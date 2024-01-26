Sasaki and Peeps episode 5: Release date, where to watch, what to expect, and more

Sasaki and Peeps episode 5 is set to be released on Friday, February 2, 2024, at 9 pm JST. The anime episode will first be aired on television networks in Japan. Following that, the episode will be made available to watch online on multiple streaming websites internationally.

The previous episode saw the butler trying to make Lady Elsa the new head of the Muller household. Soon after, Peeps decided to eliminate the threat of the Ohgen empire. The episode later saw Sasaki learn that Viscount Julius Muller was alive and was with second prince Adonis. Lastly, Peeps revealed to Muller and Adonis that he was the Lord Starsage.

Sasaki and Peeps episode 5 release times in all regions

Lady Elsa as seen in the anime (Image via SILVER LINK.)

Sasaki and Peeps episode 5 will be released on Friday, February 2, 2024, at 9 pm JST. However, depending on where one lives and the streaming platforms available in the location, the release time may differ. In most places, the anime episode may face a slight delay despite the simulcast.

Sasaki and Peeps episode 5 will be released at the following times worldwide:

Time Zone Release Time Release Day Release Date Pacific Standard Time 4 am Friday February 2 Central Standard Time 6 am Friday February 2 Eastern Standard Time 7 am Friday February 2 Greenwich Mean Time 12 pm Friday February 2 Central European Time 1 pm Friday February 2 Indian Standard Time 5:30 pm Friday February 2 Philippine Standard Time 8 pm Friday February 2 Australia Central Standard Time 9:30 pm Friday February 2

Sasaki and Peeps episode 5 broadcast and streaming details

Adonis as seen in the anime (Image via SILVER LINK.)

Sasaki and Peeps episode 5 will first be aired on television networks in Japan. The anime episode will first be aired on networks such as Sun TV, TOKYO MX, and AT-X on Friday. After that, it will be aired on KBS Kyoto and BS NTV on Saturday. The series will also be available to stream in Japan on Prime Video.

As for global streaming, Sasaki and Peeps anime will be available to stream online on Crunchyroll. However, the series' episodes only get released after a delay of one hour and 30 minutes. Meanwhile, for regions in Southeast Asia, Muse Asia has licensed the series. Hence, Muse Asia's YouTube Channel will stream the anime episode only 30 minutes after it airs in Japan.

Recap of Sasaki and Peeps episode 4

Maximilian, Kai, and Julius as seen in the anime (Image via SILVER LINK.)

Sasaki and Peeps episode 4, titled Prince and Sage, opened with Muller's sons Maximilian and Kai fighting each other, soon after which they disappeared. Upon learning about it, the butler tried to make Lady Elsa the new head of the household. He was apparently working with another Count to have his son marry Elsa and take over the estate.

The episode also saw Peeps defeating the Ohgen empire with a single attack. Imemdiately after that, he was attacked by an unknown enemy. As for Sasaki, he learned that Viscount Muller was alive and had survived the battle with second prince Adonis. Later, the episode saw Peeps reveal his real identity to Muller and the prince, soon after which, the Viscount revealed that he worked with his sons to rat out the traitor in the household.

What to expect from Sasaki and Peeps episode 5?

Peeps as seen in the Sasaki and Peeps anime (Image via SILVER LINK.)

Sasaki and Peeps episode 5 will most likely see Sasaki learn more magic spells from his master Peeps. Additionally, the episode might focus on the Bureau. Given that the previous episode focused on Peeps' world, the next episode might focus on Sasaki's world. Thus, fans can expect to see Sasaki and Hoshizaki work together to find new recruits for the organization.