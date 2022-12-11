Sasuke Retsuden chapter 5 release date and time, where to read, what to expect, and more

Sasuke Retsuden chapter 5 will be released in Japan on Sunday, December 18, 2022, at 12 am JST. It is a manga adaptation of Masashi Kishimoto and Jun Esaka's light novel Sasuke Retsuden: The Uchiha Descendants and the Heavenly Stardust, illustrated by Shingo Kimura. Fans can read the series on the official website of Viz Media, the MANGAPlus website of Shueisha, or the Shonen Jump+ app of Shueisha.

In the upcoming Sasuke Retsuden chapter 5, Sasuke will discover information that will only add to the mystery surrounding Tartar, its director, and his pet instead of clearing things up. After tracking down the Map of the Heavens, the next step in locating the Ultra Particles that could heal Naruto is to decode the book.

It will be another captivating read as Sasuke and Sakura will be digging deeper into the Tartar Observatory and its many secrets.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from Sasuke Retsuden.

Sasuke Retsuden chapter 5 will lead the protagonists even deeper into the secrets of Tartar

Release date and time of Sasuke Retsuden chapter 5

Sakura and Sasuke (image via Shingo Kimura/Masashi Kishimoto/Jun Esaka/Shueisha)

Sasuke Retsuden chapter 5 will almost certainly be based on chapter 4 of the light novel. Sasuke and Sakura have already begun snooping around and taking small risks, but now it is time for them to make a bigger move which will precisely be happening in this new chapter. It will be released on the following dates and times for the following time zones:

Pacific Standard Time: 7 am, Saturday, December 17

Eastern Standard Time: 10 am, Saturday, December 17

Greenwich Mean Time: 3 pm, Saturday, December 17

Central European Time: 4 pm, Saturday, December 17

Indian Standard Time: 8:30 pm, Saturday, December 17

Philippine Standard Time: 11 pm, Saturday, December 17

Japanese Standard Time: 12 am, Sunday, December 18

Australia Central Standard Time: 12:30 am, Sunday, December 18

What to expect in the upcoming chapter?

Sakura discovering a hidden space in the basement (image via Shingo Kimura/Masashi Kishimoto/Jun Esaka/Shueisha)

Sasuke Retsuden chapter 5 will most likely begin with Jiji realizing that Meno poses no danger and is not even aggressive as long as the prisoners follow the rules. However, when Meno is accidentally set ablaze during one of Jiji's experiments, Sasuke will notice that the flames resemble the Nine-Tails.

This will provide him with a clue on how to decipher the paintings in the Map of the Heavens. He will realize that they are paintings of tailed beasts. However, the mystery of why there are twelve images when they only know of ten will still remain.

Meanwhile, in Sasuke Retsuden chapter 5, Sakura will be shown to have devised a strategy to enter Zansul's office and then the hollow space in the wall she mentioned in the previous chapter. Depending on how much will be adapted in the next chapter, we may see what is inside the basement.

What happened in the previous chapter?

Sasuke and Sakura searching for the Map of the Heavens (image via Shingo Kimura/Masashi Kishimoto/Jun Esaka/Shueisha)

Sakura stole the show from the start of Sasuke Retsuden chapter 4. She and Sasuke both went to Redaku in search of a cure for Naruto. She not only brought the message that Ultra Particles were required for the treatment, but she also obtained the keys to the restricted basement area after duping Penzila. The book that they needed was supposedly in this basement.

Fans also discovered that Sasuke followed Jiji's advice about showing affection by gifting his wife a ring made with Earth-releas ninjutsu. Sakura blushed visibly as a result of this. She then discovered the Map of the Heavens, which featured paintings of constellations. There was also a symbol of Konoha on a sheet of paper with an ambiguous message, which only added to the confusion.

