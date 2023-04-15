Sasuke Retsuden chapter 10: Release date, what to expect, where to read, countdown, and more

Sasuke Retsuden chapter 10, the final installment of the spinoff series, is set to be released in Japan on Sunday, April 23, 2023, at 12 am JST. Fans can read the manga on Viz Media's official website, Shueisha's MANGAPlus website, or Shueisha's Shonen Jump+ app.

In the previous chapter, fans saw Zansul meet an unfortunate death while Jiji was trapped and revealed his motivations. Despite his immoral actions, Jiji was revealed to be a nice person who was pushed to extreme measures by his circumstances. It is now time for Sasuke and Sakura to bring the event in Redaku to a close and return to Konoha.

Sasuke and Sakura's mission will finally come to an end in Sasuke Retsuden chapter 10

Release date and time

Sasuke (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Shingo Kimura's manga adaptation of Masashi Kishimoto and Jun Esaka's light novel Sasuke Retsuden: The Uchiha Descendants and the Heavenly Stardust is finally coming to an end, and it seems fans are impatient for the next chapter to be released. Sasuke Retsuden chapter 10 will be released as per the following schedule:

Pacific Daylight Time 8 am, Saturday, April 22, 2023

Central Daylight Time - 10 am, Saturday, April 22, 2023

Eastern Daylight Time - 11 am, Saturday, April 22, 2023

British Summer Time - 4 pm, Saturday, April 22, 2023

Central European Summer Time- 5 pm, Saturday, April 22, 2023

Indian Standard Time - 8:30 pm, Saturday, April 22, 2023

Philippine Time - 11 pm, Sunday, April 22, 2023

Japan Standard Time – 12 am, Sunday, April 23, 2023

Australian Central Daylight Time - 1:30, Sunday, April 23, 2023

What to expect from the upcoming chapter?

Naruto will finally be cured in Sasuke Retsuden chapter 10 (Image via Pierrot)

In Sasuke Retsuden chapter 10, there will be no more battles to fight as all the adversaries in Redaku, including the Prime Minister, Zansul, Jiji, and the army of dragons, have been vanquished. The next step is to embark on a restoration process under the leadership of Nanare in the hopes of tackling the ongoing unrest that has persisted since the death of the former king.

Furthermore, Sasuke and Sakura's main objective of obtaining the ultra particles to treat Naruto's illness must be completed in Sasuke Retsuden chapter 10.

A quick recap of Sasuke Retsuden chapter 9

Jiji, Sasuke, Meno, and Sakura (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Sasuke Retsuden chapter 9 shows Sasuke and Meno battling dragons, including a large one that Ultra Particles unleashed. Despite being the most challenging foe, Sasuke and Meno managed to defeat it by causing it to drown in a lake. Zansul ordered the flying dragons to lift the large dragon out of the lake, but forgot that he was also holding onto a dragon's leg and fell to his death when the dragon let go of him.

Meanwhile, Sakura successfully trapped Jiji using a seal she had placed on him when he visited the infirmary. Jiji confessed that he was a rogue shinobi from the hidden sand who fell in love with a maid named Margo while serving in the capital of Redaku.

After her death, he was offered Margo's body in exchange for using his jutsu to revive the dragons, but Sakura convinced him not to make such a rash decision. It was later revealed that Margo had been helping the new king, Nanara, and had been alive all along.

Towards the end of the chapter, Sakura fended off a dragon that attacked her, and Jiji reversed the revival jutsu, causing all the dragons to die. Meno also found peace, but before that Sasuke expressed his gratitude to him.

