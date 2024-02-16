Sasaki and Peeps episode 8: Release date, where to watch, what to expect, and more

Sasaki and Peeps episode 8 is set to be released on Friday, February 23, 2024, at 9 pm JST. The anime episode will first be broadcast on local television networks in Japan. After that, it will be made available to watch online on multiple international platforms.

The previous episode saw Muller and Sasaki receive word about Marc's arrest. Hence, Sasaki and Peeps worked together to clear his name and rescue him. This saw them try and establish a trading company under Marc's name. However, during this, Elsa happened to travel to Sasaki's world through Peeps' teleportation magic.

Sasaki and Peeps episode 8 release times in all regions

Muller as seen in Sasaki and Peeps (Image via SILVER LINK.)

According to the anime's website, Sasaki and Peeps episode 8 will be released on Friday, February 23, 2024, at 9 pm JST. However, the release time for the anime episode will highly depend on where one is watching it from.

This is because the simulcast timings for the anime are different on different streaming platforms. Hence, depending on the streaming service available in one's region, the episode's simulcast timing will differ.

The eighth episode of Sasaki and Peeps anime will be released at the following times worldwide:

Time Zone Release Time Release Day Release Date Pacific Standard Time 4 am Friday February 23 Central Standard Time 6 am Friday February 23 Eastern Standard Time 7 am Friday February 23 Greenwich Mean Time 12 pm Friday February 23 Central European Time 1 pm Friday February 23 Indian Standard Time 5:30 pm Friday February 23 Philippine Standard Time 8 pm Friday February 23 Australia Central Standard Time 9:30 pm Friday February 23

Sasaki and Peeps episode 8 broadcast and streaming details

Peeps as seen in the Sasaki and Peeps anime (Image via SILVER LINK.)

Sasaki and Peeps episode 8 will first be broadcast on local television networks in Japan. It will first air on AT-X, Sun TV, and TOKYO MX on Friday, followed by KBS Kyoto and BS NTV on Saturday. The anime will also be available to watch online on Prime Video in Japan.

As for international fans, Sasaki and Peeps anime will be available to watch on Crunchyroll. However, the episodes will only get added to the streaming service's library after a delay of one hour and 30 minutes.

Meanwhile, in Southeast Asian countries, the anime will be streamed on Muse Asia's YouTube channel. The stream will be available after a delay of 30 minutes since its broadcast in Japan.

Recap of Sasaki and Peeps episode 7

Marc as seen in the Sasaki and Peeps anime (Image via SILVER LINK.)

Sasaki and Peeps episode 7, titled Military Power and Political Power, saw the king establish new rules to decide his descendant. This saw the supporters of the first and second sons plan various methods to demerit the other faction. One such plan saw Count Dietrich working with Manager Herman to frame Marc for disrespecting a noble. However, Count Muller and Sasaki managed to deduce it and began working to clear Marc's name.

This plan saw Sasaki try and establish a trading company for Marc which needed a lot of funds. As Sasaki and Peeps teleported the goods to Sasaki's world for trade, they realized that Elsa had also travelled alongside with them.

What to expect from Sasaki and Peeps episode 8?

Elsa as seen in the Sasaki and Peeps anime (Image via SILVER LINK.)

Sasaki and Peeps episode 8 will most likely see Sasaki and Peeps explain to Elsa about Sasaki's world. This could be followed by Elsa wanting to sight see the world. Such a development might see Elsa interacting with several characters from Sasaki's world, which could altogether give rise to new plot points.

Hence, Sasaki and Peeps episode 8 will likely end up becoming a very interesting episode.