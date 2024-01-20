Sasaki and Peeps episode 4: Release date, where to watch, what to expect, and more

Sasaki and Peeps episode 4 is set to be released on Friday, January 26, 2024, at 9 pm JST. The anime episode will first be televised on TV networks in Japan. After that, it will be made available to watch online internationally on multiple streaming websites.

The previous episode saw Sasaki helping Viscount Muller prepare for the war between Ohgen and Herz empire. Unfortunately, Muller passed away a month after Sasaki helped him. Following that, Muller's butler contacted Sasaki and Marc to get their help for the succession conflict. Sasaki was to provide him with binoculars and a walkie-talkie, while Marc was to provide a place to stay for Muller's daughter Lady Elsa.

Sasaki and Peeps episode 4 release times in all regions

Sasaki and Peeps as seen in the Sasaki and Peeps anime (Image via SILVER LINK.)

Sasaki and Peeps episode 4 will be released on Friday, January 26, 2024, at 9 pm JST. However, depending on where one resides and the streaming platform available at the location, the release time for the anime episode may face a slight delay despite the simulcast.

Sasaki and Peeps episode 4 will be released at the following times worldwide:

Time Zone Release Time Release Day Release Date Pacific Standard Time 4 am Friday January 26 Central Standard Time 6 am Friday January 26 Eastern Standard Time 7 am Friday January 26 Greenwich Mean Time 12 pm Friday January 26 Central European Time 1 pm Friday January 26 Indian Standard Time 5:30 pm Friday January 26 Philippine Standard Time 8 pm Friday January 26 Australia Central Standard Time 9:30 pm Friday January 26

Sasaki and Peeps episode 4 broadcast and streaming details

Peeps as seen in the Sasaki and Peeps anime (Image via SILVER LINK.)

Sasaki and Peeps episode 4 will first be televised on TV networks in Japan. On Friday, the anime episode will be aired on networks such as Sun TV, TOKYO MX, and AT-X. Following that, it will be televised on KBS Kyoto and BS NTV on Saturday. The anime will also be available to watch online on Prime Video in Japan.

As for international streaming, Sasaki and Peeps anime will be available to watch online on Crunchyroll. However, the series will only be released after a delay of one hour and 30 minutes. As for regions in Southeast Asia, Muse Asia has licensed the series. Hence, Muse Asia's YouTube Channel will stream the anime episode. Fortunately, there will only be a 30-minute delay on the platform.

Recap of Sasaki and Peeps episode 3

Lady Elsa as seen in Sasaki and Peeps (Image via SILVER LINK.)

Sasaki and Peeps episode 3, titled War and Noble's Daughter, saw Viscount Muller hire Sasaki's services to purchase goods for war against the Ohgen empire. After Sasaki accomplished the task, Muller informed him how he once knew the Starsage, a person he had great respect for. Unfortunately, Muller passed away a month later.

The episode later saw Sasaki and Marc get invited to Muller's estate by the late master's butler. He informed them about a succession conflict between Muller's two sons - Maximilian and Kai. In the meantime, the butler wanted Muller's daughter Elsa to stay with Marc. Meanwhile, Sasaki was to provide the butler with certain goods.

What to expect from Sasaki and Peeps episode 4?

Hoshizaki as seen in Sasaki and Peeps (Image via SILVER LINK.)

The anime's previous episode saw Sasaki learn about his promotion to the post of Lieutenant at the Bureau. As a Lieutenant, Sasaki was tasked with searching for more psychics to join the Bureau, alongside Hoshizaki. Hence, the upcoming episode may see the two Lieutenants begin their work together.

Additionally, Sasaki and Peeps episode 4 may also see Sasaki learn more about Lady Elsa who will begin living under Marc's care. Such a development may also see Sasaki learn much more about Muller's butler and the succession conflict.