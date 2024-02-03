Sasaki and Peeps episode 6: Release date, where to watch, what to expect, and more

Sasaki and Peeps episode 6 is set to be released on Friday, February 9, 2024, at 9 pm JST. The episode will first be televised on local television networks in Japan. Following that, it will then be available to stream online on multiple international streaming platforms.

The previous episode saw Sasaki and Hoshizaki go on a mission to recruit a boy with pyrokinetic powers. During this, they were attacked by Magical Pink, a magical girl on a quest to kill all psychics. Fortunately, Futari Shizuka came to Sasaki's help. Soon after, the magical girl decided to leave after she saw an innocent bystander boy.

Sasaki and Peeps episode 6 release times in all regions

Magical Pink as seen in the Sasaki and Peeps anime (Image via SILVER LINK.)

Sasaki and Peeps episode 6 will be released on Friday, February 9, 2024, at 9 pm JST. However, the release time for the same will hugely depend on where one lives. This is because the simulcast timings for the anime vary between one streaming platform and another. Hence, depending on the streaming platform available in the region, the episode release time may differ.

Sasaki and Peeps episode 6 will be released at the following times worldwide:

Time Zone Release Time Release Day Release Date Pacific Standard Time 4 am Friday February 9 Central Standard Time 6 am Friday February 9 Eastern Standard Time 7 am Friday February 9 Greenwich Mean Time 12 pm Friday February 9 Central European Time 1 pm Friday February 9 Indian Standard Time 5:30 pm Friday February 9 Philippine Standard Time 8 pm Friday February 9 Australia Central Standard Time 9:30 pm Friday February 9

Sasaki and Peeps episode 6 broadcast and streaming details

Futari Shizuka and Sasaki as seen in the anime (Image via SILVER LINK.)

Sasaki and Peeps episode 6 will first be televised on local television networks in Japan. On Friday, it will be broadcast on networks such as AT-X, Sun TV, and TOKYO MX. Meanwhile, on Saturday, it will be aired on KBS Kyoto and BS NTV. The anime will also be available to stream in Japan on Prime Video.

As for international streaming, Sasaki and Peeps will be available to watch online on the anime streaming giant Crunchyroll. However, the episodes only get added to the library after a delay of one hour and 30 minutes. Meanwhile, for countries in Southeast Asia, Muse Asia YouTube channel will release the episodes online. However, the delay will only be 30 minutes long since the episode's broadcast in Japan.

Recap of Sasaki and Peeps episode 5

High School student recruit in the anime (Image via SILVER LINK.)

Sasaki and Peeps episode 5, titled A Magical Man and a Third World, revealed that Sasaki was given the title of Royal Guard Knight assigned directly under royalty in Peeps' world. Moreover, Prince Adonis asked him to manage his funds.

The episode saw Sasaki and Hoshizaki go on a recruitment mission. They were to recruit a high school student with pyrokinetic psychic powers. However, their mission was interrupted by Magical Pink, who wished to kill all Psychics.

That's when Futari Shizuka came to Sasaki's aid and made Hoshizaki lose consciousness. This allowed Sasaki to openly use his powers. However, during their fight, Magical Pink spotted an innocent bystander boy, following which she decided to go back to her world.

What to expect from Sasaki and Peeps episode 6?

Hoshizaki as seen in the Sasaki and Peeps anime (Image via SILVER LINK.)

Sasaki and Peeps episode 6 will most likely see Sasaki explain the events to Hoshizaki. However, he is likely set to tell her some lies to cover up his magical powers. But most importantly, Sasaki and Hoshizaki might together recruit the high school student.

Additionally, the episode might see Sasaki and Peeps go back to Peeps' world. However, given the temporal change, they might have to return to Sasaki's world quickly.