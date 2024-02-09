Sasaki and Peeps episode 7: Release date, where to watch, what to expect, and more

Sasaki and Peeps episode 7 is set to be released on Friday, February 16, 2024, at 9 pm JST. The anime episode will first be aired on local television networks in Japan. Following that, it will be made available for streaming online on multiple international platforms.

The previous episode saw Futari Shizuka ask Sasaki for a chance to join the Bureau. While she was previously a hostile psychic, given her powers, Akutsu decided to give her a chance. With that, Sasaki got promoted to Hoshizaki's level to look after Shizuka.

Sasaki and Peeps episode 7 release times in all regions

Hoshizaki as seen in the Sasaki and Peeps anime (Image via SILVER LINK.)

As per the anime's website, Sasaki and Peeps episode 7 will be released on Friday, February 16, 2024, at 9 pm JST. However, the release time for the same episode will depend on where one is watching the anime from.

This is because the simulcast timings for the anime vary from one streaming platform to another. Hence, depending on the streaming platform available in the region, the episode's simulcast times may differ.

Sasaki and Peeps episode 7 will be released at the following times worldwide:

Time Zone Release Time Release Day Release Date Pacific Standard Time 4 am Friday February 16 Central Standard Time 6 am Friday February 16 Eastern Standard Time 7 am Friday February 16 Greenwich Mean Time 12 pm Friday February 16 Central European Time 1 pm Friday February 16 Indian Standard Time 5:30 pm Friday February 16 Philippine Standard Time 8 pm Friday February 16 Australia Central Standard Time 9:30 pm Friday February 16

Sasaki and Peeps episode 7 broadcast and streaming details

Akutsu as seen in the Sasaki and Peeps anime (Image via SILVER LINK.)

Sasaki and Peeps episode 7 will first air on local television networks in Japan. On Friday, it will air on networks such as AT-X, Sun TV, and TOKYO MX. Following that, on Saturday, it will be broadcast on KBS Kyoto and BS NTV. The anime will also be available to stream on Prime Video in Japan.

Meanwhile, for international fans, Sasaki and Peeps anime will be available to watch on Crunchyroll. However, the episodes will only get added to the library after a delay of one hour and 30 minutes.

As for countries in Southeast Asia, the Muse Asia YouTube channel will stream the episodes after a delay of 30 minutes from the episode's broadcast in Japan.

Recap of Sasaki and Peeps episode 6

Shizuka Futari as seen in the Sasaki and Peeps anime (Image via SILVER LINK.)

Sasaki and Peeps episode 6, titled Interview and Welcoming, saw Futari Shizuka ask Sasaki to help her get a position in the Bureau. While the transfer seemed questionable, given Shizuka's powers, Akutsu decided to arrange an interview.

Later the anime saw Shizuka finding out about Peeps, and hoping for a place to stay. Sasaki arranged the same for her in exchange for a source to sell goods from Peeps' world to Sasaki's world.

The episode ended with Shizuka getting hired as a Bureau member on a contract basis. However, it wasn't Hoshizaki but Sasaki who was assigned to look after her. With that, Sasaki received his second promotion.

What to expect from Sasaki and Peeps episode 7?

Sasaki and Hoshizaki as seen in the Sasaki and Peeps anime (Image via SILVER LINK.)

Sasaki and Peeps episode 7 might focus on Sasaki and Peeps meeting Shizuka Futari's source to sell the goods they obtained from Peeps' world. Such a transaction should help the duo earn some decent money and live a lavish lifestyle.

Otherwise, the upcoming episode might also see the duo go back to Peeps' world and deal with the kingdom's matters.