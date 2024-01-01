Sasaki and Peeps episode 1 release date, where to watch, what to expect, and more

The Sasaki and Peeps anime, aka Sasaki to Pii-chan, is scheduled to premiere on Friday, January 5, 2024, on Crunchyroll. The anime is based on the renowned light novel of the same name, written by Buncololi and illustrated by Kantoku. The series has also been adapted into a manga with Pureji Osho’s illustrations and is serialized in Kadokawa Shoten’s online magazine, Shōnen Ace Plus.

With its unique and intriguing storyline, the series has gained widespread popularity. As such, the anime community is eagerly looking forward to the debut of its upcoming TV adaptation. The release date of the anime series is right around the corner. Thus, fans are eager to know details on the exact premiere date and time, as well as information on where to stream the highly awaited show.

Sasaki and Peeps episode 1 release date and time

The first episode of Sasaki and Peeps season 1 is set to release on Friday, January 5, 2024, at 9:00 pm JST on Tokyo MX, AT-X, SUN, BS NTV, and KBS Kyoto in Japan. However, the timing will differ for the global audience. International fans can access the English subtitled version of the debut episode earlier on Friday, January 5, 2024.

The release timings for the anime’s episode 1 in different parts of the world are as follows:

Time Zones Date Time Pacific Standard Time Friday, January 5 4:00 am Central Standard Time Friday, January 5 6:00 am Eastern Standard Time Friday, January 5 7:00 am Greenwich Mean Time Friday, January 5 12:00 pm Central European Time Friday, January 5 1:00 pm Indian Standard Time Friday, January 5 5:30 pm Philippines Standard Time Friday, January 5 8:00 pm Australian Central Standard Time Friday, January 5 9:30 pm

Where to watch Sasaki and Peeps season 1 episode 1

Global fans will be thrilled to learn that Crunchyroll has secured the streaming rights for Sasaki and Peeps outside of Asia. This means viewers from various continents can enjoy the anime's first episode on Crunchyroll.

For fans in South Asia and Southeast Asia, Muse Communication is set to broadcast this Winter 2024 anime in these regions. Therefore, anime enthusiasts can tune in to channels like Muse Asia in selected countries to enjoy the show.

Casting and staff of the anime

The Sasaki and Peeps anime features an array of highly skilled and talented cast and staff members. The anime is directed by Mirai Minato, with scripts from Deko Akao and Saori Nakashiki’s character design.

Studio Silver Link will handle the animation production, and the teaser and trailer videos highlight the exceptional production quality of this fantasy isekai anime. The stunning visuals and breathtaking animation offer a sneak peek into the captivating world of the show.

Sasaki meeting Pii-chan for the first time (Image via Silver Link./Kadokawa)

The series also features a talented set of voice actors, such as Yuuki Aoi in the lead role of Pii-chan and Sugita Tomokazu, who portray the protagonist Sasaki alongside other notable talents. Fans might recognize Yuuki Aoi as the voice behind Maomao in The Apothecary Diaries, Froppy in My Hero Academia, Lucy in Cyberpunk Edgerunners, and numerous other noteworthy roles.

Sugita Tomokazu is equally renowned for voicing famous characters, including Gintoki in Gintama, Rudeus in Mushoku Tensei, and the stone Hashira Gyoumei in Demon Slayer, among many others.

A still from the anime's trailer (Image via Silver Link./Kadokawa)

The music of this anime is set to be presented by accomplished artists. The renowned band Madkid, known for their outstanding openings from The Rising of the Shield Hero, will perform the opening song titled Fly. The ending song, titled Aimai Girl, is delivered by the talented singer and artist Aguri Ōnishi.

Sasaki and Peeps anime overview

A still from Sasaki and Peeps anime's trailer (Image via Silver Link./Kadokawa)

The debut season of Sasaki and Peeps anime is set to consist of 12 episodes in its first cour, offering a distinctive twist to the isekai genre. The narrative of this fantasy-adventure-comedy show centers around the protagonist, Sasaki, a middle-aged office worker, and his newfound companion, Pii-chan, an adorable bird at first glance.

Upon adopting the Java sparrow, Pii-chan, on a whim, Sasaki soon discovers that the bird is, in fact, an isekai-ed (reincarnated) great sage from another world. Pii-chan grants Sasaki superpowers and the ability to traverse between worlds, setting the stage for their unique journey to hop between a modern world and a fantasy land.