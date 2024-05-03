Sasuke, not Naruto, could have prevented Neji's death

Neji's death was one of the most tragic moments in Naruto brought forth by the Fourth Great Shinobi War. Tobi or Obito Uchiha, the true mastermind behind the Akatsuki, had revived Madara with the help of Kabuto to stand against the Five Kage during the war.

The shinobi from the Five Great Shinobi Countries along with the lone samurai nation of the Land of Iron joined forces to foil Tobi’s evil scheme. The war’s intensity escalated as the Ten-Tails, controlled by Tobi and Madara, wreaked havoc.

How Sasuke could have prevented Neji's death in Naruto: Shippuden

Sasuke with Rinnegan

The war that spanned three days witnessed fierce battles, heroic sacrifices, and devastating losses. Legendary fighters including Neji Hyuga, who selflessly sacrificed his life to shield Naruto from a barrage of wooden spikes, perished on the battlefield.

In Naruto, the Rinnegan is one of the “Three Great Dōjutsu,” alongside the Sharingan and the Byakugan. It is characterized by concentric circles covering the eyeball of the user. A Rinnegan wielder is said to be either a "God of Creation" or a "God of Destruction" in times of chaos.

After receiving half of Hagoromo Otsutsuki's chakra in the decisive battle against Kaguya, Sasuke awakened his Rinnegan. With this eye, he gained access to all Six Paths Techniques. This meant that he gained the ability to use the Naraka Path and call upon the King of Hell.

The Naraka Path can store a person's body and soul inside the King of Hell after removing their soul with the Human Path. This allows the user to transport the person to a different location and revive them later.

King of Hell

While many argue that Sasuke could have prevented Neji's death and countless other lives, there are reasons to explain why that was not possible. No one after Nagato was seen using all six paths of the Rinnegan. It is because the Rinnegan is extremely difficult to unravel and takes time to master it completely.

Sasuke did not gain complete control over his Rinnegan right away after it was awakened during the war. Moreover, using the Naraka Path for revival or rejuvenation takes a huge toll on the user as seen with the Rinne Rebirth, where the cost of revival is one’s own life.

Sasuke did not witness Neji's death firsthand. Given their limited personal relationship and the fact that Sasuke was not directly responsible for Neji's death, it is unlikely that he would give his life in this way.

In addition, Sasuke was not on the battlefield at that moment as he was preoccupied with his conflicts and tactical planning, and because of this, he did not learn about Neji's death until much later.

In the aftermath, the news of Neji’s death reached Sasuke, adding to the collective grief felt by the entire shinobi alliance. Sasuke's Rinnegan gave him amazing powers, but he was powerless to change the past or stop such losses under the circumstances.

Final thoughts

Sasuke's Rinnegan was a two-edged sword, a burden, and a symbol of great power in Naruto. Neji's death is a moving reminder that some tragedies are still unavoidable despite having extraordinary abilities.

Ultimately, even though the King of Hell and Rinne Rebirth have strong capacities, characters like Sasuke have to make difficult decisions influenced by their experiences, relationships, and obligations.

