida’s abilities, some have mentioned Nue, but Boruto: Naruto Next Generations manga has had no mention of Nue. In contrast, Sarada has had a litany of theories explaining her resistance to Eida’s abilities.

One theory that is held by some fans is that her resistance is due to her Otsutsuki lineage. She is a descendant of Hagoromo Otsutsuki’s son, Indra, and so is Sasuke Uchiha, and Omnipotence worked on him. Himawari also has both Hagoromo and Hamura ancestry, but she couldn’t escape the grasp of Omnipotence.

Another theory that many fans hold is that Sarada’s Mangekyo Sharingan might be key to her resisting Eida’s Omnipotence. Sarada awakened her Mangekyo Sharingan once Eida’s Omnipotence was cast, this might be why the Shinjutsu didn’t work on her. It might also be a reason for Sasuke’s resistance to Eida’s Omnipotence.

Though Sasuke tells Boruto that he is following his daughter’s wishes, he takes Boruto’s side after he sees her Mangekyo. This won’t be a surprise as the Sharingan has been used by Itachi to break free of Kabuto’s control.

Sarada is yet to show her Mangekyo Sharingan in Two Blue Vortex (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Sarada is yet to use any of her Mangekyo abilities in Two Blue Vortex, her battle with Ryu might be a catalyst for her to use these abilities. While the Narutoverse is yet to explain how the abilities of the Mangekyo Sharingan manifest. Various incidents have shown that the environment might be influential on the Mangekyo’s abilities.

When Obito is trapped by a boulder, he develops an ability, Kamui, allowing him to travel through space. Sasuke looks up to Itachi and his Mangekyo reflects that with his Sussanoo and Amaterasu. Sarada’s Mangekyo Sharingan might reflect the threat of Eida’s Senrigan and her eyes might be a counter to Omnipotence.

The Sharingan has abilities that can bend reality itself. The Izanagi and Izanami are two Sharingan’s abilities that tinker with reality. Danzo used the Izanagi in his battle against Sasuke, while Itachi used Izanami against Kabuto.

Final thoughts

Sarada’s Mangekyo Sharingan is the final piece that will transform the Boruto Saga. Right now, there is only one hero capable of going toe to toe against Eida, Daemon, Code, Kawaki, and the Shinju—the hero is Boruto.

Sarada needs to step into her Deutaragonist role and the Mangekyo Sharingan will be crucial for that to happen. Her ocular jutsu will also add layers to the story, as Eida might notice its use and it might bring tension between the two characters.

