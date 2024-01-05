Sasaki and Peeps episode 2: Release date, where to watch, what to expect, and more

Sasaki and Peeps episode 2 is set to be released on Friday, January 12, 2024, at 9 pm JST. The anime episode will first air on television networks in Japan, following which, it will be made available to watch internationally on streaming platforms worldwide.

The previous episode saw Sasaki try to overcome his tired and empty life by getting some companionship. However, the pet bird he purchased, Peeps, happened to be an incredible sage from another world. As Sasaki tried to live a comfortable life in another world, he was recruited by the Paranormal Phenomena Countermeasure Bureau.

Sasaki and Peeps episode 2 release times in all regions

Sasaki as seen in the Sasaki and Peeps anime (Image via SILVER LINK.)

Sasaki and Peeps episode 2 will be released on Friday, January 12, 2024, at 9 pm JST. However, depending on the region where international fans reside, the release times may be subjected to a slight delay, despite the simulcast.

Sasaki and Peeps episode 2 will be released at the following times worldwide:

Time Zone Release Time Release Day Release Date Pacific Standard Time 4 am Friday January 12 Central Standard Time 6 am Friday January 12 Eastern Standard Time 7 am Friday January 12 Greenwich Mean Time 12 pm Friday January 12 Central European Time 1 pm Friday January 12 Indian Standard Time 5:30 pm Friday January 12 Philippine Standard Time 8 pm Friday January 12 Australia Central Standard Time 9:30 pm Friday January 12

Sasaki and Peeps episode 2 broadcast and streaming details

Mr. French as seen in the Sasaki and Peeps anime (Image via SILVER LINK.)

Sasaki and Peeps episode 2 will first be aired on television networks in Japan. The episode will first air on networks such as AT-X, TOKYO MX, and Sun TV on Friday. After that, it will air on BS NTV and KBS Kyoto on Saturday. In addition, the anime will also be available to stream in Japan on Prime Video.

As for international streaming, Sasaki and Peeps will be available to stream on the anime streaming giant Crunchyroll. However, for regions in Southeast Asia, Muse Asia will also stream the episode on its YouTube Channel.

Recap of Sasaki and Peeps episode 1

Sasaki and Peeps as seen in the Sasaki and Peeps anime (Image via SILVER LINK.)

Sasaki and Peeps episode 1, titled Modern Time and Another World, saw Sasaki, a nearly 40-year-old man, buy a pet java sparrow to lighten up his empty life. Surprisingly, the bird happened to be a starsage from another world. While his name was Piercarlo, Sasaki renamed him Peeps and joined him in his mission to acquire riches.

Hence, Sasaki became a businessman selling goods from Japan to a merchant from Peeps' world. Soon after, he learned magic, opened an eatery with Mr. French, and gained the confidence of the local governor, Viscount Muller.

Peeps as seen in the Sasaki and Peeps anime (Image via SILVER LINK.)

Just as his life started becoming comfortable, Sasaki got himself entangled in Hoshizaki, an employee of a secret government organization dealing with psychics, known as Paranormal Phenomena Countermeasure Bureau. Soon after, Sasaki was recruited into the organization as well.

What to expect from Sasaki and Peeps episode 2?

Hoshizaki as seen in the Sasaki and Peeps anime (Image via SILVER LINK.)

Sasaki and Peeps episode 2 will most likely see Sasaki deal with his new life as a government employee. This may see him go on a mission with Hoshizaki and learn how the Paranormal Phenomena Countermeasure Bureau works. With that, he may also plan out a schedule that may help him continue his comfortable life in another world.

In addition, considering how the previous episode ended with Sasaki's new senior Akutsu grinning after looking at Sasaki's data, there is a good chance that Akutsu might get involved with his new junior.